Public Sector
Accelerating AI for Governments, Education Sector, and Non-Profits
Scale is able to apply its leading commercial technology to a wide range of public sector entities including:
Governments
Expedite customs clearing and deliveries by accurately extracting data from complex documents in seconds.
Education
Non-Profits
Advanced, Mission-Ready AI for the Public Sector
Mission-focused public sector organizations need help to improve their support for the constituents who rely on them most. Artificial intelligence holds promise for helping them deliver ethical, accurate, efficient, and effective services.
Unlock your new superpowers with Scale AI
Scale is a pure-play AI company with deep expertise in computer vision machine learning and the natural language processing used in large language models.
Safe
Since its origin, Scale has supported "life and limb" AI use cases such as self-driving cars and government intelligence programs.
Responsible AI
Scale supports governments and the Fortune 500 with test and evaluation capabilities and high-quality training datasets to help meet ethical and responsible AI objectives.
Innovation
Scale continues to push the boundaries of what AI can deliver for the public sector. Our innovation becomes your application.
Trusted by Federal Agencies and World-Class Companies
We partner with federal agencies to help them put AI to work to help them deliver on their missions. We developed the platform to evaluate leading Generative AI Systems at DEF CON 31 as Announced by the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy OSTP. We also partner with leading model builders like OpenAI to evaluate the safety of their models.
Automated systems should be developed with consultation from diverse communities, stakeholders, and domain experts to identify concerns, risks, and potential impacts of the system. Systems should undergo pre-deployment testing, risk identification and mitigation, and ongoing monitoring that demonstrate they are safe and effective based on their intended use, mitigation of unsafe outcomes including those beyond the intended use, and adherence to domain-specific standards.
Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights
Office of Science and Technology Policy, White House
OpenAI threw a bunch of tasks at Scale AI with difficult characteristics, including tight latency requirements and significant ambiguity in correct answers. In response, Scale worked closely with us to adjust their QA systems to our needs.
Geoffrey Irving
Member of Technical Staff, OpenAI
Your Challenges Are Unique. Your Model Should Be Too.
Base models are trained on publicly available internet data, not on a law firm's private documents, a wealth manager's research reports, or an accounting firm's financial statements. This specific data and context is the key to helping a model go from generic responses to actionable insights for specific use cases.
Learn more about our Public Sector Capabilities
