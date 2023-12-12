Use Case
The following glossary is the full list of supported data types and their corresponding use cases, pipelines, and available labels. The API task type column refers to the task type you should use if you are following our API reference.
Uploaded data type
Available use cases
Available pipelines
Available labels
API reference task type
Text
Content Classification
Standard
Annotation
Text Generation
Generative
Annotation
Transcription
Standard
Annotation
Named Entity Recognition
Standard
Annotation
Content Collection
Standard
Annotation
Image
Object Detection
Standard
Annotation
Semantic Segmentation
Standard
Attribute
Entity Extraction
Standard
Annotation
All use cases from the Text section except Named Entity Recognition apply here too.
Video
Object & Event Detection
Standard
Annotation
All use cases from the Text section except Named Entity Recognition apply here too.
PDFs/Documents
Entity Extraction
Standard
Annotation
All use cases from the Text section except Named Entity Recognition apply here too.
Audio
All use cases from the Text section except Named Entity Recognition apply here too.
To see different examples of our use cases and their supported label types, please refer to the images below.
Object Detection
Comprehensive annotation for 2D images. Supports box, polygon, line, point, cuboid, and ellipse geometries. This is the recommended task type for annotating images with vector geometric shapes.
Supported Label Types & Examples:
Box Annotation
Polygon Annotation
Point Annotation
Ellipse Annotation
Cuboid Annotation
Line Annotation
Annotation Attribute
Links
Content Classification
Supported Label Types & Examples:
List selection
Tree selection
Semantic Segmentation
Supported Label Types & Examples:
Label
Annotation Attribute
Content Collection
Supported Label Types & Examples:
List selection
Tree selection
Date
Linear Scale
Ranking
Label Group
Named Entity Recognition
Supported Label Types & Examples:
Entity
Links
Entity Extraction
Supported Label Types & Examples:
Entity
Select