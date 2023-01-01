Present & Future of AI

Transform, Scale AI's first-ever conference, brought together an all-star line-up of 27 of the leading AI researchers and practitioners.

The conference featured 19 sessions discussing the latest research breakthroughs and real-world impact across industries.

Watch all the talks

Speakers

Avatar Mask
Sam Altman

Sam Altman

Co-Founder and CEO, OpenAI

Chairman, Y Combinator

Avatar Mask
Kevin Scott

Kevin Scott

Chief Technology Officer, Microsoft

Former SVP of Engineering & Operations, LinkedIn

Avatar Mask
Fei-Fei Li

Fei-Fei Li

Computer Science Professor, Stanford University

Co-Director, Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI

Avatar Mask
Andrew Ng

Andrew Ng

Founder of DeepLearning.AI

General Partner at AI Fund

Avatar Mask
Drago Anguelov

Drago Anguelov

Distinguished Scientist and Head of Research, Waymo

Avatar Mask
Julien Chaumond

Julien Chaumond

Chief Technical Officer, Hugging Face

Avatar Mask
James Chen

James Chen

Chief Technology Officer, Flexport

Avatar Mask
Soumith Chintala

Soumith Chintala

Creator of PyTorch

AI Researcher, Facebook AI Research (FAIR)

Avatar Mask
François Chollet

François Chollet

Author of Keras

Deep Learning Researcher, Google

Avatar Mask
Henrique Dubugras

Henrique Dubugras

Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Brex

Avatar Mask
Andy Fang

Andy Fang

Chief Technical Officer & Co-founder, DoorDash

Avatar Mask
Bridget Frey

Bridget Frey

Chief Technology Officer, Redfin

Avatar Mask
Nima Ghamsari

Nima Ghamsari

CEO and Co-Founder, Blend

Avatar Mask
Jeremy Howard

Jeremy Howard

Founding Researcher, fast.ai

Former President & Chief Scientist, Kaggle

Avatar Mask
Chu-Cheng Hsieh

Chu-Cheng Hsieh

Chief Data Officer, Etsy

Former Head of Alexa Voice Recognition, Amazon

Avatar Mask
Russell Kaplan

Russell Kaplan

Head of Nucleus, Scale AI

Founder & CEO of Helia AI

Avatar Mask
Hussein Mehanna

Hussein Mehanna

Head of AI, Cruise

Avatar Mask
Bart Nabbe

Bart Nabbe

VP of Strategic Partnerships & Corporate Development, Aurora

Avatar Mask
Srinivas Narayanan

Srinivas Narayanan

Head of Applied Research, Facebook AI

Avatar Mask
Aatish Nayak

Aatish Nayak

Head of Content & Language, Scale AI

Avatar Mask
Brad Porter

Brad Porter

Chief Technology Officer,

Scale AI

Avatar Mask
Rachel Thomas

Rachel Thomas

Co-founder, fast.ai

Avatar Mask
Melisa Tokmak

Melisa Tokmak

Head of Document Products,

Scale AI

Avatar Mask
Raquel Urtasun

Raquel Urtasun

Professor, University of Toronto

Former Chief Scientist, Uber ATG

Avatar Mask
Alexandr Wang

Alexandr Wang

CEO and Founder,

Scale AI

Avatar Mask
Catherine Williams

Catherine Williams

Global Head of iQ, Qualtrics