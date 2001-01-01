Scale
Image Annotation Overview
This is the recommended task type for annotating images with vector geometric shapes. The available geometries are
This endpoint creates an
The required parameters for this task are
Body Params
projectstring
The name of the project to associate this task with.
batchstring
The name of the batch to associate this task with. Note that if a batch is specified, you need not specify the project, as the task will automatically be associated with the batch's project. For Scale Rapid projects specifying a batch is required. See Batches section for more details.
instructionstring
A markdown-enabled string or iframe embedded Google Doc explaining how to do the task. You can use markdown to show example images, give structure to your instructions, and more. See our instruction best practices for more details. For Scale Rapid projects, DO NOT set this field unless you specifically want to override the project level instructions.
callback_urlstring
The full url (including the scheme
http:// or
https://) or email address of the callback that will be used when the task is completed.
attachmentstringrequired
A URL to the image you'd like to be annotated.
context_attachmentsarray of objects
An array of objects in the form of {"attachment": "<link to actual attachment>"} to show to taskers as a reference. Context images themselves can not be labeled. Context images will appear like this in the UI. You cannot use the task's attachment url as a context attachment's url.
geometriesobjectrequired
This object is used to define which objects need to be annotated and which annotation geometries (
box,
polygon,
line,
point,
cuboid, or
ellipse) should be used for each annotation. Further description of each geometry can be found in each respective section below
annotation_attributesobject
This field is used to add additional attributes that you would like to capture per annotation. See Annotation Attributes for more details about annotation attributes.
linksobject
Use this field to define links between annotations. See Links for more details about links.
hypothesisobject
Editable annotations that a task should be initialized with. This is useful when you've run a model to prelabel the task and want annotators to refine those prelabels. Must contain the
annotations field, which has the same format as the
annotations field in the response.
layerobject
Read-only annotations to be pre-drawn on the task. See the Layers section for more details.
base_annotationsboolean
Editable annotations, with the option to be "locked", that a task should be initialized with. This is useful when you've run a model to prelabel the task and want annotators to refine those prelabels. Must contain the
annotations field, which has the same format as the
annotations field in the response.
can_add_base_annotationsboolean
Whether or not new annotations can be added to the task if base_annotations are used. If set to true, new annotations can be added to the task in addition to base_annotations. If set to false, new annotations will not be able to be added to the task.
can_edit_base_annotationsboolean
Whether or not base_annotations can be edited in the task. If set to true, base_annotations can be edited by the tasker (position of annotation, attributes, etc). If set to false, all aspects of base_annotations will be locked.
can_edit_base_annotation_labelsboolean
Whether or not base_annotations labels can be edited in the task. If set to true, the label of base_annotations can be edited by the tasker. If set to false, the label will be locked.
can_delete_base_annotationsboolean
Whether or not base_annotations can be removed from the task. If set to true, base_annotations can be deleted from the task. If set to false, base_annotations cannot be deleted from the task.
image_metadataobject
This field accepts specified image metadata, supported fields include:
-
date_time - displays the date and time the image is taken
-
resolution - configures the units of the ruler tools,
resolution_ratio holds the number of
resolution_units corresponding to one pixel; e.g.
{resolution_ratio: 3, resolution_unit: 'm'}, one pixel in the image corresponds to three meters in the real world.
-
location - the real-world location where this image was captured, in the standard geographic coordinate system; e.g.
{lat: 37.77, long: -122.43}
metadataobject
A set of key/value pairs that you can attach to a task object. It can be useful for storing additional information about the task in a structured format. Max 10KB. See the Metadata section for more detail.
paddinginteger
paddingXinteger
The amount of padding in pixels added to the left and right of the image. Overrides
padding if set.
paddingYinteger
The amount of padding in pixels added to the top and bottom of the image. Overrides
padding if set.
priorityinteger
A value of 10, 20, or 30 that defines the priority of a task within a project. The higher the number, the higher the priority.
unique_idstring
A arbitrary ID that you can assign to a task and then query for later. This ID must be unique across all projects under your account, otherwise the task submission will be rejected. See Avoiding Duplicate Tasks for more details.
clear_unique_id_on_errorboolean
If set to be true, if a task errors out after being submitted, the unique id on the task will be unset. This param allows workflows where you can re-submit the same unique id to recover from errors automatically
tagsarray of strings
Arbitrary labels that you can assign to a task. At most 5 tags are allowed per task. You can query tasks with specific tags through the task retrieval API.
