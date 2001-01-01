Scale
File Upload
File Upload Size: There is a size limit of 80 MB per file. Need more? Get in touch.
Body Params
filefilerequired
The local file to be uploaded.
display_namestring
A human readable name for the file.
project_namestring
Which project this file will be associated with. This is only used for the "Scale Rapid" data labeling tool. In order to upload the same file to multiple projects, call the File Upload API multiple times with the same id and different project_name values.
reference_idstring
A unique identifier for your file used for upload idempotency. Uploading two files with the same_reference_id will result in a 409 (Conflict) error.
metadataobject
A JSON object used to store additional data associated with the file.
Request
import requests
from requests.auth import HTTPBasicAuth
import json
url = "https://api.scale.com/v1/files/upload"
auth = HTTPBasicAuth('{{api_key}}', '')
headers = {
"Accept": "application/json",
}
with open("kitten.png", "rb") as f:
response = requests.request(
"POST",
url,
data={
"project_name": "kitten_labeling",
"metadata": json.dumps({"id": "kitten0"}),
},
files={"file": f},
headers=headers,
auth=auth,
)
print(response.text)
with open(file_name, 'rb') as f:
my_file = client.upload_file(
file=f,
project_name = "test_project",
)
File Import
Body Params
file_urlfilerequired
The file url to be uploaded.
Request
import requests
url = "https://api.scale.com/v1/files/import"
payload = { "file_url": "http://www.example.com/file.png" }
headers = {
"accept": "application/json",
"content-type": "application/json",
"authorization": "<YOUR_API_KEY>"
}
response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
my_file = client.import_file(
file_url="http://i.imgur.com/v4cBreD.jpg",
project_name = "test_project",
)
Get Assets
Body Params
projectstringrequired
Project filter
metadatastring
Metadata filter
cursorstring
Cursor for pagination