Audits created with it are composed of Feedback Item (FI)s, which serve to indicate errors, comments, confirmations, or flags on tasks.



Within the Scale platform, Feedback Items can be dynamically updated and their states (accepted, rejected, disputed) modified as contributors address the feedback. This flexibility ensures that the auditing process is both thorough and responsive.

A key aspect of Fixless Audits is the Error-type Feedback Items, which are used to calculate quality scores. To ensure the most accurate grading, only the latest Fixless Audit for each task is considered. However, all historical audits for a task are accessible via the API and can be reviewed in the Scale Auditing tool.

By indicating the “Scope” of the FI auditors can defines the relevant component of the task (e.g., annotation_id, attribute, frame interval). Scope also includes an error category field.

Multiple Fixless Audits can be submitted for the same task, but only the most recent audit affects the quality score. This system ensures that the most up-to-date and accurate information is used for evaluation.

Additionally, Fixless Audits submitted via the API can be modified and adjusted in the Scale Auditing tool, allowing auditors to add, delete, or edit Feedback Items as needed.

Below is a detailed breakdown of the different types, states, and categories of Feedback Items, along with their respective fields and metadata: