You can set parameters on a project. Project-level-parameters will be set on future tasks created under this project if they are not set in the task request. Any parameters specified in the task request will override any project parameter.

Projects keep a history of the parameters that they were set with. Tasks created under a project inherit the latest params of the project (the last entry in param_history), one can also specify project_version when creating a task to inherit from an older set of params (or use -1 to skip parameter inheritance altogether.)

Tasks have a project_param_version field pointing to the project version in place at the time a task was created.

Body Params