Request
import requests
url = "https://api.scale.com/v1/task/imageannotation"
payload = {
"instruction": "**Instructions:** Please label all the things",
"attachment": "https://i.imgur.com/iDZcXfS.png",
"geometries": {
"box": {
"min_height": None,
"min_width": None,
"can_rotate": None,
"integer_pixels": None
},
"polygon": {
"min_vertices": None,
"max_vertices": None
},
"line": {
"min_vertices": None,
"max_vertices": None
},
"cuboid": {
"min_height": None,
"min_width": None,
"camera_intrinsics": {
"fx": None,
"fy": None,
"cx": None,
"cy": None,
"skew": None,
"scalefactor": None
},
"camera_rotation_quaternion": {
"w": None,
"x": None,
"y": None,
"z": None
},
"camera_height": None
}
},
"padding": None,
"paddingX": None,
"paddingY": None,
"priority": None
}
headers = {
"accept": "application/json",
"content-type": "application/json"
}
response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
Response
{
"task_id": "string",
"created_at": "string",
"type": "imageannotation",
"status": "pending",
"instruction": "string",
"is_test": false,
"urgency": "standard",
"metadata": {},
"project": "string",
"callback_url": "string",
"updated_at": "string",
"work_started": false,
"params": {
"attachment_type": "image",
"attachment": "http://i.imgur.com/3Cpje3l.jpg",
"geometries": {
"box": {
"objects_to_annotate": [
null
],
"min_height": 5,
"min_width": 5
},
"polygon": {
"objects_to_annotate": [
null
]
},
"point": {
"objects_to_annotate": [
null
]
}
},
"annotation_attributes": {
"additionalProp": {
"type": "category",
"description": "string",
"choice": "string"
}
}
}
}
Boxes
Given a
Request Parameters
objects_to_annotatearray of strings
A list of
string or LabelDescription objects.
min_heightinteger
The minimum height in pixels of the bounding boxes you'd like to be made.
min_widthinteger
The minimum width in pixels of the bounding boxes you'd like to be made.
can_rotateboolean
Allows a tasker to rotate the bounding box.
integer_pixelsboolean
Response fields denoting box location and size (
top,
left,
width,
height) will be returned as integers instead of floats. This does not work with rotated boxes.
Response Fields
Key
Type
Description
uuid
string
A computer-generated unique identifier for this annotation. In video annotation tasks, this can be used to track the same object across frames.
type
string
String indicating geometry type:
box
label
string
The label of this annotation, chosen from the
objects_to_annotatearray for its geometry. In video annotation tasks, any annotation objects with the same
uuidwill have the same
labelacross all frames.
attributes
object
See the Annotation Attributes section for more details about the
attributesresponse field.
left
float
The distance, in pixels, between the left border of the bounding box and the left border of the image.
top
float
The distance, in pixels, between the top border of the bounding box and the top border of the image.
width
float
The width, in pixels, of the bounding box.
height
float
The height, in pixels, of the bounding box.
If
Key
Type
Description
rotation
float
The clockwise rotation in radians
vertices
An array of objects with a schema {x: 0, y: 0}
The vertices of the rotated bounding box
left
float
The distance, in pixels, between the left border of the unrotated bounding box and the left border of the image.
top
float
The distance, in pixels, between the top border of the unrotated bounding box and the top border of the image.
Example Box Request
{
"geometries": {
"box": {
"objects_to_annotate": [
"traffic_sign",
{
"choice": "vehicle",
"subchoices": [
"Car",
{
"choice": "truck_suv",
"display": "truck or SUV"
}
]
},
"pedestrian"
],
"min_height": 5,
"min_width": 5,
"can_rotate": false
},
...
},
...
}
Example Box Response
{
"response": {
"annotations": [
{
"type": "box",
"label": "pedestrian",
"attributes": {
"moving": "yes"
},
"left": 2,
"top": 4,
"width": 3,
"height": 5,
"uuid": "65ec1f52-5902-4b39-bea9-ab6b4d58ef42"
},
{
"type": "box",
"label": "car",
"attributes": {
"moving": "yes"
},
"left": 7,
"top": 5,
"width": 14,
"height": 5,
"uuid": "0a6cd019-a014-4c67-bd49-c269ba08028a"
},
{ ... },
{ ... }
]
},
"task_id": "5774cc78b01249ab09f089dd",
"task": {
// populated task for convenience
...
