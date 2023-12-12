Customer Support

Availability

Support is available during our normal business hours: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM Pacific Time Monday-Friday with the exception of major US holidays.

For Rapid and Studio Customers: You can contact support for any quality / technical issues by clicking the blue Intercom chat bubble in the bottom-right corner of your dashboard when you login.

Please describe the issue you are experiencing or question in your message and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

For Pro Customers: You can contact your Engagement Manager or Field Engineer for support on any quality / technical issues and they will help triage / connect you to the appropriate team for help.

For Customers interested in learning more about Scale: Please contact sales@scale.com for more information!