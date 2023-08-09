Scale
List All Teammates
Retrieves basic information about all team members associate with your account.
Request
import requests
url = "https://api.scale.com/v1/teams"
headers = {
"accept": "application/json",
"authorization": "Basic c2NhbGVpbnRfZWMyMjU0MWQ2OWE1NDBlYWE0OTgyNWNlNjM2ODNiNDV8NjM0NzMwZDkwZTI2NDMwMDMxNTM0ZjFjOg=="
}
response = requests.get(url, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
Response
[
{
"email": "[email protected]",
"disableRapidEmails": false,
"isStudioLabeler": false,
"firstName": "lautaro",
"lastName": "rangil",
"company": "Scale Ai",
"role": "admin"
},
{
"email": "[email protected]",
"disableRapidEmails": false,
"isStudioLabeler": false,
"role": "member"
},
{
"email": "[email protected]",
"disableRapidEmails": false,
"isStudioLabeler": false,
"role": "member"
}
]
Invite Teammates
Invites one or multiple users by email to your team. team_role can be either labeler, member, or manager. Returns information about all team members.
Query Params
emailsstringrequired
Array of emails of teammates you want to invite.
team_rolestringrequired
Role of invited teammate. Allowed values are: labeler (Studio only), member, or manager.
Request
import requests
url = "https://api.scale.com/v1/teams/invite"
payload = {
"emails": ["[email protected]"],
"team_role": "labeler"
}
headers = {
"accept": "application/json",
"content-type": "application/json",
"authorization": "Basic c2NhbGVpbnRfZWMyMjU0MWQ2OWE1NDBlYWE0OTgyNWNlNjM2ODNiNDV8NjM0NzMwZDkwZTI2NDMwMDMxNTM0ZjFjOg=="
}
response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
Response
[
{
"email": "[email protected]",
"disableRapidEmails": false,
"isStudioLabeler": false,
"firstName": "lautaro",
"lastName": "rangil",
"company": "Scale Ai",
"role": "admin"
},
{
"email": "[email protected]",
"disableRapidEmails": false,
"isStudioLabeler": false,
"role": "member"
},
{
"email": "[email protected]",
"disableRapidEmails": false,
"isStudioLabeler": false,
"role": "member"
},
{
"email": "[email protected]",
"expiry": "2023-08-09T16:12:38.072Z",
"role": "invited",
"isStudioLabeler": true
}
]
Update Teammate Role
Changes the role of non-admin team members. emails should be a list of emails of team members who are either labelers, members, managers, or disabled. team_role should be one of labeler, member, or manager. Returns information about all members of your team.
Query Params
emailsstringrequired
Array of emails of teammates you want to invite.
team_rolestringrequired
Role of invited teammate. Allowed values are: labeler (Studio only), member, or manager.
Request
import requests
url = "https://api.scale.com/v1/teams/set_role"
headers = {
"accept": "application/json",
"content-type": "application/json",
"authorization": "Basic c2NhbGVpbnRfZWMyMjU0MWQ2OWE1NDBlYWE0OTgyNWNlNjM2ODNiNDV8NjM0NzMwZDkwZTI2NDMwMDMxNTM0ZjFjOg=="
}
response = requests.post(url, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
Response
[
{
"email": "string",
"role": "string",
"company": "string",
"firstName": "string",
"lastName": "string",
"isStudioLabeler": true,
"expiry": "string"
}
]
List All Assignments
Gets the current project assignments of all active users in your team (does not include “invited” or “disabled” team members).
Request
import requests
url = "https://api.scale.com/v1/studio/assignments"
headers = {
"accept": "application/json",
"authorization": "Basic c2NhbGVpbnRfZWMyMjU0MWQ2OWE1NDBlYWE0OTgyNWNlNjM2ODNiNDV8NjM0NzMwZDkwZTI2NDMwMDMxNTM0ZjFjOg=="
}
response = requests.get(url, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
Response
{
"id": "Nc6yKKMpcxiiFxp6",
"message_id": "LoPsJaMcPBuFNjg1",
"filename": "Invoice_room_service__Plaza_Hotel.pdf",
"file_url": "https://assets.protocol.chat/attachments/Invoice_room_service__Plaza_Hotel.pdf",
"file_type": "application/pdf",
"file_size": 21352,
"created_at": 692233200
}
Assign Teammates
Gets the current project assignments of all active users in your team (does not include “invited” or “disabled” team members).
