US Public Sector
Scale powers key computer vision and agentic GenAI programs across the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and Federal Civilian agencies.
Transforming Public Service with AI
Scale provides solutions to fine-tune computer vision algorithms and deploy AI agents designed for public sector missions.
Acquisition, Procurement & Contracting
Acquisition, and Compliance
Procurement and lifecycle management
Contract management, fraud investigation
Budget analysis, UFR funding allocation
Mission Planning & Operations
COA (Course of Action) Development
Planning exercises, wargaming
Command and Control, GIDE, JADC2, Air operations command anywhere
Ground Autonomy
Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)
Multi-int analysis, all source, economic analysis, intelligence reporting
AOR (Area of Responsibility) Analysis
Threat assessment & targeting support
Cyber and Security Operations
Defensive Cyber Ops
Threat Detection
Perimeter Security
Personnel screening
Enterprise Support & Back Office
Logistics & supply chain management
Human resources & personnel management
Document & knowledge support
Legal & Compliance
Training & organizational readiness
Advanced, Mission-Ready AI Solutions
Commercially-proven, government tested capabilities to power AI Agents and Computer Vision models
AI Agents
Mission-built for decision advantage
Support every level of operations for dominant decision advantage with minimal intervention.
Scalable multi-agent architecture
Designed to interact and scale with one another, including decomposable reasoning and integration with external data and systems.
Multi-classification access
Access leading commercial and fine-tuned models on CUI, SIPR, and TS.
Computer Vision
Advanced AI Software
Unified platform for end-to-end ML Ops.
State-of-the-Art Machine Learning
Leverage machine learning strategies to accelerate and strategically approach data annotation.
Human-in-the-Loop Expertise
Leverage subject matter experts with decades of experience and clearance for annotation strategies.
Proven Performance
Achieve model precision and accuracy with high-quality data and combine with advanced AI software and subject matter expertise.
AI-native
Scale partners with leading AI labs and Fortune 500 enterprises to accelerate their AI initiatives - bringing the same expertise and rigor to our work in defense.
Proven experience
DoD organizations including the US Air Force and DIU trust Scale with their most forward leaning AI initiatives including Thunderforge and Autonomous Perimeter Security.
Software and People
Scale embeds our solutions with human expertise to ensure accuracy, adaptability, mission readiness, and meet the unique demands of defense operations.
Learn More About Our Public Sector Capabilities
Customer Blog
Machine Perception for Human Protection: Creating Vision Algorithms to Augment Perimeter Security
Blog
Introducing Thunderforge: AI for American Defense
Blog
Scale AI & Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) Introduce Foreign Policy Decision Benchmark
Blog
Introducing the Scale AI and University of Missouri - St. Louis Geospatial Collaborative
Blog
Scale AI's Proposal for the U.S. AI Action Plan
Blog
Scale AI products approved for purchase on AWS Marketplace for the U.S. National Security Community
Blog
Scale Public Sector: Building on Our Progress in 2025
Blog
Defense Llama: The LLM Purpose-Built for American National Security
Blog