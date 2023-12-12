Select a template or custom project

Template Project

To search for a pre-built template, you can type keywords into the search bar at the top of the page describing what you’re looking for. You can also use the Data Type and Use Case filters to find a template that best fits your labeling needs.

If you are not seeing a template that fits your needs, you can either create a custom project or request a template by uploading sample data.

Custom Project

You can also create a custom project. Based on the data type you upload , you can select from a variety of use cases.

For each use case, we also have various project settings that you can configure.