}
}
Example Rotated Box Response
{
"response": {
"annotations" : [
{
"label" : "car",
"attributes" : {},
"uuid" : "122a4270-f9b2-4f66-a9ca-2e06f0de66e5",
"width" : 121.878523862864,
"height" : 71.6961921895555,
"rotation" : 1.2440145049532,
"left" : 613.440037825633,
"top" : 199.208745812549,
"type" : "box",
"vertices" : [
{
"x" : 688.769014855216,
"y" : 165.835344251165
},
{
"x" : 727.891633787782,
"y" : 281.264089660824
},
{
"x" : 659.989584658913,
"y" : 304.27833956349
},
{
"x" : 620.866965726348,
"y" : 188.84959415383
}
]
}
{ ... },
{ ... }
]
},
"task_id": "5774cc78b01249ab09f089dd",
"task": {
// populated task for convenience
...
}
}
Polygons
Given a
Request Parameters
min_verticesinteger
The minimum number of vertices in a valid line annotation for your request.
max_verticesinteger
The maximum number of vertices in a valid line annotation for your request. Must be at least
min_vertices.
Response Fields
Key
Type
Description
uuid
string
A computer-generated unique identifier for this annotation.
type
string
String to indicate geometry type:
polygon
label
string
The label of this annotation, chosen from the
objects_to_annotatearray for its geometry. In video annotation tasks, any annotation objects with the same
uuidwill have the same
labelacross all frames.
attributes
object
See the Annotation Attributes section for more details about the
attributesresponse field.
vertices
array
An array of vertex objects describing the vertices of the polygon, listed in the order they were annotated. In other words, the point order will be either clockwise or counter-clockwise for each annotation.
Definition:
Key
Type
Description
x
number
The distance, in pixels, between the vertex and the left border of the image.
y
number
The distance, in pixels, between the vertex and the top border of the image.
Example Polygon Request
{
"geometries": {
"polygon": {
"objects_to_annotate": [
"traffic_sign",
{
"choice": "vehicle",
"subchoices": [
"Car",
{
"choice": "truck_suv",
"display": "truck or SUV"
}
]
},
"pedestrian"
],
"min_vertices": 4,
"max_vertices": 15
},
...
},
...
}
Example Polygon Response
{
"response": {
"annotations": [
{
"type": "polygon",
"label": "car",
"vertices": [
{
"x": 123,
"y": 10
},
{
"x": 140,
"y": 49
},
{
"x": 67,
"y": 34
}
],
"uuid": "65ec1f52-5902-4b39-bea9-ab6b4d58ef42"
},
{ ... },
{ ... }
]
},
"task_id": "5774cc78b01249ab09f089dd",
"task": {
// task inlined for convenience
...
}
}
Lines
Given a
Request Parameters
min_verticesinteger
The minimum number of vertices in a valid line annotation for your request.
max_verticesinteger
The maximum number of vertices in a valid line annotation for your request. Must be at least
min_vertices.
Response Fields
Key
Type
Description
uuid
string
A computer-generated unique identifier for this annotation.
type
string
String to indicate geometry type:
line
label
string
The label of this annotation, chosen from the
objects_to_annotatearray for its geometry. In video annotation tasks, any annotation objects with the same
uuidwill have the same
labelacross all frames.
attributes
object
See the Annotation Attributes section for more details about the
attributesresponse field.
vertices
array
An array of vertex objects describing the vertices of the polygon, listed in the order they were annotated. In other words, the point order will be either clockwise or counter-clockwise for each annotation.
Definition: Vertex
Key
Type
Description
x
number
The distance, in pixels, between the vertex and the left border of the image.
y
number
The distance, in pixels, between the vertex and the top border of the image.
Example Line Request
{
"geometries": {
"line": {
"objects_to_annotate": [
"unmarked_lane",
{
"choice": "marked lanes",
"subchoices": [
"solid",
{
"choice": "dashed",
"display": "dashed or dotted"
}
]
},
"shoulder"
],
"min_vertices": 2,
"max_vertices": 15
},
...
},
...
