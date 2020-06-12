Overview Tab

Overview

The Overview tab allows you to view a summary of your submissions over time and the batch completion status

Task Visualization

After choosing a project, you can visualize the number of tasks over a specific task completion or task creation date range.

Batches are a way for you to organize tasks within a project. You can assign custom names for your batches. Our customers use batches to organize their tasks based on location, date, or any other types of metadata.

The overview tab shows you all of your batches and the completion progress bar over a specific task creation or task completion time period.