Technical Limits & Recommendations
Technical Limits
Rapid
Studio
Pro
Task Creation (req/s)
30 requests/second
30 requests/second
30 requests/second
Max Attributes
20
20
2500
Max Annotations
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Max Instances (for semantic segmentation)
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Max Task Metadata JSON size
10 kb
10 kb
10 kb*
Max File Upload Metadata JSON Size
8 kb
8 kb
8 kb
Max File Upload Attachment Size
120 mb*
120 mb*
120 mb*
Max Tasks per Batch
10,000
10,000
Unlimited
Please contact support if you would like the limits to be increased.
Web Browser Compatibility
The Scale experience is currently optimized for Google Chrome. Other browsers (Firefox, Safari, Microsoft Edge, etc) have not been fully tested, and cannot be recommended for use.
While Scale may work with other web browsers, we cannot guarantee full compatibility at this time. Our support team may not be able to help resolve any bugs or issues you encounter when using other browsers.
Tip: If you are running into issues when using Chrome, be sure your browser is updated to the latest version.
Web Browser
Support Policy
Chrome
Fully supported
Edge
Best effort
Safari
Best effort
Firefox
Best effort