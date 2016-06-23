Scale
Create a task
A task represents an individual unit of work to be done by a Contributor. There's a 1:1 mapping between a task and the data to be labeled. For example, there'd be 1 task for each image, video, or lidar sequence needing to be labeled.
You specify how the labeling should be done for a given task when making an API call specifying a set of task parameters to the endpoint you'd like to leverage.
Tasks have a type such as "Image Annotation", "Video Annotation", "Lidar Segmentation", or "Document Transcription".
Task Metadata
Tasks objects have a metadata parameter. You can use this parameter to attach key-value data to tasks.
Metadata is useful for storing additional, structured information on an object - especially information that can help you ingest the task response or keep track of what content this task corresponds to.
Metadata is not used by Scale (e.g., to affect how the task is done).
Common use-cases for metadata:
Internal identifiers
File paths
Scenario / Run / Case identifiers
Environment details (time of day, location)
Sensor information
Guideline / Taxonomy versions
Example Task Object
{
"task_id": "576ba74eec471ff9b01557cc",
"created_at": "2016-06-23T09:09:34.752Z",
"updated_at": "2016-06-23T09:10:02.798Z",
"completed_at": "2016-06-23T09:10:02.798Z",
"type": "categorization",
"status": "completed",
"instruction": "Would you say this item is big or small?",
"params": {
"attachment_type": "text",
"attachment": "car",
"categories": [
"big",
"small"
]
},
"callback_url": "http://www.example.com/callback",
"callback_completed": true,
"response": {
"category": "big"
},
"metadata": {},
"audits": [
{
"audited_by": "[email protected]",
"audited_at": "2016-06-24T15:32:03.585Z",
"audit_time_secs": 120,
"audit_result": "accepted",
"audit_source": "customer"
},
{
"audited_by": "[email protected]",
"audited_at": "2016-06-23T10:01:02.352Z",
"audit_time_secs": 511,
"audit_result": "fixed",
"audit_source": "scale"
}
],
"tags": ["experiment_1", "owner:david"],
"unique_id": "product_experiment_dg3d9x83"
}
Retrieve a task
Efficiently retrieve detailed task information, including the ability to retrieve a specific task using a task ID. This resourceful functionality allows seamless integration and thorough analysis of tasks, enhancing your workflow's data-driven capabilities. Explore task details effortlessly through this essential endpoint.
Path Params
taskIdstringrequired
Request
import requests
# Replace with your actual API key
API_KEY = 'your_api_key_here'
# Define the URL for the API endpoint
url = "https://api.scale.com/v1/task/576ba74eec471ff9b01557cc"
# Set up the headers for the request
headers = {
"accept": "application/json" # Specify that we want the response in JSON format
}
# Adding authentication to the GET request
# The auth parameter requires a tuple with the API key and an empty string
response = requests.get(url, headers=headers, auth=(API_KEY, ''))
# Print the response text to see the result
print(response.text)
import scaleapi
# Initialize the ScaleClient with your API key
client = scaleapi.ScaleClient("YOUR_API_KEY_HERE")
# Define the task ID to retrieve
task_id = "601ba74eec471ff9b01557cc" # Replace with your actual task ID
# Retrieve the task details
task = client.get_task(task_id)
# Print the task details
print(task.as_dict())
Response
{
"task_id": "601ba74eec471ff9b01557cc",
"created_at": "2021-06-23T09:09:34.752Z",
"callback_url": "http://www.example.com/callback",
"type": "imageannotation",
"status": "canceled",
"instruction": "Label every object in this image",
"params": {
"attachment": "https://example.com/image.jpg",
"geometries": {
"box": {
"objects_to_annotate": [
"vehicle",
"pedestrian"
]
}
}
},
"metadata": {
"key": "value",
"key2": "value2"
}
}
Retrieve Multiple Tasks
This is a paginated endpoint that retrieves a list of your tasks.
The tasks will be returned in descending order based on created_at time. All time filters expect an ISO 8601-formatted string, like '2021-04-25' or '2021-04-25T03:14:15-07:00'
The pagination is based on the limit and next_token parameters, which determine the page size and the current page we are on. The value of next_token is a unique pagination token for each page (nerdy details if you were curious). Make the call again using the returned token to retrieve the next page.
