Callbacks

On your tasks, you can optionally supply a callback_url , a fully qualified URL that we will POST with the results of the task when completed. The data will be served as a JSON body ( application/json ). Alternately, you can set a default callback URL in your profile, which will be used for tasks that do not specify one.

Additionally, in order to simplify testing and add support for email automation pipelines, you may provide an email address as the callback_url . In this case, each completed task will result in an email sent from [email protected] with the body as the task's JSON payload.

You should respond to the POST request with a 2xx status code. If we do not receive a 2xx status code, we will continue to retry up to 20 times over the course of the next 24 hours.