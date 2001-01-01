In many cases, it is useful to have more human-judged metadata on top of each annotation for a given task, for example, measuring the occlusion-level of all vehicles in an image.

To achieve this, we support

annotation_attributes

, an object representing additional attributes that you'd like to capture per image annotation.

You may use

annotation_attributes

to define categorical attributes, numerical attributes, angle attributes, text attributes and more for each annotation.

You define the type of the attribute using the

type

category

property of the attribute, if no type is specified, it will default to atype attribute. See the Annotation Attribute Types below for more details.

The format for

annotation_attributes

is an object whose key-value pairs all specify attributes of each annotation that you want to capture. The schema differs slightly based on the type of attribute.