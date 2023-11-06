Validators
You can add validators to your project to help improve quality. Before a labeler submits a task, validators on the project will run and verify the response. A validator can be either blocking or non-blocking. Blocking validators force labelers to fix their responses to pass the validator before submitting; whereas, non-blocking validators appear as dismissible warnings which can remind labelers to double-check their work before submitting.
NLP Validators
These validators can be setup for text labels which are available for the following use cases: Text Generation, Text Transcription, Content Collection
Validator Name
Description
Parameters
Word Count
This validator prevents responses that are too short or too long.
Min words (optional)
Language & Gibberish Detection
This validator detects the language of the response and whether or not the response is gibberish.
Language
Regex Blocklist
You can use this validator to build regex rules to prevent the most common errors or enforce certain response formats.
Regex rules
String Blocklist
Use this validator to prevent a blocklist of strings. These strings can be words, phrases, etc.
Strings to block
Response Similarity
Use this validator to prevent labelers from submitting text that overlaps with other text fields within the same response.
Threshold
Instructions Similarity
This validator prevents labelers from submitting spam that overlaps with the task instructions.
Threshold
Grammar & Spellcheck
This validator identifies grammar and spelling errors and suggests fixes.
URL Formatting
This validator enforces certain text labels to have URL format.
Text Formatting
Use this validator to ensure clean text responses
Enforce sentence case capitalization
Diversity
This validator prevents labelers from submitting text that follow the same patterns as previous attempts
Regex
CV Validators
These validators can be setup for geometry labels (box, ellipse, point, etc.) or segmentation clusters which are available for the following use cases: Object Detection, Object & Event Detection, Semantic Segmentation
Size
This validator restricts sizes of annotations to a specified minimum or maximum.
Width (px)
Label Usage
Use this validator to define a minimum required or maximum allowed number of annotations per label.
Min uses
Contiguous Objects
This validator checks that each annotation has contiguous frames.
Collinear Points
This validator checks that polygon and line annotations contain no more than 2 collinear points, which would imply that the same polygon could be drawn with fewer points.
Duplicate Vertex
This validator checks that polygon and line annotations do not contain multiple vertices with the exact same coordinate location.
Overlap
This validator checks that all annotations of each provided label overlap with all other such annotations, or that each is completely disjoint.
Overlap validation
Containment
This validator checks that each annotation in a provided list of "inner labels" is contained by at least one annotation in a provided list of "outer labels," or contained by exactly zero such annotations.
Inner labels
Pixel Percentage
This validator checks that the total percentage of pixels in a given label does not fall outside a specified minimum and maximum percentage.
Min %