This is the recommended task type for annotating images with vector geometric shapes. The available geometries are

projectstring The name of the project to associate this task with.

batchstring The name of the batch to associate this task with. Note that if a batch is specified, you need not specify the project, as the task will automatically be associated with the batch's project. For Scale Rapid projects specifying a batch is required. See Batches section for more details.

instructionstring A markdown-enabled string or iframe embedded Google Doc explaining how to do the task. You can use markdown to show example images, give structure to your instructions, and more. See our instruction best practices for more details. For Scale Rapid projects, DO NOT set this field unless you specifically want to override the project level instructions.

callback_urlstring The full url (including the scheme http:// or https:// ) or email address of the callback that will be used when the task is completed.

attachmentstringrequired A URL to the image you'd like to be annotated.

context_attachmentsarray of objects An array of objects in the form of {"attachment": "<link to actual attachment>"} to show to taskers as a reference. Context images themselves can not be labeled. Context images will appear like this in the UI. You cannot use the task's attachment url as a context attachment's url.

geometriesobjectrequired This object is used to define which objects need to be annotated and which annotation geometries ( box , polygon , line , point , cuboid , or ellipse ) should be used for each annotation. Further description of each geometry can be found in each respective section below

annotation_attributesobject This field is used to add additional attributes that you would like to capture per annotation. See Annotation Attributes for more details about annotation attributes.

linksobject Use this field to define links between annotations. See Links for more details about links.

hypothesisobject Editable annotations that a task should be initialized with. This is useful when you've run a model to prelabel the task and want annotators to refine those prelabels. Must contain the annotations field, which has the same format as the annotations field in the response.

layerobject Read-only annotations to be pre-drawn on the task. See the Layers section for more details.

base_annotationsboolean Editable annotations, with the option to be "locked", that a task should be initialized with. This is useful when you've run a model to prelabel the task and want annotators to refine those prelabels. Must contain the annotations field, which has the same format as the annotations field in the response.

can_add_base_annotationsboolean Whether or not new annotations can be added to the task if base_annotations are used. If set to true, new annotations can be added to the task in addition to base_annotations. If set to false, new annotations will not be able to be added to the task.

can_edit_base_annotationsboolean Whether or not base_annotations can be edited in the task. If set to true, base_annotations can be edited by the tasker (position of annotation, attributes, etc). If set to false, all aspects of base_annotations will be locked.

can_edit_base_annotation_labelsboolean Whether or not base_annotations labels can be edited in the task. If set to true, the label of base_annotations can be edited by the tasker. If set to false, the label will be locked.

can_delete_base_annotationsboolean Whether or not base_annotations can be removed from the task. If set to true, base_annotations can be deleted from the task. If set to false, base_annotations cannot be deleted from the task.

image_metadataobject This field accepts specified image metadata, supported fields include:

- date_time - displays the date and time the image is taken

- resolution - configures the units of the ruler tools, resolution_ratio holds the number of resolution_unit s corresponding to one pixel; e.g. {resolution_ratio: 3, resolution_unit: 'm'} , one pixel in the image corresponds to three meters in the real world.

- location - the real-world location where this image was captured, in the standard geographic coordinate system; e.g. {lat: 37.77, long: -122.43}

metadataobject A set of key/value pairs that you can attach to a task object. It can be useful for storing additional information about the task in a structured format. Max 10KB. See the Metadata section for more detail.

paddinginteger

paddingXinteger The amount of padding in pixels added to the left and right of the image. Overrides padding if set.

paddingYinteger The amount of padding in pixels added to the top and bottom of the image. Overrides padding if set.

priorityinteger A value of 10, 20, or 30 that defines the priority of a task within a project. The higher the number, the higher the priority.

unique_idstring A arbitrary ID that you can assign to a task and then query for later. This ID must be unique across all projects under your account, otherwise the task submission will be rejected. See Avoiding Duplicate Tasks for more details.

clear_unique_id_on_errorboolean If set to be true, if a task errors out after being submitted, the unique id on the task will be unset. This param allows workflows where you can re-submit the same unique id to recover from errors automatically