Query Params
start_timestring
The minimum value of created_at for tasks to be returned
Request
import requests
# Replace with your actual API key
API_KEY = 'your_api_key_here'
# Define the URL for the API endpoint with query parameters
url = "https://api.scale.com/v1/tasks?status=completed&type=imageannotation&project=kitten_labeling&batch=kitten_labeling_2020-07&customer_review_status=accepted&limit=100&include_attachment_url=true"
# Set up the headers for the request
headers = {
"accept": "application/json" # Specify that we want the response in JSON format
}
# Adding authentication to the GET request
# The auth parameter requires a tuple with the API key and an empty string
response = requests.get(url, headers=headers, auth=(API_KEY, ''))
# Print the response text to see the result
print(response.text)
import scaleapi
# Initialize the ScaleClient with your API key
client = scaleapi.ScaleClient("YOUR_API_KEY_HERE")
# Define optional filters (adjust as necessary)
filters = {
"project_name": "your_project_name", # Replace with your project name
"status": "completed", # Filter by task status (optional)
"created_after": "2023-01-01T00:00:00Z", # Filter by start time (optional)
"created_before": "2023-12-31T23:59:59Z", # Filter by end time (optional)
}
# Retrieve the list of tasks with optional filters
tasks = client.get_tasks(**filters)
# Print the details of each task
for task in tasks:
print(task.as_dict())
Response
{
"docs": [
{
"task_id": "601ba74eec471ff9b01557cc",
"created_at": "2021-06-23T09:09:34.752Z",
"callback_url": "http://www.example.com/callback",
"type": "imageannotation",
"status": "canceled",
"instruction": "Label every object in this image",
"params": {
"attachment": "https://example.com/image.jpg",
"geometries": {
"box": {
"objects_to_annotate": [
"vehicle",
"pedestrian"
]
}
}
},
"metadata": {
"key": "value",
"key2": "value2"
}
}
],
"total": 220,
"limit": 100,
"has_more": true,
"next_token": "eyJ0YXNrX2lkIjoiNjBkYjgwZTFkYmRkNTMwMDExNDZlMzg5IiwiY3JlYXRlZF9hdCI6IjIwMjEtMDYtMjlUMjA6MjE6NTMuMjg5WiJ9"
}
Cancel Task
You may only cancel pending tasks, and the endpoint will return a 400 error code if you attempt to cancel a completed task
If the task to be cancled had a unique id, specifying
Path Params
taskIdstringrequired
Query Params
clear_unique_idstring
If true, will clear a task's unique_id, thus allowing the same unique id to be used in future tasks.
Request
import requests
# Replace with your actual API key
API_KEY = 'your_api_key_here'
# Define the URL for the API endpoint with query parameters
url = "https://api.scale.com/v1/task/576ba74eec471ff9b01557cc/cancel?clear_unique_id=true"
# Set up the headers for the request
headers = {
"accept": "application/json" # Specify that we want the response in JSON format
}
# Adding authentication to the POST request
# The auth parameter requires a tuple with the API key and an empty string
response = requests.post(url, headers=headers, auth=(API_KEY, ''))
# Print the response text to see the result
print(response.text)
import scaleapi
# Initialize the ScaleClient with your API key
client = scaleapi.ScaleClient("YOUR_API_KEY_HERE")
# Define the task ID to cancel
task_id = "601ba74eec471ff9b01557cc" # Replace with your actual task ID
# Cancel the task
client.cancel_task(task_id)
# Print confirmation
print(f"Task '{task_id}' has been canceled.")
Response
{
"task_id": "601ba74eec471ff9b01557cc",
"created_at": "2021-06-23T09:09:34.752Z",
"callback_url": "http://www.example.com/callback",
"type": "imageannotation",
"status": "canceled",
"instruction": "Label every object in this image",
"params": {
"attachment": "https://example.com/image.jpg",
"geometries": {
"box": {
"objects_to_annotate": [
"vehicle",
"pedestrian"
]
}
}
},
"metadata": {
"key": "value",
"key2": "value2"
}
}
Set Task Metadata
This endpoint sets the
You may set the
Updating a task's
Path Params
taskIdstringrequired
Request
import requests
# Replace with your actual API key
API_KEY = 'your_api_key_here'
# Define the URL for the API endpoint
url = "https://api.scale.com/v1/task/576ba74eec471ff9b01557cc/setMetadata"
# Set up the headers for the request
headers = {
"accept": "application/json", # Specify that we want the response in JSON format
"content-type": "application/json" # Specify the content type of the request
}
# Define the payload for setting metadata
payload = {
# Add your metadata here
# For example: "metadata_key": "metadata_value"
}
# Adding authentication to the POST request
# The auth parameter requires a tuple with the API key and an empty string
response = requests.post(url, headers=headers, json=payload, auth=(API_KEY, ''))
# Print the response text to see the result
print(response.text)
import scaleapi
# Initialize the ScaleClient with your API key
client = scaleapi.ScaleClient("YOUR_API_KEY_HERE")
# Define the task ID and the metadata to set
task_id = "601ba74eec471ff9b01557cc" # Replace with your actual task ID
metadata = {
"key1": "value1",
"key2": "value2"
}
# Set the metadata for the task
client.set_task_metadata(task_id, metadata)
# Print confirmation
print(f"Metadata for task '{task_id}' has been set to {metadata}.")
