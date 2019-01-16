This endpoint creates a lidartopdown task for annotating a collection of lidar Frames in top down, with vector geometric shapes. The available geometries are polygon, line, and point.

Given a collection of LiDAR Frames, and optional camera data, Scale will annotate the top down images with the specified geometries. The callback_url is the URL which will be POSTed on task completion, and is described in more detail in the Callback section. The attachments will be a list of links to external JSON files, each following the definition of a Frame.

projectstringrequired The name of the project to associate this task with. See the Projects Section for more details.

batchstring The name of the batch to associate this task with. Note that if a batch is specified, you need not specify the project, as the task will automatically be associated with the batch's project. See Batches section for more details.

instructionstring A markdown-enabled string or iframe embed google doc explaining how to do the task. You can use markdown to show example images, give structure to your instructions, and more. See our instruction best practices for more details.

callback_urlstring The full url (including the scheme http:// or https:// ) of the callback when the task is completed. See the Callback section for more details about callbacks.

attachmentarray of stringsrequired required if attachments is not specified. The full url of an image (png, jpg), to serve as the TopDown aerial imagery for a task to be labeled upon. If an attachment is submitted, the attachments fields should be empty, and vice versa. If a LiDAR task and not an aerial image task, an attachment will be automatically generated by projecting the points in the set of attachments .

attachmentsarray of stringsrequired A list of URLs to the Frame objects you’d like to be labeled. The frames should be time-ordered as is natural. The URLs should link to JSON files that follows the specification above, Callback section, or protobuf files that encode LidarFrame messages as defined in the .proto file.

region_of_interest_2dobject required for aerial imagery tasks when submitting type world_camera . This object allows Scale to perform the correct transformation from lon/lat world coordinates to pixels. It allows Scale to identify the pixel coordinates of the camera location on the provided aerial imagery task. If this is not provided, the camera context images will not render on the task.

region_of_interest_3dobject required for lidar tasks. This Object crops the attachments’ points to a rectangle on the XY plane centered around position with rotation counterclockwise to the z-axis. This must be submitted for any LiDAR TopDown annotation tasks, and defines the bounds to which the point cloud should be restricted to for annotation.

geometriesobjectrequired This object is used to define which objects need to be annotated and which annotation geometries (box, polygon, line, poin) should be used for each annotation. If taxonomy service is enabled, this field will overwrite the geometries defined in the taxonomy version. Required if not using taxonomy service

directed_linesarray of strings List of labels under the “line” category in geometries that should have directionality. Note, the label names must be matched exactly. If taxonomy service is enabled, this field will overwrite the directed lines defined in the taxonomy version.

annotation_attributesobject This field is used to add additional attributes that you would like to capture per annotation. See Annotation Attributes for more details about annotation attributes. If taxonomy service is enabled, this field will overwrite the annotation attributes defined in the taxonomy version.

linksobject Use this field to define links between annotations. See Links for more details about links. If taxonomy service is enabled, this field will overwrite the links defined in the taxonomy version.

base_annotationsobject Editable annotations, with the option to be 'locked', that a task should be initialized with. This is useful when you've run a model to prelabel the task and want annotators to refine those prelabels. Must contain the annotations field, which has the same format as the annotations field in the response.

groupsarray of strings A list of groups that this label belongs to. If this choice has subchoices, those subchoices will also belong to these groups. This is used to provide additional info to each LabelDescription, as defined in LabelDescription nesting. Example: The label Single Solid belongs to groups Roundabout Edge and Colored Line, whereas the label Double Solid only belongs to the group Roundabout Edge.

rulesobject Use this field to define relationships between annotations. If using line annotations to form polygon annotations, the labels of the involved annotations are set here.

disable_cuboid_projectionboolean By default, when a LidarTopDown task is created as a dependent task of a LidarAnnotation task, the LidarAnnotation’s cuboids are projected as polygons in the LidarTopDown task. By setting this property to true, that behavior is disabled and no LidarAnnotation cuboids will be projected to the LidarTopDown Task. Note that this parameter only takes effect if the LidarTopdown task is a dependent task.

metadataobject A set of key/value pairs that you can attach to a task object. It can be useful for storing additional information about the task in a structured format. Max 10KB.

priorityinteger A value of 10, 20, or 30 that defines the priority of a task within a project. The higher the number, the higher the priority.

unique_idstring A arbitrary ID that you can assign to a task and then query for later. This ID must be unique across all projects under your account, otherwise the task submission will be rejected. See Avoiding Duplicate Tasks for more details.

clear_unique_id_on_errorboolean If set to be true, if a task errors out after being submitted, the unique id on the task will be unset. This param allows workflows where you can re-submit the same unique id to recover from errors automatically

tagsarray of strings Arbitrary labels that you can assign to a task. At most 5 tags are allowed per task. You can query tasks with specific tags through the task retrieval API.

lidar_taskstring Task ID of a completed lidar task used to construct this Lidar TopDown task. Annotation information from the Lidar task will be used as a prior for the LTD task. This is only used when creating a Lidar TopDown task from a Lidar Cuboids Task

deviceHeightinteger The height of the lidar device relative to the ground in meters. If a point on the ground has height z in the device coordinate frame, then z + deviceHeight should be about 0. Used to filter out points that are too high/low more accurately.