}
Example Line Response
{
"response": {
"annotations": [
{
"type": "line",
"label": "solid line",
"vertices": [
{
"x": 123,
"y": 10
},
{
"x": 140,
"y": 49
},
{
"x": 67,
"y": 34
}
],
"uuid": "65ec1f52-5902-4b39-bea9-ab6b4d58ef42"
},
{ ... },
{ ... }
]
},
"task_id": "5774cc78b01249ab09f089dd",
"task": {
// populated task for convenience
...
}
}
Ellipses
Given an
Request Parameters
Response Fields
Key
Type
Description
uuid
string
A computer-generated unique identifier for this annotation.
type
string
String to indicate geometry type:
ellipse
label
string
The label of this annotation, chosen from the
objects_to_annotatearray for its geometry. In video annotation tasks, any annotation objects with the same
uuidwill have the same
labelacross all frames.
attributes
object
See the Annotation Attributes section for more details about the
attributesresponse field.
vertices
array
A list of Vertex objects of length 4 describing the extremal vertices of the ellipse
Example Ellipse Request
{
...
"geometries": {
"ellipse": {
"objects_to_annotate": ["wheel"]
}
},
"annotation_attributes": {
"position": {
"type": "category",
"description": "What is the position of this wheel?",
"choices": [
"front_left",
"front_right",
"back_left",
"back_right",
]
}
},
...
}
Example Ellipses Response
{
"response": {
"annotations": [
{
"type": "ellipse",
"label": "wheel",
"attributes": {
"position": "front_left"
},
"vertices": [
{
"x": 123,
"y": 92
},
{
"x": 173,
"y": 113
},
{
"x": 123,
"y": 134
},
{
"x": 73,
"y": 113
}
],
"uuid": "65ec1f52-5902-4b39-bea9-ab6b4d58ef42"
},
{ ... },
{ ... }
]
},
"task_id": "5774cc78b01249ab09f089dd",
"task": {
// task inlined for convenience
...
}
}
Cuboids
Given a
Request Parameters
min_heightinteger
The minimum height in pixels of the cuboids you'd like to be made.
min_widthinteger
The minimum width in pixels of the cuboids you'd like to be made.
camera_intrinsicsobject
An object that defines camera intrinsics, in format
{fx: number, fy: number, cx: number, cy: number, scalefactor: number, skew: number} (
skew defaults to 0,
scalefactor defaults to 1).
scalefactor is used if the image sent is of different dimensions from the original photo (if the attachment is half the original, set
scalefactor to 2) to correct the focal lengths and offsets. Use in conjunction with
camera_rotation_quaternion and
camera_height to get perspective-corrected cuboids and 3d points.
camera_rotation_quaternionobject
Object that defines the rotation of the camera in relation to the world. Expressed as a quaternion, in format
{w: number, x: number, y: number, z: number}. Use in conjunction with
camera_intrinsics to get perspective-corrected cuboids and 3d points. Note that the z-axis of the camera frame represents the camera's optical axis. Use in conjunction with
camera_intrinsics and
camera_height to get perspective-corrected cuboids and 3d points.
camera_heightinteger
The height of camera above the ground, in meters. Use in conjunction with
camera_rotation_quaternion and
camera_intrinsics to get perspective-corrected cuboids and 3d points.
Response Fields
Key
Type
Description
uuid
string
A computer-generated unique identifier for this annotation.
type
string
String to indicate geometry type:
cuboid
label
string
The label of this annotation, chosen from the
objects_to_annotatearray for its geometry. In video annotation tasks, any annotation objects with the same
uuidwill have the same
labelacross all frames.
attributes
object
See the Annotation Attributes section for more details about the
attributesresponse field.
vertices
array of
Vertexobjects
A list of
Vertexobjects defining all visible vertices of the cuboid. See the Vertex section for more details.
edges
array of
Edgeobjects
A list of
Edgeobjects defining the edges of the cuboid.. See the Edge section for more details.
points_2d
array of
{x, y}coordinate objects
If
camera_rotation_quaternion,
camera_intrinsics, and
camera_heightwere provided, contains projected 2D coordinates of all 8 vertices of the cuboid after perspective correction. See diagram below for the order that the points are returned in.
points_3d
array of
{x, y, z}coordinate objects
If
camera_rotation_quaternion,
camera_intrinsics, and
camera_heightwere provided, contains 3D coordinates (arbitrarily scaled, relative to the camera location) of all 8 vertices of the cuboid after perspective correction. See diagram below for the order that the points are returned in.
