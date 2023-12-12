Use Case

The following glossary is the full list of supported data types and their corresponding use cases, pipelines, and available labels. The API task type column refers to the task type you should use if you are following our API reference.

Uploaded data type Available use cases Available pipelines Available labels API reference task type Text Content Classification Standard

Consensus Annotation

Linear scale

List selection

Tree selection textcollection Text Generation Generative Annotation

Text response textcollection Transcription Standard Annotation

Text response textcollection Named Entity Recognition Standard Annotation

Entity

Attribute Annotation attribute

Link attribute namedentityrecognition Content Collection Standard

Consensus Annotation

Text response

List selection

Tree selection

Date

Linear scale

Ranking

Label group textcollection Image Object Detection Standard Annotation

Box

Polygon

Point

Ellipse

Cuboid

Line

Attribute

Global attribute

Annotation attribute

Link attribute imageannotation Semantic Segmentation Standard Attribute

Global attribute

Annotation attribute

Link attribute segmentannotation Entity Extraction Standard Annotation

Entity

Attribute

Global attribute

Annotation attribute

Link attribute doctranscription All use cases from the Text section except Named Entity Recognition apply here too. Video Object & Event Detection Standard Annotation

Box

Polygon

Point

Ellipse

Cuboid

Line

Attribute

Global attribute

Annotation attribute

Link attribute videoplaybackannotation All use cases from the Text section except Named Entity Recognition apply here too. PDFs/Documents Entity Extraction Standard Annotation

Entity

Attribute

Global attribute

Annotation attribute

Link attribute doctranscription All use cases from the Text section except Named Entity Recognition apply here too. Audio All use cases from the Text section except Named Entity Recognition apply here too.

To see different examples of our use cases and their supported label types, please refer to the images below.

Object Detection

Comprehensive annotation for 2D images. Supports box, polygon, line, point, cuboid, and ellipse geometries. This is the recommended task type for annotating images with vector geometric shapes.

Supported Label Types & Examples:

Box Annotation

Polygon Annotation

Point Annotation

Ellipse Annotation

Cuboid Annotation

Line Annotation

Annotation Attribute

Links



Content Classification

Supported Label Types & Examples:

List selection Tree selection

Semantic Segmentation

Supported Label Types & Examples:

Label

Annotation Attribute



Content Collection

Supported Label Types & Examples:

List selection Tree selection Date

Linear Scale

Ranking

Label Group



Named Entity Recognition

Supported Label Types & Examples:

Entity Links

Entity Extraction

Supported Label Types & Examples: