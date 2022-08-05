Scale Cookie Policy

Last updated: August 5, 2022

This policy describes how Scale uses cookies and other tracking technologies on our websites, and the options you have to manage them. It explains what these technologies are and why we use them, as well as your rights to control our use of them. If you have any questions, feel free to contact us at privacy@scale.com.

“ Cookies ” are small data files that are placed on your computer or mobile device to enable our servers to recognize your web browser to enable certain features (e.g. like advertising, interactive content, and analytics) and for record-keeping purposes. Cookies are widely used by website owners in order to make websites functional, or to work more efficiently. Cookies may either be first party cookies (placed by us/the website owner) or third party cookies (placed by third parties), and they can be placed either for a single visit (a “session ID cookie”) or multiple visits (a “persistent cookie”).

” are small data files that are placed on your computer or mobile device to enable our servers to recognize your web browser to enable certain features (e.g. like advertising, interactive content, and analytics) and for record-keeping purposes. Cookies are widely used by website owners in order to make websites functional, or to work more efficiently. Cookies may either be first party cookies (placed by us/the website owner) or third party cookies (placed by third parties), and they can be placed either for a single visit (a “session ID cookie”) or multiple visits (a “persistent cookie”). “ Third party Cookies ” are set and managed by third-party service providers such as Facebook, Linkedin, and Google to collect information associated with your personal information and online activities. These cookies may be used to build a profile of your interests and measure third-party advertisement effectiveness. They may also use this information to provide you with relevant advertisements and other targeted content.

” are set and managed by third-party service providers such as Facebook, Linkedin, and Google to collect information associated with your personal information and online activities. These cookies may be used to build a profile of your interests and measure third-party advertisement effectiveness. They may also use this information to provide you with relevant advertisements and other targeted content. “ Session ID Cookies ” enable certain features of the websites and monitor how users interact with the websites. They are deleted from your computer when you exit the websites and close your browser.

” enable certain features of the websites and monitor how users interact with the websites. They are deleted from your computer when you exit the websites and close your browser. “ Persistent Cookies ” remember user information such as sign-on credentials, user preferences, and user activity. They are stored in the web browser and are deleted after the assigned expiration date has passed.

” remember user information such as sign-on credentials, user preferences, and user activity. They are stored in the web browser and are deleted after the assigned expiration date has passed. “ Web beacons ” are often used independently or in conjunction with cookies. They are unique identifiers embedded in a website, online advertisement, or email, to understand how you interact with our websites and help us better promote our services. For example, we or our marketing partners may place web beacons in marketing emails that notify us or our partner when you click on a link in the email that directs you to our Website. We use web beacons to understand usage and marketing campaign effectiveness, and to operate and improve our Website, services, and email communications.

” are often used independently or in conjunction with cookies. They are unique identifiers embedded in a website, online advertisement, or email, to understand how you interact with our websites and help us better promote our services. For example, we or our marketing partners may place web beacons in marketing emails that notify us or our partner when you click on a link in the email that directs you to our Website. We use web beacons to understand usage and marketing campaign effectiveness, and to operate and improve our Website, services, and email communications. “Local Storage Objects” are used to store content information and preferences. They are locally stored on web pages, and are used to enhance user experience.

Cookie Categories

Scale and our third-party partners use cookies to enhance user experience, understand the profile of our visitors, and improve how we promote our Services. We may also use cookies to monitor and analyze data, and to better understand how our users interact with our website. These cookies fall into four main categories (1) Strictly Necessary, (2) Functional, (3) Targeting/Advertising, and (4) Performance/Analytical.

Strictly Necessary

These cookies are necessary for the website to function. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms.

Functional

These cookies are used to record your choices and settings, maintain your preferences over time and recognize you when you return to our website. These cookies help us to personalize our content for you and remember your preferences.

Targeting/Advertising

These cookies are deployed to our site by our advertising partners to build a profile of your interests and provide you with content that is relevant to you, including to show you relevant ads on other sites.

Performance/Analytical

These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us understand how visitors move around the site and which pages are most frequently visited.

In some cases, we may use cookies to collect personal data or to collect information that becomes personal data if we combine it with other information. For more information about how we process your personal data, please read our Privacy Policy.

How to Manage Cookies

Scale uses a third party cookie consent tool, which you can utilize to customize your cookie preferences at any time. When you visit our website for the first time, a cookie consent banner will pop up for you to customize your cookie preference. Please note that Strictly Necessary Cookies cannot be disabled. If you decide to opt-out of Functional Cookies, certain functionality of our websites or your account may be impacted. You may also change your cookie preferences at any time in your Cookie Preferences.





Cookie Preferences









Browser Controls : In addition to the Cookie Settings, most browsers allow you to refuse or delete cookies at any time. If you choose to refuse cookies, you may still use our websites though your access to some functionality and areas of our Website may be restricted. As the means by which you can refuse cookies through your web browser controls vary from browser-to-browser, you should visit your browser's help menu for more information.

Mobile Device Settings : You can also use your mobile device settings to control how data about your use of applications is used for purposes of showing ads that are targeted to your interests. For example, on your iOS device, enable the “Limit Ad Tracking” setting, and on your Android device, enable the “Opt Out of Ads Personalization” or “Opt Out of Interest-Based Ads” setting.

Third Party Cookies : In addition, you can manage third party advertising preferences for some of the third parties we work with to serve advertising across the Internet by utilizing the choices available at Network Advertising Initiative and Digital Advertising Alliance. We do not guarantee that all of the third parties we work with will honor the elections you make using those options, but we strive to work with third parties that do.

For individuals located in the EU, additional information on how our advertising partners allow you to opt out of receiving ads based on your web browsing history is available via the European Interactive Digital Advertising Alliance.

Do Not Track : Your browser may offer you a "Do Not Track" option, which allows you to signal to operators of websites and web applications and services that you do not wish such operators to track certain of your online activities over time and across different websites. Not all browsers offer a Do Not Track option and there is currently no industry consensus as to what constitutes a Do Not Track signal. For these reasons, our website, like many web service site operators, do not support Do Not Track requests at this time.

Our Use of Analytics Service

In addition to other third party cookies, Scale uses analytics services to compile and aggregate data collected by the cookies and other similar technologies to help Scale analyze website activity and improve user experience. The information generated by the cookies about your use of our websites and collected through the analytics service may be transmitted to and stored by third parties on their servers in the United States. The ability to use and share the information collected is subject to each Service’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Google Analytics (Google, Inc.)

Google Analytics is an analytic service provided by Google. We use Google Analytics to analyze website traffic and improve the user’s experience. You have the option to opt-out of Google’s use of cookies by visiting the Google advertising opt-out page or the Google Analytics Opt-out Browser Add-on.

Hubspot Analytics (Hubspot, Inc.)

Hubspot Analysis is an analytics service provided by Hubspot. We use Hubspot Analytics to understand the connections between website activity and customer success. To learn how to manage your cookies from Hubspot Analytics, please refer to the ‘How to Manage Cookies’ section above.

Changes to This Policy

We may update this policy from time to time. Please revisit this policy regularly to stay informed about our use of cookies and related technologies. The date at the top of this policy indicates when it was last updated.

More Information

For more information about the specific cookies that we use on our website, please go to our Cookie Preferences.

Cookie PreferencesFor more information about how we use personal information that we collect through cookies and other tracking technologies, please see our Privacy Policy.

If you have any questions about our use of cookies or other technologies, please email us at privacy@scale.com.