Definition: Vertex
Key
Type
Description
x
number
The distance, in pixels, between the vertex and the left border of the image.
y
number
The distance, in pixels, between the vertex and the top border of the image.
type
string
Always
vertex.
description
string
An enum describing the position of the vertex, which is one of:
face-topleft
face-bottomleft
face-topright
face-bottomright
side-topcorner
side-bottomcorner
Definition: Edge
Key
Type
Description
x1
number
The distance, in pixels, between the first vertex of the edge and the left border of the image.
y1
number
The distance, in pixels, between the first vertex of the edge and the top border of the image.
x2
number
The distance, in pixels, between the second vertex of the edge and the left border of the image.
y2
number
The distance, in pixels, between the second vertex of the edge and the top border of the image.
type
string
Always
edge.
description
string
An enum describing the position of the edge, which is one of::
face-top
face-bottom
face-left
face-right
side-top
side-bottom
Example Cuboid Request
{
...
"geometries": {
"cuboid": {
"objects_to_annotate": [
"car"
],
"min_height": 10,
"min_width": 10,
"camera_intrinsics": {
"fx": 986.778503418,
"fy": 984.4254150391,
"cx": 961.078918457,
"cy": 586.9694824219,
"skew": 0,
"scale_factor": 1
},
"camera_rotation_quaternion": {
"w": 0.0197866653,
"x": 0.0181939654,
"y": 0.6981190587,
"z": -0.715476937
},
"camera_height": -0.2993970777
}
},
...
}
Text
Points on the cuboid are returned in this order for both points_2d and points_3d:
3-------2
/| /|
/ | / |
0-------1 |
| 7----|--6
| / | /
4-------5
Example Cuboid Response
{
...,
"response": {
"annotations": [
{
"label": "car",
"vertices": [
{
"description": "face-topleft",
"y": 270,
"x": 293,
"type": "vertex"
},
{
"description": "face-bottomleft",
"y": 437,
"x": 293,
"type": "vertex"
},
{
"description": "face-topright",
"y": 270,
"x": 471,
"type": "vertex"
},
{
"description": "face-bottomright",
"y": 437,
"x": 471,
"type": "vertex"
},
{
"description": "side-topcorner",
"y": 286,
"x": 607,
"type": "vertex"
},
{
"description": "side-bottomcorner",
"y": 373,
"x": 607,
"type": "vertex"
}
],
"edges": [
{
"description": "face-top",
"x1": 293,
"y1": 270,
"x2": 471,
"y2": 270,
"type": "edge"
},
{
"description": "face-right",
"x1": 471,
"y1": 270,
"x2": 471,
"y2": 437,
"type": "edge"
},
{
"description": "face-bottom",
"x1": 471,
"y1": 437,
"x2": 293,
"y2": 437,
"type": "edge"
},
{
"description": "face-left",
"x1": 293,
"y1": 437,
"x2": 293,
"y2": 270,
"type": "edge"
},
{
"description": "side-top",
"x1": 471,
"y1": 270,
"x2": 607,
"y2": 286,
"type": "edge"
},
{
"description": "side-bottom",
"x1": 471,
"y1": 437,
"x2": 607,
"y2": 373,
"type": "edge"
}
],
"points_2d": [
{
"y": 270,
"x": 293
},
{
"y": 437,
"x": 293
},
{
"y": 270,
"x": 471
},
{
"y": 437,
"x": 471
},
{
"y": 286,
"x": 607
},
{
"y": 373,
"x": 607
},
{
"y": 373,
"x": 607
},
{
"y": 373,
"x": 607
}
],
"points_3d": [
{
"z": 0,
"y": 270,
"x": 293
},
{
"z": 0,
"y": 437,
"x": 293
},
{
"z": 0,
"y": 270,
"x": 471
},
{
"z": 0,
"y": 437,
"x": 471
},
{
"z": 0,
"y": 286,
"x": 607
},
{
"z": 0,
"y": 373,
"x": 607
},
{
"z": 0,
"y": 373,
"x": 607
},
{
"z": 0,
"y": 373,
"x": 607
}
],
}
]
},
...
}
Image Response Format
The
The annotations field will contain an array of Annotation objects. The schema of each Annotation object depends on the Geometry of the Annotation. See the Boxes, Polygons, Lines, Points, Cuboids, and Ellipses sections for descriptions of the schemas.