Query Params
emailsstringrequired
Array of emails of teammates.
projectsstringrequired
Array of projects to assign.
Request
import requests
url = "https://api.scale.com/v1/studio/assignments/add"
headers = {
"accept": "application/json",
"content-type": "application/json",
"authorization": "Basic c2NhbGVpbnRfZWMyMjU0MWQ2OWE1NDBlYWE0OTgyNWNlNjM2ODNiNDV8NjM0NzMwZDkwZTI2NDMwMDMxNTM0ZjFjOg=="
}
response = requests.post(url, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
Response
{
"id": "Nc6yKKMpcxiiFxp6",
"message_id": "LoPsJaMcPBuFNjg1",
"filename": "Invoice_room_service__Plaza_Hotel.pdf",
"file_url": "https://assets.protocol.chat/attachments/Invoice_room_service__Plaza_Hotel.pdf",
"file_type": "application/pdf",
"file_size": 21352,
"created_at": 692233200
}
Unassign Teammate
Unassigns provided projects from specified team members. Returns all team members and their assignments.
Query Params
emailsstringrequired
Array of emails of teammates.
projectsstring
Array of projects to unassign.
Request
import requests
url = "https://api.scale.com/v1/studio/assignments/remove"
headers = {
"accept": "application/json",
"content-type": "application/json",
"authorization": "Basic c2NhbGVpbnRfZWMyMjU0MWQ2OWE1NDBlYWE0OTgyNWNlNjM2ODNiNDV8NjM0NzMwZDkwZTI2NDMwMDMxNTM0ZjFjOg=="
}
response = requests.post(url, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
Response
{
"id": "Nc6yKKMpcxiiFxp6",
"message_id": "LoPsJaMcPBuFNjg1",
"filename": "Invoice_room_service__Plaza_Hotel.pdf",
"file_url": "https://assets.protocol.chat/attachments/Invoice_room_service__Plaza_Hotel.pdf",
"file_type": "application/pdf",
"file_size": 21352,
"created_at": 692233200
}
List Project Groups
Returns all labeler groups for the project specified in URL.
Query Params
projectstringrequired
Request
import requests
url = "https://api.scale.com/v1/studio/projects/project_name/groups"
headers = {
"accept": "application/json",
"authorization": "Basic c2NhbGVpbnRfZWMyMjU0MWQ2OWE1NDBlYWE0OTgyNWNlNjM2ODNiNDV8NjM0NzMwZDkwZTI2NDMwMDMxNTM0ZjFjOg=="
}
response = requests.get(url, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
Response
{
"id": "Nc6yKKMpcxiiFxp6",
"message_id": "LoPsJaMcPBuFNjg1",
"filename": "Invoice_room_service__Plaza_Hotel.pdf",
"file_url": "https://assets.protocol.chat/attachments/Invoice_room_service__Plaza_Hotel.pdf",
"file_type": "application/pdf",
"file_size": 21352,
"created_at": 692233200
}
Create Project Group
Creates a group with the provided name for the project specified in the URL and adds team members. Only returns information about that specific group. Team members must be assigned to the specified project to be added to a group in that project.
