Scale appoints Francis deSouza as the new CEOLearn more
Book demo

US Public Sector

Scale powers key computer vision and agentic GenAI programs across the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and Federal Civilian agencies.

Book a Demo
Use Cases

Transforming Public Service with AI

Scale provides solutions to fine-tune computer vision algorithms and deploy AI agents designed for public sector missions.

Acquisition

Acquisition, Procurement & Contracting

  • Acquisition, and Compliance

  • Procurement and lifecycle management

  • Contract management, fraud investigation

  • Budget analysis, UFR funding allocation

Mission Planning

Mission Planning & Operations

  • COA (Course of Action) Development

  • Planning exercises, wargaming

  • Command and Control, GIDE, JADC2, Air operations command anywhere

  • Ground Autonomy

ISR

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

  • Multi-int analysis, all source, economic analysis, intelligence reporting

  • AOR (Area of Responsibility) Analysis

  • Threat assessment & targeting support

Cyber Security

Cyber and Security Operations

  • Defensive Cyber Ops

  • Threat Detection

  • Perimeter Security

  • Personnel screening

Enterprise Support

Enterprise Support & Back Office

  • Logistics & supply chain management

  • Human resources & personnel management

  • Document & knowledge support

  • Legal & Compliance

  • Training & organizational readiness

Capabilities

Advanced, Mission-Ready AI Solutions

Commercially-proven, government tested capabilities to power AI Agents and Computer Vision models

AI Agents

AI Agents

Mission-built for decision advantage

Support every level of operations for dominant decision advantage with minimal intervention.

Scalable multi-agent architecture

Designed to interact and scale with one another, including decomposable reasoning and integration with external data and systems.

Multi-classification access

Access leading commercial and fine-tuned models on CUI, SIPR, and TS.

Computer Vision

Advanced AI Software

Unified platform for end-to-end ML Ops.

State-of-the-Art Machine Learning

Leverage machine learning strategies to accelerate and strategically approach data annotation.

Human-in-the-Loop Expertise

Leverage subject matter experts with decades of experience and clearance for annotation strategies.

Computer Vision
Why Scale

Proven Performance

Achieve model precision and accuracy with high-quality data and combine with advanced AI software and subject matter expertise.

AI-native

Scale partners with leading AI labs and Fortune 500 enterprises to accelerate their AI initiatives - bringing the same expertise and rigor to our work in defense.

Proven experience

DoD organizations including the US Air Force and DIU trust Scale with their most forward leaning AI initiatives including Thunderforge and Autonomous Perimeter Security.

Software and People

Scale embeds our solutions with human expertise to ensure accuracy, adaptability, mission readiness, and meet the unique demands of defense operations.

Scale is building the AI workforce of the future in St. Louis.

Mission-built to support every level of operations for dominant decision advantage with minimal intervention.

Learn more
St. Louis Arc
RESOURCES

Learn More About Our Public Sector Capabilities

Machine Perception for Human Protection: Creating Vision Algorithms to Augment Perimeter Security

Customer Blog

Machine Perception for Human Protection: Creating Vision Algorithms to Augment Perimeter Security

Introducing Thunderforge: AI for American Defense

Blog

Introducing Thunderforge: AI for American Defense

Scale AI & Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) Introduce Foreign Policy Decision Benchmark

Blog

Scale AI & Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) Introduce Foreign Policy Decision Benchmark

Introducing the Scale AI and University of Missouri - St. Louis Geospatial Collaborative

Blog

Introducing the Scale AI and University of Missouri - St. Louis Geospatial Collaborative

Scale AI's Proposal for the U.S. AI Action Plan

Blog

Scale AI's Proposal for the U.S. AI Action Plan

Scale AI products approved for purchase on AWS Marketplace for the U.S. National Security Community

Blog

Scale AI products approved for purchase on AWS Marketplace for the U.S. National Security Community

Scale Public Sector: Building on Our Progress in 2025

Blog

Scale Public Sector: Building on Our Progress in 2025

Defense Llama: The LLM Purpose-Built for American National Security

Blog

Defense Llama: The LLM Purpose-Built for American National Security

Scale AI chosen by the U.S. Army for Robotic Combat Vehicle Program

Blog

Scale AI chosen by the U.S. Army for Robotic Combat Vehicle Program

The future of your industry starts here

Book a Demo
Build AI