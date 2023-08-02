Reinforcement Learning from Verifiable Rewards (RLVR) has been widely adopted as the de facto method for enhancing the reasoning capabilities of large language models and has demonstrated notable success in verifiable domains like math and competitive programming tasks. However, the efficacy of RLVR diminishes significantly when applied to agentic environments. These settings, characterized by multi-step, complex problem solving, lead to high failure rates even for frontier LLMs, as the reward landscape is too sparse for effective model training via conventional RLVR. In this work, we introduce Agent-RLVR, a framework that makes RLVR effective in challenging agentic settings, with an initial focus on software engineering tasks. Inspired by human pedagogy, Agent-RLVR introduces agent guidance, a mechanism that actively steers the agent towards successful trajectories by leveraging diverse informational cues. These cues, ranging from high-level strategic plans to dynamic feedback on the agent's errors and environmental interactions, emulate a teacher's guidance, enabling the agent to navigate difficult solution spaces and promotes active self-improvement via additional environment exploration. In the Agent-RLVR training loop, agents first attempt to solve tasks to produce initial trajectories, which are then validated by unit tests and supplemented with agent guidance. Agents then reattempt with guidance, and the agent policy is updated with RLVR based on the rewards of these guided trajectories. Agent-RLVR elevates the pass@1 performance of Qwen-2.5-72B-Instruct from 9.4% to 22.4% on SWE-Bench Verified. We find that our guidance-augmented RLVR data is additionally useful for test-time reward model training, shown by further boosting pass@1 to 27.8%. Agent-RLVR lays the groundwork for training agents with RLVR in complex, real-world environments where conventional RL methods struggle.