Query Params
projectstringrequired
Request
import requests
url = "https://api.scale.com/v1/studio/projects/project_name/groups"
headers = {
"accept": "application/json",
"content-type": "application/json",
"authorization": "Basic c2NhbGVpbnRfZWMyMjU0MWQ2OWE1NDBlYWE0OTgyNWNlNjM2ODNiNDV8NjM0NzMwZDkwZTI2NDMwMDMxNTM0ZjFjOg=="
}
response = requests.post(url, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
Response
{
"id": "Nc6yKKMpcxiiFxp6",
"message_id": "LoPsJaMcPBuFNjg1",
"filename": "Invoice_room_service__Plaza_Hotel.pdf",
"file_url": "https://assets.protocol.chat/attachments/Invoice_room_service__Plaza_Hotel.pdf",
"file_type": "application/pdf",
"file_size": 21352,
"created_at": 692233200
}
Update Project Group
Adds or removes team members from specified labeler group. Only returns information about that specific group.
Query Params
projectstringrequired
groupstringrequired
Request
import requests
url = "https://api.scale.com/v1/studio/projects/project_name/groups/group_name"
headers = {
"accept": "application/json",
"content-type": "application/json",
"authorization": "Basic c2NhbGVpbnRfZWMyMjU0MWQ2OWE1NDBlYWE0OTgyNWNlNjM2ODNiNDV8NjM0NzMwZDkwZTI2NDMwMDMxNTM0ZjFjOg=="
}
response = requests.put(url, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
Response
{
"id": "Nc6yKKMpcxiiFxp6",
"message_id": "LoPsJaMcPBuFNjg1",
"filename": "Invoice_room_service__Plaza_Hotel.pdf",
"file_url": "https://assets.protocol.chat/attachments/Invoice_room_service__Plaza_Hotel.pdf",
"file_type": "application/pdf",
"file_size": 21352,
"created_at": 692233200
}
Studio Actions
List Studio Batches
Returns basic information about all pending batches, in order of priority.
Request
import requests
url = "https://api.scale.com/v1/studio/batches"
headers = {
"accept": "application/json",
"authorization": "Basic c2NhbGVpbnRfZWMyMjU0MWQ2OWE1NDBlYWE0OTgyNWNlNjM2ODNiNDV8NjM0NzMwZDkwZTI2NDMwMDMxNTM0ZjFjOg=="
}
response = requests.get(url, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
Response
{
"id": "Nc6yKKMpcxiiFxp6",
"message_id": "LoPsJaMcPBuFNjg1",
"filename": "Invoice_room_service__Plaza_Hotel.pdf",
"file_url": "https://assets.protocol.chat/attachments/Invoice_room_service__Plaza_Hotel.pdf",
"file_type": "application/pdf",
"file_size": 21352,
"created_at": 692233200
}
Assign Batches
Sets (not adds to) labeler group assignment for the specified batch. You can add individual members as well by specifying their email as a group name. Returns information only about the specified batch.
Query Params
batchstringrequired
List of group names
Body Params
groupsstring
Request
import requests
url = "https://api.scale.com/v1/studio/batches/batch_name"
headers = {
"accept": "application/json",
"content-type": "application/json",
"authorization": "Basic c2NhbGVpbnRfZWMyMjU0MWQ2OWE1NDBlYWE0OTgyNWNlNjM2ODNiNDV8NjM0NzMwZDkwZTI2NDMwMDMxNTM0ZjFjOg=="
}
response = requests.put(url, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
Response
{
"id": "Nc6yKKMpcxiiFxp6",
"message_id": "LoPsJaMcPBuFNjg1",
"filename": "Invoice_room_service__Plaza_Hotel.pdf",
"file_url": "https://assets.protocol.chat/attachments/Invoice_room_service__Plaza_Hotel.pdf",
"file_type": "application/pdf",
"file_size": 21352,
"created_at": 692233200
}
Set Batches Priorities
Adds or removes team members from specified labeler group. Only returns information about that specific group.
