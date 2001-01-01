API Errors

Example Error Formats

These examples help you understand the structure and content of error messages returned by the API in different situations.

"Please include an attachment or attachments parameter":

This error occurs when you make a request to the API without including any attachment or attachments parameter. It indicates that you need to provide either a single attachment or an array of attachments in your API request for it to be processed successfully.

"One or more attachments could not be downloaded":

This error message indicates that there was an issue with downloading one or more attachments specified in your API request. It suggests that there might be connectivity issues or problems with the specified attachment URLs. You may need to ensure that the attachment URLs are valid and accessible for the Scale API to download and process them.

"One or more attachments could not be downloaded (specific attachment errors)":

This error is similar to the previous one but provides more specific information about the attachments that couldn't be downloaded. It might include additional details such as the URLs or identifiers of the problematic attachments. This information helps you identify and troubleshoot the specific attachments that failed to download.