Response
{
"task_id": "601ba74eec471ff9b01557cc",
"created_at": "2021-06-23T09:09:34.752Z",
"callback_url": "http://www.example.com/callback",
"type": "imageannotation",
"status": "canceled",
"instruction": "Label every object in this image",
"params": {
"attachment": "https://example.com/image.jpg",
"geometries": {
"box": {
"objects_to_annotate": [
"vehicle",
"pedestrian"
]
}
}
},
"metadata": {
"key": "value",
"key2": "value2"
}
}
Update unique_id
Easily enhance task management and data accuracy with the Scale Update Task Unique ID API endpoint. Seamlessly modify and optimize task identifiers, ensuring your task tracking and organization remain precise and efficient. This endpoint empowers you to maintain data integrity and adaptability, offering a streamlined way to manage unique IDs associated with tasks within your workflow. Explore this versatile endpoint to effortlessly tailor task identification according to your evolving needs.
Path Params
task_idstringrequired
ID of the Task to modify
Body Params
Request
import requests
# Replace with your actual API key
API_KEY = 'your_api_key_here'
# Define the URL for the API endpoint
url = "https://api.scale.com/v1/task/576ba74eec471ff9b01557cc/unique_id"
# Define the payload to set the unique ID for the task
payload = {
"unique_id": "56766ba764ee6c4761f6f9b6015657cc6" # Unique ID to be set
}
# Set up the headers for the request
headers = {
"accept": "application/json", # Specify that we want the response in JSON format
"content-type": "application/json" # Specify the content type of the request
}
# Adding authentication to the POST request
# The auth parameter requires a tuple with the API key and an empty string
response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers, auth=(API_KEY, ''))
# Print the response text to see the result
print(response.text)
import scaleapi
# Initialize the ScaleClient with your API key
client = scaleapi.ScaleClient("YOUR_API_KEY_HERE")
# Define the task ID and the new unique ID
task_id = "601ba74eec471ff9b01557cc" # Replace with your actual task ID
new_unique_id = "new_unique_id_value" # Replace with the new unique ID
# Update the unique_id for the task
client.update_task_unique_id(task_id, new_unique_id)
# Print confirmation
print(f"Unique ID for task '{task_id}' has been updated to '{new_unique_id}'.")
Response
{
"task_id": "601ba74e98762345bcbcaaaa",
"created_at": "2021-06-23T09:09:34.752Z",
"callback_url": "http://www.example.com/callback",
"type": "imageannotation",
"status": "completed",
"instruction": "Label every object in this image",
"params": {
"attachment": "https://example.com/image.jpg",
"geometries": {
"box": {
"objects_to_annotate": [
"vehicle",
"pedestrian"
]
}
}
},
"unique_id": "new_unique_id"
"metadata": {}
}
Delete unique_id
Enables the secure removal of task identifiers, providing you with enhanced control over your data management processes. You can confidently eliminate obsolete or redundant task unique IDs from your system, maintaining data accuracy and improving workflow organization. Seamlessly integrate this functionality into your task management workflow to ensure your records remain up-to-date and clutter-free. Explore the convenience and flexibility of the Scale Delete Task Unique ID endpoint to optimize your data management practices.
