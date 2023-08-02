Products
Agentic Solutions for Enterprise
Our team transforms your data and knowledge into bespoke agentic solutions that can continuously learn from human interactions.
Deeply Personalize Your Products and Automate Knowledge Work
Our adaptive learning agents can continuously improve the more customers and employees interact with them.
Deeply Personalize Products
Unlock new types of more intuitive customer interactions with multimodal reasoning agents.
Adaptive Learning Agents personalize recommendations, adapt to customer preferences, and streamline interactions.
Long-running agents solve customer problems in the background, provide delightful new ways to interact, and proactively keep them up to date.
Automate Knowledge Work
Automate back office knowledge work that requires reasoning and domain expertise.
Adaptive Learning Agents automate workflows as your human employees amplify their productivity.
Make decisions in minutes with Human-in-the-loop collaboration.
Accelerate Your AI Transformation
We align with the goals and metrics that you care about, whether that is increasing revenue, driving down costs, or improving customer experience, then design and deliver premium agentic solutions.
Prepare Your Organization
We work with your technology, product, and business teams to define a strategy and build agentic solutions that help you achieve your goals.
Enhance Your Data
Integrate, filter, and format your data to ensure that the agentic solutions we build have the context they need to succeed.
Build Powerful Agents
Define context, logic, system integrations, and human-agent collaborative UX to build systems that provide a foundation for the future of your business.
Evaluate
Leverage your domain experts and automated benchmarking to evaluate the performance, reliability, and safety of solutions.
Transform
Deploy solutions and deliver value to your customers and employees, and can continuously improve them the more they are used.
Use Cases
Explore the types of agentic solutions that Scale helps customers build to realize their AI Transformation.
AI Customer Service Agent
Agents automate complex customer service interactions with omnichannel support.
Agentic Legal Document Review
Streamline your legal document review process with advanced reasoning agents.
Investment Due Diligence
Accelerate due diligence for equity investments, M&A, and VC investment.
Customers
We have a lot more to do. We have an exciting roadmap ahead that we will be announcing shortly, and we're going to continue to be partnering with Scale AI, and I'm really excited about that.
Jessica Sibley
Chief Executive Officer, TIME
We wanted to not just stand up a demo or POC, but deploy production-ready use cases and infrastructure. With Scale GenAI Platform, we were able to quickly launch our first use case: a GenAI solution that makes it easy for users across Global Atlantic to get information out of our Enterprise Data Hub. This is enabling data-driven decision making and shortening the time to insights from days or weeks down to seconds.
Padma Elmgart
Chief Technology Officer, Global Atlantic Financial Group
See What it Takes to Build Successful Agentic Solutions with Our 5-Step Checklist.
Understand what it takes to implement successful Agentic solutions
Optimize your agents to operate in your environments and collaborate with your employees
Gain insights from our experience working with the world’s leading enterprises
How Scale Delivers Value
Scale translates its deep expertise in providing frontier data to leading AI labs to building agentic solutions for leading enterprises. We combine our industry-leading platform SGP, our deeply experienced forward deployed AI teams, and our advanced processes to accelerate your AI Transformation journey.
AI Native Expertise
Scale was founded to accelerate the adoption of AI. Scale Data Engine powers nearly every leading AI model, and we help enterprises capture real business value from AI
White Glove Service
Our extensive talent pool of forward deployed GenAI engineers works with you side-by-side to deliver powerful solutions.
Proven Results
We have delivered high-value solutions for leading enterprises across a wide variety of industries and use cases.
Deep Partnerships
We partner with model builders OpenAI, Meta, and Cohere; CSPs Azure and AWS; and leading consulting firm BCG.
