Scale
Label Nesting and Options
There are often annotation tasks that have too many label choices for a tasker to efficiently sort through them all at once, or times when you want to show one version of a label name to a tasker, but would like another version in the response.
In those cases, you can utilize
When declaring
Definition: LabelDescription
The
Parameters
choicestringrequired
The name of the label. This should be singular and descriptive (ex:
car,
background,
pole).
When both a
choice and
subchoices are defined, the
choice will not be selectable, it will only be used for UX navigation. Only the "leaf" nodes will be returned in Scale's response.
subchoicesarray of objects
Optional: Descriptions of the sub-labels to be shown under this parent label. Array can be a mix of LabelDescription objects or strings.
instance_labelboolean
Optional: For Segmentation-based Tasks - Whether this label should be segmented on a per-instance basis. For example, if you set
instance_label to
true, each individual car would get a separate mask in the image, allowing you to distinguish between them.
displaystring
Optional: The value to be shown to a Tasker for a given label. Visually overrides the
choice field in the user experience, but does not affect the task response or conditionality.
A simple example is illustrated in the example JSON below, where
While there may be a large number of total labels, using subchoices a tasker can first categorize an object as a road, pedestrian, or vehicle, and based on that choice, further select the specific type of pedestrian or vehicle.
Nested labels may be specified both for the object labels (the
For example, for an
📘 See the Conditional attributes section for more details about conditional attributes.
LabelDescription Example
objects_to_annotate = [
"Road",
{
"choice": "Vehicle",
"subchoices": ["Car", "Truck", "Train", "Motorcycle"]
},
{
"choice": "Pedestrian",
"subchoices": [
"Animal",
{"choice": "Ped_HeightOverMeter", "display": "Adult" },
{"choice": "Ped_HeightUnderMeter", "display": "Child" },
]
}
]
Response Format
Nested labels are only intended for grouping a large set of labels together. Thus, the response will be the same as with unnested labels, where only the final "leaf" label that the worker selected is reported. In the example above, if a worker selected "Pedestrian" and then "Animal" for an annotation, that annotation's label would be "Animal".
The above command returns as object structured like this:
{
"task_id": "5774cc78b01249ab09f089dd",
"created_at": "2016-9-03T07:38:32.368Z",
"callback_url": "http://www.example.com/callback",
"type": "annotation",
"status": "pending",
"instruction": "Annotate the cars and pedestrians",
"params": {
"attachment": "https://i.imgur.com/VDPoOZE.jpg",
"attachment_type": "image",
"objects_to_annotate": [
{
"choice": "Vehicle",
"subchoices": ["Car", "Truck", "Train", "Motorcycle"]
},
{
"choice": "Pedestrian",
"subchoices": ["Animal", "Adult", "Child"]
}
],
"with_labels": false,
"min_width": 30,
"min_height": 30,
"examples": [],
"annotation_attributes": {
"occlusion": {
"description": "What percent of the object is occluded?",
"choices": ["0%", "25%", "50%", "75%"],
"conditions": {
"label_condition": {
"label": ["Car", "Truck", "Motorcycle"]
}
}
}
}
},
"metadata": {}
}
An example response with nested labels is below:
{
"response": {
"annotations": [
{
"left": 123,
"top": 10,
"width": 121,
"height": 39,
"label": "Motorcycle",
"attributes": {
"occlusion": "0%"
}
},
{
"left": 82,
"top": 56,
"width": 64,
"height": 30,
"label": "Animal"
},
{ ... },
{ ... }
]
},
"task_id": "5774cc78b01249ab09f089dd",
"task": {
// populated task for convenience
...
}
}