Query Params
groupsstring
Request
import requests
url = "https://api.scale.com/v1/studio/batches/set_priorities"
headers = {
"accept": "application/json",
"content-type": "application/json",
"authorization": "Basic c2NhbGVpbnRfZWMyMjU0MWQ2OWE1NDBlYWE0OTgyNWNlNjM2ODNiNDV8NjM0NzMwZDkwZTI2NDMwMDMxNTM0ZjFjOg=="
}
response = requests.post(url, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
Response
{
"id": "Nc6yKKMpcxiiFxp6",
"message_id": "LoPsJaMcPBuFNjg1",
"filename": "Invoice_room_service__Plaza_Hotel.pdf",
"file_url": "https://assets.protocol.chat/attachments/Invoice_room_service__Plaza_Hotel.pdf",
"file_type": "application/pdf",
"file_size": 21352,
"created_at": 692233200
}
Reset Batches Priorities
Restores batch priority order to default order. Default order is sorted by calibration batches first, then by creation date. Returns all batches in new priority order.
Query Params
groupsstring
Request
import requests
url = "https://api.scale.com/v1/studio/batches/reset_priorities"
headers = {
"accept": "application/json",
"authorization": "Basic c2NhbGVpbnRfZWMyMjU0MWQ2OWE1NDBlYWE0OTgyNWNlNjM2ODNiNDV8NjM0NzMwZDkwZTI2NDMwMDMxNTM0ZjFjOg=="
}
response = requests.post(url, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
Response
{
"id": "Nc6yKKMpcxiiFxp6",
"message_id": "LoPsJaMcPBuFNjg1",
"filename": "Invoice_room_service__Plaza_Hotel.pdf",
"file_url": "https://assets.protocol.chat/attachments/Invoice_room_service__Plaza_Hotel.pdf",
"file_type": "application/pdf",
"file_size": 21352,
"created_at": 692233200
}
List Training Attempts
This API returns a list of training attempts matching the provided parameters and related data.
You must set one of quality_task_ids or labeler_emails (or both) in the query parameters to use this endpoint.
Query Params
quality_task_idsarray of strings
labeler_emailsarray of strings
next_tokenstring
limitint32
Request
import requests
url = "https://api.scale.com/v1/quality/labelers"
headers = {
"accept": "application/json",
"authorization": "Basic c2NhbGVpbnRfZWMyMjU0MWQ2OWE1NDBlYWE0OTgyNWNlNjM2ODNiNDV8NjJlMjhmNDc5MmFkYWQwMDFlZDA1MTBiOg=="
}
response = requests.get(url, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
Response
{
"id": "Nc6yKKMpcxiiFxp6",
"message_id": "LoPsJaMcPBuFNjg1",
"filename": "Invoice_room_service__Plaza_Hotel.pdf",
"file_url": "https://assets.protocol.chat/attachments/Invoice_room_service__Plaza_Hotel.pdf",
"file_type": "application/pdf",
"file_size": 21352,
"created_at": 692233200
}
Send Tasks to Completion
Sends pending tasks with at least one attempt to completion. If you specify batches as an array of batch names but also provide all_batches as true, all_batches takes precedence.
Path Params
projectNamestringrequired
Query Params
all_batchesboolean
batchesarray of strings
Request
import requests
url = "https://api.scale.com/v1/studio/projects/project_name/send_tasks_to_completed"
headers = {
"content-type": "application/json",
"authorization": "Basic c2NhbGVpbnRfZWMyMjU0MWQ2OWE1NDBlYWE0OTgyNWNlNjM2ODNiNDV8NjM0NzMwZDkwZTI2NDMwMDMxNTM0ZjFjOg=="
}
response = requests.post(url, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
Response
{
"id": "Nc6yKKMpcxiiFxp6",
"message_id": "LoPsJaMcPBuFNjg1",
"filename": "Invoice_room_service__Plaza_Hotel.pdf",
"file_url": "https://assets.protocol.chat/attachments/Invoice_room_service__Plaza_Hotel.pdf",
"file_type": "application/pdf",
"file_size": 21352,
"created_at": 692233200
}
Update Project Config (Studio Only)
Studio projects only. This endpoint updates the pipeline config of your project.
Path Params
namestringrequired
Body Params
pipelinestring
Studio projects only. Specify the pipeline of the project. Must use either standard_task or consensus_task.
consensus_attemptsinteger
Studio consensus projects only. Specify the number of attempts