Path Params
task_idstringrequired
ID of the Task to modify
Request
import requests
# Replace with your actual API key
API_KEY = 'your_api_key_here'
# Define the URL for the API endpoint
url = "https://api.scale.com/v1/task/576ba74eec471ff9b01557cc/unique_id"
# Set up the headers for the request
headers = {
"accept": "application/json" # Specify that we want the response in JSON format
}
# Adding authentication to the DELETE request
# The auth parameter requires a tuple with the API key and an empty string
response = requests.delete(url, headers=headers, auth=(API_KEY, ''))
# Print the response text to see the result
print(response.text)
import scaleapi
# Initialize the ScaleClient with your API key
client = scaleapi.ScaleClient("YOUR_API_KEY_HERE")
# Define the task ID for which you want to clear the unique ID
task_id = "601ba74eec471ff9b01557cc" # Replace with your actual task ID
# Clear the unique_id for the task
client.clear_task_unique_id(task_id)
# Print confirmation
print(f"Unique ID for task '{task_id}' has been cleared.")
Response
{
"task_id": "601ba74e98762345bcbcaaaa",
"created_at": "2021-06-23T09:09:34.752Z",
"callback_url": "http://www.example.com/callback",
"type": "imageannotation",
"status": "completed",
"instruction": "Label every object in this image",
"params": {
"attachment": "https://example.com/image.jpg",
"geometries": {
"box": {
"objects_to_annotate": [
"vehicle",
"pedestrian"
]
}
}
},
"metadata": {}
}
Add Task Tag
With this endpoint, you can include a list of
Path Params
task_idstringrequired
ID of the Task to modify
Body Params
RAW_BODYarray of strings
List of tags to add to the task
Request
import requests
# Replace with your actual API key
API_KEY = 'your_api_key_here'
# Define the URL for the API endpoint
url = "https://api.scale.com/v1/task/576ba74eec471ff9b01557cc/tags"
# Set up the headers for the request
headers = {
"accept": "application/json", # Specify that we want the response in JSON format
"content-type": "application/json" # Specify the content type of the request
}
# Define the payload to set the tags for the task
payload = [
"tag1",
"tag2",
"tag3"
]
# Adding authentication to the PUT request
# The auth parameter requires a tuple with the API key and an empty string
response = requests.put(url, headers=headers, json=payload, auth=(API_KEY, ''))
# Print the response text to see the result
print(response.text)
import scaleapi
# Initialize the ScaleClient with your API key
client = scaleapi.ScaleClient("YOUR_API_KEY_HERE")
# Define the task ID and the tags to add
task_id = "601ba74eec471ff9b01557cc" # Replace with your actual task ID
tags_to_add = ["tag1", "tag2"] # Replace with the tags you want to add
# Add the tags to the task
client.add_task_tags(task_id, tags_to_add)
# Print confirmation
print(f"Tags {tags_to_add} have been added to task '{task_id}'.")
Set Task Tag
This endpoint allows you to set a completely new list of
Path Params
task_idstringrequired
ID of the Task to modify
Body Params
RAW_BODYarray of strings
List of tags to add to the task
Request
import requests
# Replace with your actual API key and task ID
API_KEY = 'your_api_key_here'
TASK_ID = 'task_id_here'
# Define the URL for the API endpoint
url = f"https://api.scale.com/v1/task/{TASK_ID}/tags"
# Set up the headers for the request
headers = {
"accept": "application/json", # Specify that we want the response in JSON format
"content-type": "application/json" # Specify the content type of the request
}
# Define the payload to set the tags for the task
payload = [
"tag1",
"tag2",
"tag3"
]
# Adding authentication to the POST request
# The auth parameter requires a tuple with the API key and an empty string
response = requests.post(url, headers=headers, json=payload, auth=(API_KEY, ''))
# Print the response text to see the result
print(response.text)
import scaleapi
# Initialize the ScaleClient with your API key
client = scaleapi.ScaleClient("YOUR_API_KEY_HERE")
# Define the task ID and the tags to add
task_id = "601ba74eec471ff9b01557cc" # Replace with your actual task ID
tags_to_add = ["tag1", "tag2"] # Replace with the tags you want to add
# Add the tags to the task
client.set_task_tags(task_id, tags_to_add)
# Print confirmation
print(f"Tags {tags_to_add} have been added to task '{task_id}'.")
