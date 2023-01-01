Products
Present & Future of AI
Transform, Scale AI's first-ever conference, brought together an all-star line-up of 27 of the leading AI researchers and practitioners.
The conference featured 19 sessions discussing the latest research breakthroughs and real-world impact across industries.
Watch all the talks
Closing Remarks
Opening Remarks
Panel: Breakthroughs in NLP and Future Potential
Panel: Transforming FinTech with AI
Modernizing Global Trade with James Chen of Flexport
Panel: Lessons Learned Scaling ML Systems
Human-Centered AI with Fei-Fei Li
Applied AI/ML at DoorDash with Andy Fang
Future of ML Frameworks with Soumith Chintala
The Future of AI Research with Sam Altman of Open AI
AI at Facebook Scale with Srinivas Narayanan
Democratizing the Benefits of AI with Kevin Scott of Microsoft
A Framework to Assess Your AI/ML Maturity with Chu-Cheng Hsieh of Etsy
fast.ai: The Why, How, and Future of Democratizing ML
The Next Five Years of Keras & Tensor Flow with Francois Chollet
Taking Autonomous Driving from Research to Reality with Drago Anguelov
A Future with Self-Driving Vehicles with Raquel Urtasun
Speakers
Sam Altman
Co-Founder and CEO, OpenAI
Chairman, Y Combinator
Kevin Scott
Chief Technology Officer, Microsoft
Former SVP of Engineering & Operations, LinkedIn
Fei-Fei Li
Computer Science Professor, Stanford University
Co-Director, Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI
Andrew Ng
Founder of DeepLearning.AI
General Partner at AI Fund
Drago Anguelov
Distinguished Scientist and Head of Research, Waymo
Julien Chaumond
Chief Technical Officer, Hugging Face
James Chen
Chief Technology Officer, Flexport
Soumith Chintala
Creator of PyTorch
AI Researcher, Facebook AI Research (FAIR)
François Chollet
Author of Keras
Deep Learning Researcher, Google
Henrique Dubugras
Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Brex
Andy Fang
Chief Technical Officer & Co-founder, DoorDash
Bridget Frey
Chief Technology Officer, Redfin
Nima Ghamsari
CEO and Co-Founder, Blend
Jeremy Howard
Founding Researcher, fast.ai
Former President & Chief Scientist, Kaggle
Chu-Cheng Hsieh
Chief Data Officer, Etsy
Former Head of Alexa Voice Recognition, Amazon
Russell Kaplan
Head of Nucleus, Scale AI
Founder & CEO of Helia AI
Hussein Mehanna
Head of AI, Cruise
Bart Nabbe
VP of Strategic Partnerships & Corporate Development, Aurora
Srinivas Narayanan
Head of Applied Research, Facebook AI
Aatish Nayak
Head of Content & Language, Scale AI
Brad Porter
Chief Technology Officer,
Scale AI
Rachel Thomas
Co-founder, fast.ai
Melisa Tokmak
Head of Document Products,
Scale AI
Raquel Urtasun
Professor, University of Toronto
Former Chief Scientist, Uber ATG
Alexandr Wang
CEO and Founder,
Scale AI
Catherine Williams
Global Head of iQ, Qualtrics