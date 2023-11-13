Downloading Data from Rapid

Download via Rapid Dashboard

From your Rapid dashboard, select Batches on the side menu.

Select the batch that you want to download your data from.

Then, click the download icon next to the Tasks table. You can also select different page numbers or select your filter criteria to further filter down the tasks you want to export.

This will export up to 1000 of your tasks into JSON format.

Downloading via API

You can also work with the task retrieval endpoint which supports a variety of filtering options. You have several options on how you may do so.