There are often annotation tasks that have too many label choices for a tasker to efficiently sort through them all at once, or times when you want to show one version of a label name to a tasker, but would like another version in the response.

In those cases, you can utilize

LabelDescription

display

objects to support nested labels, where labels may have subcategories within them, as well as settingvalues for the label.

When declaring

objects_to_annotate

LabelDescription

in your task parameters, we accept a mixed array of strings and the more complexobjects.

The

LabelDescription

choicestringrequired The name of the label. This should be singular and descriptive (ex: car , background , pole ).



When both a choice and subchoices are defined, the choice will not be selectable, it will only be used for UX navigation. Only the "leaf" nodes will be returned in Scale's response. subchoicesarray of objects Optional: Descriptions of the sub-labels to be shown under this parent label. Array can be a mix of LabelDescription objects or strings. instance_labelboolean Optional: For Segmentation-based Tasks - Whether this label should be segmented on a per-instance basis. For example, if you set instance_label to true , each individual car would get a separate mask in the image, allowing you to distinguish between them. displaystring Optional: The value to be shown to a Tasker for a given label. Visually overrides the choice field in the user experience, but does not affect the task response or conditionality.

object has the following structure:

A simple example is illustrated in the example JSON below, where

objects_to_annotate

LabelDescription

can simply be a string, a nested label with choices and subchoices, or a nested label where the subchoices themselves areobjects with a display value.

While there may be a large number of total labels, using subchoices a tasker can first categorize an object as a road, pedestrian, or vehicle, and based on that choice, further select the specific type of pedestrian or vehicle.

Nested labels may be specified both for the object labels (the

objects_to_annotate

choices

LabelDescription

array parameter), as well as in thearray of a categorical annotation attribute. In both cases, you would specify a nested label by using aobject instead of a string.

For example, for an

objects_to_annotate

["Vehicle", "Pedestrian"]

["Vehicle", {"choice": "Pedestrian", "subchoices": ["Animal", "Adult", "Child"]}]

📘 See the Conditional attributes section for more details about conditional attributes.

array of, you could instead add a nested label by passing an array, like. Then, if a tasker selected "Pedestrian" for an annotation, they would be further prompted to choose one of the corresponding subchoices for that annotation.