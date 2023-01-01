Zeitgeist
2023 AI
Readiness Report
At Scale, our mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications to power the most ambitious AI projects in the world. That’s why we are excited to introduce the 2nd edition of Scale Zeitgeist: AI Readiness Report. We are here to get past the hype and show you what it really takes to adopt Generative AI.
I'm most excited about the ability for our models to start using tools out in the world. Giving them access to knowledge bases, giving them access to search engines like Google or Bing and augmenting them with that knowledge as a resource so that instead of them having to memorize all of these facts, they can make reference to a live, updated, knowledge base. I think that's going to be super impactful.
One of the ways that I describe Stable Diffusion is as a generative search engine. You don't need to use image search anymore because you can just make the image. By putting this in a pipeline at the right place and having human-in-the-loop interactions like the work that you do at Scale AI, understanding how humans do that at scale, and having these engines, it will allow us to have even better experiences that understand what we want.
I think that for this decade, what we're really going to see is these tools just proliferating. They're going to be everywhere and will be baked into every company. I think it's kind of like the internet transition. If you're a company, what's your internet strategy? And here we are today, where we don’t even talk about internet strategies. It’s just so integral to every business. It's not a separate part of your business that you can pick or choose whether you're going to have it. And I think that AI is going to be much the same.
Improved Generative Models Force Companies to Accelerate their AI Strategies
The significantly improved capabilities of large generative models in 2022 had an enormous impact on the business community in 2022, causing the 65% of respondents to either increase their AI budgets or create an AI strategy for the first time. In this report we deeply explore the impact of Generative AI, and AI more broadly, and how companies can best plan to adopt AI in 2023.
Learn how the world's most ambitious companies are improving their business by adopting AI
Companies that have adopted AI benefit from an improved ability to develop new products and services and improve existing products, better customer experiences, and improved collaboration across business functions.
New products or services
0%
89%
of companies adopting AI benefit from the ability to develop new products or services.
Enhanced Customer Experience
0%
67%
of companies benefit from enhanced customer experiences.
Improved Collaboration
0%
66%
of companies reported improved collaboration across business functions.
