Team

When you create an account on Scale, you will be the Admin on your account. You can then invite others to join your team as Managers, Members, or Labelers. Note that the “Labeler” role only applies to Scale Studio projects where you can onboard your own annotators. Any projects created by your team will share the same payment information. The table below lists actions that can be performed by the various roles:

Admin

Manager

Member

Labeler

Manage and update billing information

Invite others to the team

Upload and archive data

Create, rename and archive projects and batches

Create and edit project taxonomy, settings, and quality tasks

View project metrics

Audit tasks

Create, edit, and delete labels on a task

Export labeled tasks

Scale Studio Only

Assign annotators to projects, batches, and tasks

Leave comments on a task

Respond to labeler comments

View labeler metrics

Updated 3 days ago