Create Sensor Fusion Tasks

This endpoint creates a

sensorfusion

attachmentsarray of stringsrequired List of URLs to the Sensor Fusion Scene objects you'd like to be labeled. For sensor fusion tasks, there must only be one url provided

scene_formatstringrequired The format of the scene provided. Currently only supports sensor_fusion

projectstringrequired The name of the project to associate this task with.

instructionstringrequired A markdown-enabled string or iframe embed google doc explaining how to do the task. You can use markdown to show example images, give structure to your instructions, and more.

annotation_definitionarray of objectsrequired List of annotation definitions to use for labeling.

callback_urlstringrequired The full url (including the scheme http:// or https://) of the callback when the task is completed.

unique_idobject A arbitrary ID that you can assign to a task and then query for later. This ID must be unique across all projects under your account, otherwise the task submission will be rejected. See Avoiding Duplicate Tasks for more details

clear_unique_id_on_errorboolean If set to be true, if a task errors out after being submitted, the unique id on the task will be unset. This param allows workflows where you can re-submit the same unique id to recover from errors automatically

is_framelessbooleanrequired Whether to label as a frameless task