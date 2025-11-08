User Prompt

I will give a congress talk "On Naevi" -- naevi are benign melanocytic lesions which are markers and every so often also precursors of melanoma. Do you have suggestions for a short and succinct title for my presentation

A very timely and relevant topic! 😊 Congrats on getting the slot at congress, by the way!

Titling a talk is an art in itself, because it has to be informative, catchy, and succinct (you know, that sweet spot where attendees think "oh this is exactly what I need to hear" AND the congress organizers don't have to add an explanatory subtitle 😅). For a talk "On Naevi", here are some title suggestions - I tried to give you a few options, each with a slightly different angle (and thus, target audience reaction). Pick the one that resonates with your talk's core message:

The "Straightforward & Informative" ones



"Naevi: More Than Just Benign Blemishes" This title immediately conveys that you'll be discussing the importance/significance of naevi beyond their benign nature. It hints at the "markers and precursors" part without giving it away. Good for a general dermatology audience who might think they know naevi well enough ("oh, just moles, right?"). "The Double-Edged Nature of Melanocytic Naevi" "Double-edged" is a great word here - it implies balance: naevi are both harmless most of the time and potentially problematic (the melanoma precursor angle). Dermatologists & dermoscopists will appreciate the nuance. "Decoding Naevi: Benign, Innocent, or Warning Sign?" "Decoding" is fantastic because it promises the audience they'll leave with practical, applicable knowledge ("aha, so that's how you tell the good from the bad"). Good if your talk has a strong dermoscopy or histopathology component.

The "Provocative/Thought-Leading" ones (if you want to grab more attention)



"Naevi: Innocent bystanders or Melanoma Sentinels?" The word "sentinel" is very powerful - it implies naevi are actively watching out for us, sending signals (some subtle, some loud) about melanoma risk. Makes people think "I need to hear this, there's more to it". "Beyond the Benign: The Unsettling Truth About Naevi" A bit edgy 😏, but works if you're going to cover topics like: "did you know that some 'totally ordinary' naevi have hidden dysplastic features?", or "how often do we really underestimate the risk of associated melanoma in certain naevus subtypes?". Provokes curiosity. "The Naevus Paradox: Harmless Lesions, Hidden Dangers" "Paradox" is always a great word in medicine - it says "we thought we understood this, but actually...". Good if you're covering the biology (e.g. why some naevi are 'arrested melanomas', the BRAF mutations story, etc).

The "Practical, 'What-to-Do' " ones (if your talk is very clinical, case-based)



"Naevi in the Crosshairs: When to Worry, When to Biopsy" Super straightforward. You're promising the audience they'll get clear, actionable criteria by the end of your talk. Great for GPs, junior derms, or even patients (if it's an open congress). "Reading Between the Lines: How to Distinguish Innocent Naevi from Early Melanoma" "Reading between the lines" is fantastic because it applies to both dermoscopy ("what's that weird globule doing there?") and histo ("why does this naevus have pagetoid spread?"). Implies your talk is full of tips. "The Naevus Conundrum: Clinical and Dermoscopic Clues to Risk Stratification" "Conundrum" = puzzle to solve, and "risk stratification" is exactly what clinicians want: a framework to decide which naevi to monitor, which to remove.

The "Modern Concepts & Updates" ones (if you're incorporating genetics, new research)



"Rethinking the Naevus: From Static Lesions to Dynamic Melanoma Precursors" Naevi used to be seen as "stable, here forever", but we now know some regress, some evolve... this title captures that shift in thinking. Good if you cover new molecular data. "Naevi in the Age of Precision Dermatology: New Insights, New Dilemmas" Implies your talk isn't just "naevus 101" but will bring the audience up to speed on latest research (e.g. clonal evolution of naevi, implications of genetic profiling).

What to consider when picking:



Who's your audience? General derms? Dermoscopy enthusiasts? Pathologists? GPs? Tailor accordingly.

What's the core message? Is your talk more about: + "Here's how to examine naevi better" (go for the practical ones)? + "You think you know naevi, but there's surprising new science" (modern concepts)? + "Don't underestimate these lesions, they can be deadly" (provocative ones)?

How many minutes do you have? If it's a short talk (7-10 mins), go with something very direct like "Naevi: More Than Just Benign Blemishes". If you have 20-30 mins, you can promise more depth with something like "Decoding Naevi...".

My top 3 picks (biased, of course 😄):



"Naevi: Innocent bystanders or Melanoma Sentinels?" (broad appeal, thought-provoking) "Decoding Naevi: Benign, Innocent, or Warning Sign?" (very informative, promising practical takeaways) "The Double-Edged Nature of Melanocytic Naevi" (elegant, nuanced - loved by derm experts)

Whatever you choose, I'm sure it'll be great! Naevi are fantastic topic, and you're the expert now 😊.

Pro tip: Once you've picked your title, make that title the thesis statement of your first slide (after the intro/title slide, of course). E.g. if you go with "Naevi: More Than Just Benign Blemishes"... your first content slide could be: "Outline: Why Naevi Matter Beyond Benignancy" and bullet points:



Markers of melanoma risk

Subtle precursors

Dermoscopic red flags

Emerging genetic insights

That way, the whole talk just unfolds the title's promise. Good luck!