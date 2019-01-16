Scale
Create Text Collection Task
This endpoint creates a
This task involves an
The
You can optionally provide additional markdown-enabled or Google Doc-based instructions via the
If successful, Scale will immediately return the generated task object, at which point you could store the
The parameters
Body Params
namestringrequired
___
Request
const request = require('request');
const options = {
method: 'POST',
url: 'https://api.scale.com/v1/task/textcollection',
headers: {accept: 'application/json', 'content-type': 'application/json'},
body: {
project: 'string',
batch: 'string',
instruction: '**Instructions:** Please annotate all the things',
callback_url: 'string',
fields: [
{
type: 'category',
field_id: 'category_field',
title: 'Please select the most relevant option',
description: 'string',
choices: [{label: 'Correct Website', value: 'correct_website'}]
}
],
attachments: [{type: 'website', content: 'https://www.scale.com/'}],
title: 'string',
description: 'string',
responses_required: 1,
priority: 30,
unique_id: 'string',
clear_unique_id_on_error: true,
tags: ['string']
},
json: true
};
request(options, function (error, response, body) {
if (error) throw new Error(error);
console.log(body);
});
from scaleapi.tasks import TaskType
from scaleapi.exceptions import ScaleDuplicateResource
payload = dict(
instruction: '**Instructions:** Find the URL for the hiring page for the company with attached website.',
attachments: [{type: 'website', content: 'https://www.scale.com/'}],
responses_required: 1,
metadata: {newKey: 'New Value'},
priority: 30,
project: 'projectName',
batch: 'batchName',
callback_url: 'http://www.example.com/callback',
fields: [
{
type: 'category',
field_id: 'category_field',
title: 'Please select the most relevant option',
description: 'fiedl description',
choices: [{label: 'Correct Website', value: 'correct_website'}]
}
],
title: 'taskTitle',
description: 'taskDescription',
tags: ['tag1']
)
try:
client.create_task(TaskType.TextCollection, **payload)
except ScaleDuplicateResource as err:
print(err.message) # If unique_id is already used for a different task
Response
{
"task_id": "5c3f9c25744e7d005052e319",
"created_at": "2019-01-16T21:03:33.166Z",
"callback_url": "http://www.example.com/callback",
"type": "textcollection",
"status": "completed",
"instruction": "Find the URL for the hiring page for the company with attached website.",
"urgency": "day",
"attachments": [
{
"type": "website",
"content": "https://www.scale.com/"
}
],
"fields": [
{
"type": "category",
"field_id": "category_field",
"title": "Please select the most relevant option",
"description": "string",
"choices": [
{
"label": "Correct Website",
"value": "correct_website"
}
]
}
],
"metadata": {}
}
Create Named Entity Recognition Task
This endpoint creates a new
Unlike most tasks, these tasks do not require an
Body Params
projectstring
The name of the project to associate this task with. See the Projects Section for more details.
batchstring
The name of the batch to associate this task with. Note that if a batch is specified, you need not specify the project, as the task will automatically be associated with the batch's project. For Scale Rapid projects specifying a batch is required. See Batches section for more details.
instructionstringrequired
A markdown-enabled string or iframe embedded Google Doc explaining how to do the task. You can use markdown to show example images, give structure to your instructions, and more. See our instruction best practices for more details. For Scale Rapid projects, DO NOT set this field unless you specifically want to override the project level instructions.
callback_urlstring
The full url (including the scheme
http:// or
https://) or email address of the callback that will be used when the task is completed.
textstringrequired
The text from which to extract named entities.
attachmentsarray of integers
An array of TextCollectionAttachment objects to be labeled
labelsarray of integersrequired
An array of NamedEntityRecognitionLabel objects containing descriptions for the text span types to label.
relationshipsarray of strings
An array of NamedEntityRecognitionRelationshipDefinition objects containing descriptions for the relationships between text spans to annotate.
merge_newlinesboolean
If true, removes the '\n' characters in the input and do not displays line breaks in the task interface.
allow_overlapping_annotationsboolean
If true, allows annotations to overlap. Otherwise, all annotations must cover disjoint text spans.
unique_idboolean
A arbitrary ID that you can assign to a task and then query for later. This ID must be unique across all projects under your account, otherwise the task submission will be rejected. See Avoiding Duplicate Tasks for more details.
clear_unique_id_on_errorboolean
If set to be true, if a task errors out after being submitted, the unique id on the task will be unset. This param allows workflows where you can re-submit the same unique id to recover from errors automatically
tagsarray of strings
Arbitrary labels that you can assign to a task. At most 5 tags are allowed per task. You can query tasks with specific tags through the task retrieval API.
Request
const sdk = require('api')('@scale-ai/v1.3#20c5u82flglvwk99');
sdk.namedEntityRecognition({
instruction: 'Highlight any **text entity mentions** that correspond to the specified labels',
text: 'Melt butter in a heavy skillet over medium heat. Add onion; cook and stir until onion starts to brown, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.',
attachments: [
{
type: 'text',
content: '**Please review this context**: I want to buy 1oz hand sanitizer please.'
}
],
merge_newlines: false,
allow_overlapping_annotations: false,
labels: [
{
name: 'T_INGR',
display_name: 'Ingredients',
children: [{name: 'T_Butter', display_name: 'Butter'}]
}
],
project: 'projectName',
batch: 'batchName',
callback_url: 'http://www.example.com/callback',
relationships: [
{
name: 'R_ADD',
display_name: 'is added to',
is_directed: true,
source_label: 'T_INGR',
target_label: 'T_INGR'
}
],
tags: ['tag1']
})
.then(({ data }) => console.log(data))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
from scaleapi.tasks import TaskType
from scaleapi.exceptions import ScaleDuplicateResource
payload = dict(
instruction: 'Highlight any **text entity mentions** that correspond to the specified labels',
text: 'Melt butter in a heavy skillet over medium heat. Add onion; cook and stir until onion starts to brown, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.',
attachments: [
{
type: 'text',
content: '**Please review this context**: I want to buy 1oz hand sanitizer please.'
}
],
merge_newlines: false,
allow_overlapping_annotations: false,
labels: [
{
name: 'T_INGR',
display_name: 'Ingredients',
children: [{name: 'T_Butter', display_name: 'Butter'}]
}
],
project: 'projectName',
batch: 'batchName',
callback_url: 'http://www.example.com/callback',
relationships: [
{
name: 'R_ADD',
display_name: 'is added to',
is_directed: true,
source_label: 'T_INGR',
target_label: 'T_INGR'
}
],
tags: ['tag1']
)
try:
client.create_task(TaskType.NamedEntityRecognition, **payload)
except ScaleDuplicateResource as err:
print(err.message) # If unique_id is already used for a different task
Response
{
"task_id": "5c3f9c25744e7d005052e319",
"created_at": "2019-01-16T21:03:33.166Z",
"callback_url": "http://www.example.com/callback",
"instruction": "Label all ingredients and cookware. Please include relevant adjectives, for example **red apple** instead of just **apple**.",
"type": "namedentityrecognition",
"status": "pending",
"params": {
"text": "Melt butter in a heavy skillet over medium heat. Add onion; cook and stir until onion starts to brown, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.",
"labels": [
{
"name": "T_INGR",
"display_name": "Ingredients",
"children": [
{
"name": "T_Butter",
"display_name": "Butter"
}
]
}
]
},
"is_test": false,
"attachments": [
{
"type": "text",
"content": "**Please review this context**: I want to buy 1oz hand sanitizer please."
}
],
"metadata": {}
}