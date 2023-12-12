Build your taxonomy

After selecting a use case or template, you will then access a set of labels to build your taxonomy.

If you are using our visual editor, you will be able to add labels and attributes from the dropdown menu. You can remove labels by clicking on the trash icon next to each label. If you would rather create your task with a JSON according to our API docs, you can copy and paste the JSON directly into the JSON editor. Note that you can switch between the visual and JSON editors as you are building your taxonomy.

A common workflow customers often follow is to use our visual editor to design their task interface so that they can use the outputted JSON when creating tasks via API.

As you are building your taxonomy, you can also see what your task looks like by clicking on the Task Preview. In this preview, you will also be able to replicate the labeler’s experience when they interact with your taxonomy.

Depending on the use case, you will also be able to configure label-specific settings. For instance, you can configure the minimum height and width of all boxes in the “Label Settings” of all box labels when building an Object Detection taxonomy.

General Taxonomy Recommendations