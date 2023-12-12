Use Case

The following glossary is the full list of supported data types and their corresponding use cases, pipelines, and available labels. The API task type column refers to the task type you should use if you are following our API reference.

Uploaded data type

Available use cases

Available pipelines

Available labels

API reference task type

Text

Content Classification

Standard
Consensus

Annotation
Linear scale
List selection
Tree selection

textcollection

Text Generation

Generative

Annotation
Text response

textcollection

Transcription

Standard

Annotation
Text response

textcollection

Named Entity Recognition

Standard

Annotation
Entity
Attribute Annotation attribute
Link attribute

namedentityrecognition

Content Collection

Standard
Consensus

Annotation
Text response
List selection
Tree selection
Date
Linear scale
Ranking
Label group

textcollection

Image

Object Detection

Standard

Annotation
Box
Polygon
Point
Ellipse
Cuboid
Line
Attribute
Global attribute
Annotation attribute
Link attribute

imageannotation

Semantic Segmentation

Standard

Attribute
Global attribute
Annotation attribute
Link attribute

segmentannotation

Entity Extraction

Standard

Annotation
Entity
Attribute
Global attribute
Annotation attribute
Link attribute

doctranscription

All use cases from the Text section except Named Entity Recognition apply here too.

Video

Object & Event Detection

Standard

Annotation
Box
Polygon
Point
Ellipse
Cuboid
Line
Attribute
Global attribute
Annotation attribute
Link attribute

videoplaybackannotation

All use cases from the Text section except Named Entity Recognition apply here too.

PDFs/Documents

Entity Extraction

Standard

Annotation
Entity
Attribute
Global attribute
Annotation attribute
Link attribute

doctranscription

All use cases from the Text section except Named Entity Recognition apply here too.

Audio

All use cases from the Text section except Named Entity Recognition apply here too.

To see different examples of our use cases and their supported label types, please refer to the images below.

Object Detection

Comprehensive annotation for 2D images. Supports box, polygon, line, point, cuboid, and ellipse geometries. This is the recommended task type for annotating images with vector geometric shapes.

Supported Label Types & Examples:

  1. Box Annotation

  2. Polygon Annotation

  3. Point Annotation

  4. Ellipse Annotation

  5. Cuboid Annotation

  6. Line Annotation

  7. Annotation Attribute

  8. Links

Content Classification

Supported Label Types & Examples:

  1. List selection

  2. Tree selection

Semantic Segmentation

Supported Label Types & Examples:

  1. Label

  2. Annotation Attribute

Content Collection

Supported Label Types & Examples:

  1. List selection

  2. Tree selection

  3. Date

  4. Linear Scale

  5. Ranking

  6. Label Group

Named Entity Recognition

Supported Label Types & Examples:

  1. Entity

  2. Links

Entity Extraction

Supported Label Types & Examples:

  1. Entity

  2. Select

