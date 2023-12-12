Team
When you create an account on Scale, you will be the Admin on your account. You can then invite others to join your team as Managers, Members, or Labelers. Note that the “Labeler” role only applies to Scale Studio projects where you can onboard your own annotators. Any projects created by your team will share the same payment information. The table below lists actions that can be performed by the various roles:
Admin
Manager
Member
Labeler
Manage and update billing information
✓
Invite others to the team
✓
✓
Upload and archive data
✓
✓
✓
Create, rename and archive projects and batches
✓
✓
✓
Create and edit project taxonomy, settings, and quality tasks
✓
✓
✓
View project metrics
✓
✓
✓
Audit tasks
✓
✓
✓
Create, edit, and delete labels on a task
✓
✓
✓
✓
Export labeled tasks
✓
✓
✓
Scale Studio Only
Assign annotators to projects, batches, and tasks
✓
✓
Leave comments on a task
✓
✓
✓
✓
Respond to labeler comments
✓
✓
✓
View labeler metrics
✓
✓