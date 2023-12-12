Technical Limits & Recommendations

Technical Limits

Rapid Studio Pro Task Creation (req/s) 30 requests/second 30 requests/second 30 requests/second Max Attributes 20 20 2500 Max Annotations Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Max Instances (for semantic segmentation) Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Max Task Metadata JSON size 10 kb 10 kb 10 kb* Max File Upload Metadata JSON Size 8 kb 8 kb 8 kb Max File Upload Attachment Size 120 mb* 120 mb* 120 mb* Max Tasks per Batch 10,000 10,000 Unlimited

Please contact support if you would like the limits to be increased.

Web Browser Compatibility

The Scale experience is currently optimized for Google Chrome. Other browsers (Firefox, Safari, Microsoft Edge, etc) have not been fully tested, and cannot be recommended for use.

While Scale may work with other web browsers, we cannot guarantee full compatibility at this time. Our support team may not be able to help resolve any bugs or issues you encounter when using other browsers.

Tip: If you are running into issues when using Chrome, be sure your browser is updated to the latest version.