Relevance Isn't All You Need: Scaling RAG Systems With Inference-Time Compute Via Multi-Criteria Reranking

Modern Large Language Model (LLM) systems typically rely on Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) which aims to gather context that is useful for response generation. These RAG systems typically optimize strictly towards retrieving context that is maximally relevant to the query. However, conventional theory suggests that retrieval systems which seek to maximize context relevance without any additional explicit criteria can create information bottlenecks. We reaffirm this finding in the modern age of LLM's by showing that in standard RAG pipelines, maximizing for context relevance alone can degrade downstream response quality. In response, we show evaluations of existing RAG methods which account for both context relevance and answer quality. These evaluations introduce a novel finding that existing RAG systems scale poorly with inference time compute usage when considering our combined metric. We introduce "RErank BEyond reLevance (REBEL)", which enables RAG systems to scale with inference-time compute via injection of multi-criteria optimization using Chain-of-Thought prompting (and optionally Multi-Turn dialogue). Ultimately, this enables a new performance/speed tradeoff curve, where RAG systems are able to achieve both higher relevance of retrieved contexts and superior answer quality as inference time increases. Code for the implementation of our method in llama-index can be found at the following PR: this https URL. Code for running experiments using this llama-index implementation can be found at this https URL.