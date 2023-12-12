Azure Blob Storage

Azure Blob Storage Access

If you use Azure Blob Storage, you can grant access to your Blob Storage resources by completing the Azure access delegation process. Scale has registered the Scale AI application as an Azure multi-tenant application that can access resources in your Azure subscription on your behalf.

After completing the access delegation process, blob storage resource URIs (i.e. of the form https://{storageaccount}.blob.core.windows.net/{container}/{key} ) will be fetched using the Scale AI service principal, and you will be able to submit blob URIs to the API that are not publicly accessible.

The process involves the following steps:

Consenting to grant Scale AI the permissions it requires to access resources in your subscription.

Assigning the Scale AI app an appropriate role.

Application Consent

As an administrator or manager of your Scale AI team, go to the integrations tab in the settings page, click the Connect to Azure button. Azure displays the resource permissions requested by the application.

Click Accept to allow Azure to grant permission to Scale AI to access resources in your subscription. You will still need to grant the application a role to access Blob Storage data. Note that after providing application consent, the Scale AI app will stop using anonymous credentials to fetch attachments sent in by your team.

Role-Based Access

As part of the access delegation process, you must assign a role to the Scale AI application service principal to read data from your storage accounts. We recommend assigning the Storage Blob Data Reader role for the particular storage accounts or containers to retrieve data from. Alternatively, you can create a custom role that provides only the minimum permissions necessary. See the Azure

docs for instructions on how to assign the role.

Disconnecting from Azure

To stop the Scale AI service principal from authenticating via Azure AD to access your user's storage accounts, use the Unlink from Azure button in the integrations tab in the settings page. Note that this does not revoke permissions from the Scale AI service principal in Azure, nor does it uninstall the Scale AI app from your subscription; those must done using the Azure portal or the Azure CLI.