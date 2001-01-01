Scale
Create Sensor Fusion Tasks
[Recommended] We recommend using this SDK documentation to create Sensor Fusion tasks.
This endpoint creates a
Body Params
attachmentsarray of stringsrequired
List of URLs to the Sensor Fusion Scene objects you'd like to be labeled. For sensor fusion tasks, there must only be one url provided
scene_formatstringrequired
The format of the scene provided. Currently only supports
sensor_fusion
projectstringrequired
The name of the project to associate this task with.
instructionstringrequired
A markdown-enabled string or iframe embed google doc explaining how to do the task. You can use markdown to show example images, give structure to your instructions, and more.
annotation_definitionarray of objectsrequired
List of annotation definitions to use for labeling.
callback_urlstringrequired
The full url (including the scheme http:// or https://) of the callback when the task is completed.
unique_idobject
A arbitrary ID that you can assign to a task and then query for later. This ID must be unique across all projects under your account, otherwise the task submission will be rejected. See Avoiding Duplicate Tasks for more details
clear_unique_id_on_errorboolean
If set to be true, if a task errors out after being submitted, the unique id on the task will be unset. This param allows workflows where you can re-submit the same unique id to recover from errors automatically
is_framelessbooleanrequired
Whether to label as a frameless task
tagsarray of strings
Arbitrary labels that you can assign to a task. At most 5 tags are allowed per task. You can query tasks with specific tags through the task retrieval API.
Request
import requests
url = "https://api.scale.com/v1/task/sensorfusion"
payload = {
"scene_format": "\"sensor_fusion\"",
"instruction": "**Instructions:** Please label all the things",
"callback_url": "https://example.com/callback"
}
headers = {
"accept": "application/json",
"content-type": "application/json"
}
response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)
print(response.text)