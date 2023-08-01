import requests

# Replace with your actual API key

API_KEY = ' your_api_key_here '

# Define the URL for the API endpoint

url = " https://api.scale.com/v1/batches "

# Define the payload for creating a new batch

payload = {

" project " : " kitten_labeling " , # The project associated with the batch

" name " : " kitten_labeling_2020-07 " , # The name of the batch

" calibration_batch " : False , # Indicates if the batch is a calibration batch

" self_label_batch " : False # Indicates if the batch is a self-label batch

}

# Set up the headers for the request

headers = {

" accept " : " application/json " , # Specify that we want the response in JSON format

" content-type " : " application/json " # Specify the content type of the request

}

# Adding authentication to the POST request

# The auth parameter requires a tuple with the API key and an empty string

response = requests . post ( url , json = payload , headers = headers , auth = ( API_KEY , '' ))

# Print the response text to see the result