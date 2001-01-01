API Reference

The Scale API is designed around the principles of REST. It uses resource-oriented URLs for predictable interactions, processes form-encoded request bodies, delivers JSON-encoded responses, and employs standard HTTP response codes, authentication protocols, and verbs.

The Scale API provides a sandbox mode, allowing you to test your integrations without affecting your live data or interacting with production systems. The API key used during request authentication determines whether the interaction occurs in live mode or sandbox mode.

Please note, the Scale API does not support bulk updates. Each request is tailored to work on a single object.