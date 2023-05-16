the amazing Scale Team!

We believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster, across every industry.

One of the biggest bottlenecks for real world AI applications is access to labeled data. Our first product is the most developer-friendly data labeling API for AI applications: self-driving cars, mapping, AR/VR, robotics, government, retail, and more.

Our products for image annotation, semantic segmentation, 3D point cloud annotation, and LIDAR and RADAR annotation are used by industry leaders and provide world-class accuracy.

  • a bullet pointOur team is transforming how machine learning teams build innovative products.
  • a bullet pointWe're a collaborative team that's always taking on complex challenges and finding new ways to solve problems.
  • a bullet pointWe believe in empowering each individual while fostering collaboration to achieve success, and together, we are accelerating the development of AI applications.

Our Credos

Credos, our internal core values, ensure we are aligned in executing on our mission

Earn customer love

Intellectual rigor, open mind

Ambition shapes reality

Team flow

Ownership <i>is</i> the job

Run through walls

Why not Faster?

Results speak loudest

Our Team

Our Benefits

    Health & Wellbeing

    Our holistic approach to supporting Scaliens includes comprehensive health coverage, dental and vision insurance, mental healthcare services, and more. PTO policies and accommodating schedules ensure you’ll get time off when you need it to relax and recharge. Note that our offerings may vary by region as we strive to respond to the unique needs of Scaliens around the globe.

    Personal & Career Growth

    Continuously learn and grow through annual learning & development stipend, attending leadership breakfasts, manager training, speaker series, and joining an ERG.

    Building Scale Community

    We welcome guests to our offices, and you can expect to see Scalien families and friends around. Join local happy hours, and accept invites to game nights, book clubs, and many other employee-led community events.

    Parental Support

    Balancing work and family is essential, and Scale understands the importance of having adequate leave policies in place to promote a healthy home and work life.