Delete Task Tag
With this endpoint, you can include a list of
Path Params
task_idstringrequired
ID of the Task to modify
Body Params
RAW_BODYarray of strings
List of tags to add to the task
Request
import requests
# Replace with your actual API key and task ID
API_KEY = 'your_api_key_here'
TASK_ID = 'task_id_here'
# Define the URL for the API endpoint
url = f"https://api.scale.com/v1/task/{TASK_ID}/tags"
# Set up the headers for the request
headers = {
"accept": "application/json", # Specify that we want the response in JSON format
"content-type": "application/json" # Specify the content type of the request
}
# Adding authentication to the DELETE request
# The auth parameter requires a tuple with the API key and an empty string
response = requests.delete(url, headers=headers, auth=(API_KEY, ''))
# Print the response text to see the result
print(response.text)
import scaleapi
# Initialize the ScaleClient with your API key
client = scaleapi.ScaleClient("YOUR_API_KEY_HERE")
# Define the task ID and the tags to add
task_id = "601ba74eec471ff9b01557cc" # Replace with your actual task ID
tags_to_add = ["tag1", "tag2"] # Replace with the tags you want to add
# Add the tags to the task
client.delete_task_tags(task_id, tags_to_add)
# Print confirmation
print(f"Tags {tags_to_add} have been added to task '{task_id}'.")
Avoiding Duplicate Tasks
Creating duplicate tasks is an issue every team should be mindful to avoid.
Scale AI provides two different mechanisms to prevent duplicate tasks from being created in its task creation endpoints. This allows you to resubmit requests that may have failed in transit or otherwise need to be retried without the risk of creating duplicate tasks.
Option 1: The unique_id field
The
Once a
Values passed into the
You are able to query for tasks directly based on the
Best Practices:
- unique_idshould be thought of as your own customizable id for a task. Ideally, this id can be easy to look up based on the data you have available on your side. A goodunique_idmight be the filename being submitted, or other types of metadata like a scene or run id that you use internally.
- unique_idis set globally across all projects and task types. If you'd like to enforce uniqueness only within a project or task type, we recommend simply prepending or appending the project or task type to the unique id itself, problem solved!
Option 2: The Idempotency-Key header
To use this feature, provide a header
The results of requests specifying an idempotency key are saved. If we later receive a matching request with the same idempotency key, the saved response will be returned, and no additional task will be created. Note that this behavior holds even when the response is an error. Keys are removed after 24 hours.
If an incoming request has the same idempotency key as a saved request, but the two requests do not match in parameters or the users associated with the two requests are different, we will return a 409 error.
In rare situations, we may return a 429 error if two matching requests with identical idempotency keys are made simultaneously. In this case, it is safe to retry.
When would I use this instead of the
Using the header-based approach is useful in retry logic that catches network or other transient failure modes when you would be immediately retrying the exact same request. Specifically, the feature that allows you to seamlessly get the same task response back if the payload didn't change makes for easier code integrations.
You are able to use both options simultaneously as well.
Workflow Support
Because Unique Ids are permanently tied to a task, this means if something unexpected happened, it can be hard to recover on your own. We have added two features to help support more robust workflows.
Canceling Tasks
When canceling tasks, there is a
Errored Tasks
Sometimes after a task is submitted, it can run into an error, especially in regards to processing attachments.
Everywhere you can specify a unique id, you can also specify
Request
import scaleapi
from scaleapi.tasks import TaskType
from scaleapi.exceptions import ScaleDuplicateResource
# Initialize the ScaleClient with your API key
client = scaleapi.ScaleClient("YOUR_API_KEY_HERE")
# Define the task payload
payload = {
"project": "your_project_name", # Replace with your project name
"callback_url": "http://www.example.com/callback",
"instruction": "Draw a box around each object.",
"attachment_type": "image",
"attachment": "http://i.imgur.com/v4cBreD.jpg",
"unique_id": "unique_task_id_12345", # Replace with a unique identifier for the task
"geometries": {
"box": {
"objects_to_annotate": ["Object"],
"min_height": 10,
"min_width": 10,
}
},
}
# Attempt to create the task, handling duplicates
try:
task = client.create_task(TaskType.ImageAnnotation, **payload)
print(f"Task created successfully: {task.as_dict()}")
except ScaleDuplicateResource as err:
print(f"Task creation failed: {err.message}")
Adding unique_id to your payload
{
"unique_id": "s3://bucket/file.png",
"instruction": "Do the thing",
"callback_url": "[email protected]",
...
}
Example 409 Error
{
"status_code": 409,
"error": 'The unique_id ("s3://bucket/file.png") is already used for a different task (602c399c6d092c00115aa3c9).'
}
Example Idempotent Key Header
curl "https://api.scale.com/v1/task/comparison" \
-u "{{ApiKey}}:" \
-H "Idempotency-Key: UNIQUE_IDENTIFIER"
-d callback_url="http://www.example.com/callback" \
...