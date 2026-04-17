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Meta

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Howard Hughes

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British Petroleum

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Cengage

Building agentic AI that drives EBITDA gains across PE portfolio companies.

Shore Capital

Turning raw, classified data into actionable intelligence.

CDAO

Partnering to accelerate Meta's LLM and Generative AI.

Meta

Reducing physician cognitive load by turning complex patient records into clinical intelligence.

Mayo Clinic

Powering an interactive AI experience that brings a century of journalism to life.

Time

Accelerating real estate development revenue and operations.

Howard Hughes

Fuelling the next generation of robotic foundation models with real-world training data.

Physical Intelligence

Enabling scalable, real-world Physical AI for industrial robotics.

Universal Robots

Benchmarking the frontier of AI capability with expert-level evaluations.

Center for AI Safety

Accelerating enterprise AI adoption across global energy operations.

British Petroleum

Enabling smarter, more personalized learning experiences for students and educators at scale.

Cengage

Building agentic AI that drives EBITDA gains across PE portfolio companies.

Shore Capital

Turning raw, classified data into actionable intelligence.

CDAO

Partnering to accelerate Meta's LLM and Generative AI.

Meta

Reducing physician cognitive load by turning complex patient records into clinical intelligence.

Mayo Clinic

Powering an interactive AI experience that brings a century of journalism to life.

Time

Accelerating real estate development revenue and operations.

Howard Hughes

Fuelling the next generation of robotic foundation models with real-world training data.

Physical Intelligence

Enabling scalable, real-world Physical AI for industrial robotics.

Universal Robots

Benchmarking the frontier of AI capability with expert-level evaluations.

Center for AI Safety

Accelerating enterprise AI adoption across global energy operations.

British Petroleum

Enabling smarter, more personalized learning experiences for students and educators at scale.

Cengage

Building agentic AI that drives EBITDA gains across PE portfolio companies.

Shore Capital

Turning raw, classified data into actionable intelligence.

CDAO

Partnering to accelerate Meta's LLM and Generative AI.

Meta

Reducing physician cognitive load by turning complex patient records into clinical intelligence.

Mayo Clinic

Powering an interactive AI experience that brings a century of journalism to life.

Time

Accelerating real estate development revenue and operations.

Howard Hughes

Fuelling the next generation of robotic foundation models with real-world training data.

Physical Intelligence

Enabling scalable, real-world Physical AI for industrial robotics.

Universal Robots

Benchmarking the frontier of AI capability with expert-level evaluations.

Center for AI Safety

Accelerating enterprise AI adoption across global energy operations.

British Petroleum

Enabling smarter, more personalized learning experiences for students and educators at scale.

Cengage

Building agentic AI that drives EBITDA gains across PE portfolio companies.

Shore Capital

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