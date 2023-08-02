Scale AI logo

Turn Insurance Documents Into Intelligence

Deploy AI agents to transform unstructured claims data, reports, and documents into actionable insights that prevent claims leakage, reduce customer churn, and eliminate costly manual document processing.

Insurance's 3 Most Expensive Blind Spots

Every insurer faces these same costly challenges:

Unstructured Data Chaos

Critical insights trapped in PDFs, reports, and invoices that aren't AI-ready and can't be analyzed at scale

Hidden Benefits Waste

Small fraction of cases analyzed for leakage, leaving companies to miss millions of dollars in recoverable waste patterns

Vanishing Expertise

Expert knowledge disappears when adjusters leave, creating costly training gaps

How Smart Insurers Turn Data Chaos Into Unfair Advantage

We directly solve the three biggest challenges facing insurance operations with purpose-built solutions that transform documents, detect waste, and preserve expertise.

Document Intelligence Transformation

Transform messy unstructured reports and phone calls into machine-native structured data

AI-Powered Pattern Recognition

Scale case analysis with AI that identifies benefits waste patterns across thousands of documents simultaneously

Knowledge Capture & Scaling Technology

Capture your best adjusters' decision-making patterns and scale that expertise across every team member and claim

Fuel Your AI Strategy

Scale AI Agentic Claims Processing

Accelerate claims with AI that works alongside your team, delivering fast, accurate outcomes.

Scale AI Autonomous Customer Retention

Stop customer churn before it happens with AI agents that predict issues and act proactively, not reactively.

