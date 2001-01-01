Scale

Create Sensor Fusion Tasks

[Recommended] We recommend using this SDK documentation to create Sensor Fusion tasks.

This endpoint creates a

sensorfusion
task. In this task, annotators load the sensor fusion scene and apply various annotations to mark objects or segment the point cloud. Sensor fusion scenes may contain 3D point clouds (from LiDARs, radars, and/or point sensors) and 2D images/videos (from camera sensors). Supported annotations include 3D cuboids, point cloud segmentation, 3D keypoints, and top-down polygons.

Body Params

attachmentsarray of stringsrequired

List of URLs to the Sensor Fusion Scene objects you'd like to be labeled. For sensor fusion tasks, there must only be one url provided

scene_formatstringrequired

The format of the scene provided. Currently only supports sensor_fusion

projectstringrequired

The name of the project to associate this task with.

instructionstringrequired

A markdown-enabled string or iframe embed google doc explaining how to do the task. You can use markdown to show example images, give structure to your instructions, and more.

annotation_definitionarray of objectsrequired

List of annotation definitions to use for labeling.

callback_urlstringrequired

The full url (including the scheme http:// or https://) of the callback when the task is completed.

unique_idobject

A arbitrary ID that you can assign to a task and then query for later. This ID must be unique across all projects under your account, otherwise the task submission will be rejected. See Avoiding Duplicate Tasks for more details

clear_unique_id_on_errorboolean

If set to be true, if a task errors out after being submitted, the unique id on the task will be unset. This param allows workflows where you can re-submit the same unique id to recover from errors automatically

is_framelessbooleanrequired

Whether to label as a frameless task

tagsarray of strings

Arbitrary labels that you can assign to a task. At most 5 tags are allowed per task. You can query tasks with specific tags through the task retrieval API.

Request

POST/v1/task/sensorfusion
import requests

url = "https://api.scale.com/v1/task/sensorfusion"

payload = {
    "scene_format": "\"sensor_fusion\"",
    "instruction": "**Instructions:** Please label all the things",
    "callback_url": "https://example.com/callback"
}
headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json"
}

response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)

print(response.text)
