Create Multi-Stage Task

This endpoint creates a

multistage

task. Multi-stage tasks are designed to handle complex full-scene labeling that spans multiple annotation types and modalities, and serves as a replacement for Scale’s legacy dependent tasks system (which requires using multiple tasks to fully label a scene).

Use cases for multi-stage tasks include but are not limited to:

Linking 3D cuboids to their 2D bounding box/polygon projections

Linking 3D cuboids to relevant top-down annotations

Conditional labeling (e.g. categorizing scenes based on localization quality to determine whether to label them)



The required parameters for this task are project, attachments, and scene_format.



The callback_url is the URL which will be POSTed on task completion, and is described in more detail in the Callback section.

Scale supports the following attachment types for multi-stage tasks:

(Recommended) Sensor Fusion Scene (.SFS)

LiDAR frames (.JSON)



Body Params