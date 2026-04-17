Scale is growing. Grow with Us.
Join us as we develop reliable AI systems for the world’s most important decisions.
Scale In The News
Axios
Scale AI CEO Jason Droege pushes 'reliability' reality
Semafor
Scale's CEO says AI-related layoffs are often theater
Big Technology
Most AI Training Is Moving To Reinforcement Learning, Scale AI Says
Our Mission
At Scale, our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions.
Every industry across the private and public sectors is bringing AI to the center of operations. Yet despite this explosion of investment, there's still no clear blueprint for organizations to move from pilot to profit.
Our products for RLHF, image annotation, semantic segmentation, 3D point cloud annotation, and LiDAR and RADAR annotation are trusted by industry leaders and deliver world-class accuracy.
Our proprietary Data Engine powers the most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models with high-quality data. We then apply our experience partnering with leading AI companies building these models to help more organizations customize and Apply AI in their organizations.
And we encode our tradecraft into the Scale GenerativeAI Platform to help organizations successfully apply AI to their most critical business and government decisions.
Our Internal Core Values
Our credos provide a framework for us to make decisions and work effectively as a team, ensuring we are aligned in executing on our mission.
Earn Customer Love
We are passionate about our customers and contributors and are devoted to their success. We know that trust and confidence is earned, not given, with every interaction, every delivery, and every time we solve their problems.
Team Flow
We work as one Scale. Ideas, energy, and support flow freely across teams because we are invested in each other's success. Optimize for the whole.
Quality is Our Cheat Code
The systems that deliver quality are rare enough to be a structural advantage. When we deliver effectively and consistently, the economics change. Deals get bigger, cycles get shorter, and growth stops being incremental.
Find the 20%
Not all hard work is equal. 80% of outcomes come from 20% of inputs. We find that 20% and execute completely, even when the work is tedious or meticulous. What we reject is effort without impact.
Write the Market
We don't read the market. We write it. Our research puts us at the frontier before anyone else, and our job is to bring our partners there first.
Three Moves Ahead
When making decisions, consider the consequences of consequences. Plan accordingly.
Supporting You To Do Your Best Work
At Scale, we believe your talent and achievements deserve to be met with a supportive community and flexible environment.
Health & Wellbeing
Our holistic approach to supporting Scaliens includes comprehensive health coverage, dental and vision insurance, mental healthcare services, and more. PTO policies and accommodating schedules ensure you'll get time off when you need it to relax and recharge. Note that our offerings may vary by region as we strive to respond to the unique needs of Scaliens around the globe.
Personal & Career Growth
Continuously learn and grow through annual learning & development stipend, attending leadership breakfasts, manager training, speaker series, and joining an ERG.
Building Scale Community
We welcome guests to our offices, and you can expect to see Scalien families and friends around. Join local happy hours, and accept invites to game nights, book clubs, and many other employee-led community events.
Parental Support
Balancing work and family is essential, and Scale understands the importance of having adequate leave policies in place to promote a healthy home and work life.