Technical Limits & Recommendations

Technical Limits

Rapid

Studio

Pro

Task Creation (req/s)

30 requests/second

30 requests/second

30 requests/second

Max Attributes

20

20

2500

Max Annotations

Unlimited

Unlimited

Unlimited

Max Instances (for semantic segmentation)

Unlimited

Unlimited

Unlimited

Max Task Metadata JSON size

10 kb

10 kb

10 kb*

Max File Upload Metadata JSON Size

8 kb

8 kb

8 kb

Max File Upload Attachment Size

120 mb*

120 mb*

120 mb*

Max Tasks per Batch

10,000

10,000

Unlimited

  • Please contact support if you would like the limits to be increased.

Web Browser Compatibility

The Scale experience is currently optimized for Google Chrome. Other browsers (Firefox, Safari, Microsoft Edge, etc) have not been fully tested, and cannot be recommended for use.

While Scale may work with other web browsers, we cannot guarantee full compatibility at this time. Our support team may not be able to help resolve any bugs or issues you encounter when using other browsers.

Tip: If you are running into issues when using Chrome, be sure your browser is updated to the latest version.

Web Browser

Support Policy

Chrome

Fully supported

Edge

Best effort

Safari

Best effort

Firefox

Best effort

Updated 3 days ago