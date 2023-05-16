We believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster, across every industry.

One of the biggest bottlenecks for real world AI applications is access to labeled data. Our first product is the most developer-friendly data labeling API for AI applications: self-driving cars, mapping, AR/VR, robotics, government, retail, and more.

Our products for image annotation, semantic segmentation, 3D point cloud annotation, and LIDAR and RADAR annotation are used by industry leaders and provide world-class accuracy.