Example response
{
"response": {
"annotations": [
{
"type": "box",
"label": "small vehicle",
"attributes": {
"moving": "yes"
},
"left": 2,
"top": 4,
"width": 3,
"height": 5,
"uuid": "65ec1f52-5902-4b39-bea9-ab6b4d58ef42"
},
{
"type": "box",
"label": "large vehicle",
"attributes": {
"moving": "yes"
},
"left": 7,
"top": 5,
"width": 14,
"height": 5,
"uuid": "0a6cd019-a014-4c67-bd49-c269ba08028a"
},
{
"type": "polygon",
"label": "car",
"vertices": [
{
"x": 123,
"y": 10
},
{
"x": 140,
"y": 49
},
{
"x": 67,
"y": 34
}
],
"uuid": "65ec1f52-5902-4b39-bea9-ab6b4d58ef43"
},
{ ... },
{ ... }
],
"global_attributes": {
"driving": "Yes",
"night": "No"
}
},
"task_id": "5774cc78b01249ab09f089dd",
"task": {
// populated task for convenience
...
}
}
Image Annotation Hypothesis
When creating a
In order to add pre-labels in a task using hypothesis, you’ll need to provide these in the
Verify the task response field schema for the desired task type.
Review your project taxonomy (label names, attribute conditions, annotation types, etc).
Generate pre-labels that are formatted to match the aforementioned schema and taxonomy.
Create a task, including a hypothesis field that contains the pre-labels at the same top-level as other task fields such as project and instructions.
The hypothesis format will largely mirror Scale’s task response format. In this particular task type,
Note: UUIDs are not mandatory, if you want to use a particular UUID to track an annotation you can add it to the hypothesis, if not, Scale will generate one for you.
For Image Annotation, you can also add Global Attributes in the hypothesis object at the same level of annotations in the
task_payload_with_hypothesis
{
...
"attachment": "https://example.com/attachment.png",
"hypothesis": {
"annotations": [
{
"label": "car",
"left": 90,
"top": 66,
"height": 94,
"width": 96,
"type": "box"
}
]
},
...
}
task_taxonomy
{
"geometries": {
"box": {
"objects_to_annotate": [
"car"
],
"min_height": 10,
"min_width": 10
}
},
"annotation_attributes": {}
}
scale_task_response
{
"links": [],
"annotations": [
{
"label": "car",
"uuid": "xfb506ca-d742-4e75-bb52-0725f099b238",
"left": 115,
"top": 68,
"height": 97,
"width": 69,
"type": "box"
},
],
"global_attributes": {}
}
Video Annotation Overview
Note: Scale VideoAnnotation has been deprecated in favor of Video V2 (/task/videoplayback).
Note: Scale Video is only available for our Enterprise customers. If you want to learn more, please contact our sales team.
This endpoint creates a
The required parameter for this task is
You can optionally provide additional markdown-enabled or Google Doc-based instructions via the
You may also optionally specify
If the request is successful, Scale will return the generated task object, at which point you should store the
Label Nesting and Options
There are often annotation tasks that have too many label choices for a tasker to efficiently sort through them all at once, or times when you want to show one version of a label name to a tasker, but would like another version in the response.
In those cases, you can utilize
When declaring
Definition: LabelDescription
A simple example is illustrated in the example JSON below, where
While there may be a large number of total labels, using subchoices a tasker can first categorize an object as a road, pedestrian, or vehicle, and based on that choice, further select the specific type of pedestrian or vehicle.
Nested labels may be specified both for the object labels (the
For example, for an
The
LabelDescription object has the following structure:
Parameter
Type
Description
choice*
string
The name of the label. This should be singular and descriptive (ex:
subchoices
Array<LabelDescription | string>
Optional: Descriptions of the sub-labels to be shown under this parent label. Array can be a mix of LabelDescription objects or strings.
instance_label
boolean
Optional: For Segmentation-based Tasks - Whether this label should be segmented on a per-instance basis. For example, if you set
display
string
Optional: The value to be shown to a Tasker for a given label. Visually overrides the
LabelDescription Example
objects_to_annotate = [
"Road",
{
"choice": "Vehicle",
"subchoices": ["Car", "Truck", "Train", "Motorcycle"]
},
{
"choice": "Pedestrian",
"subchoices": [
"Animal",
{"choice": "Ped_HeightOverMeter", "display": "Adult" },
{"choice": "Ped_HeightUnderMeter", "display": "Child" },
]
}
]