Sensor Fusion Scene Format Overview

Cuboid Annotation

A CuboidAnnotation is an annotation that labels an object as a cuboid. It has the following fields:

id : The unique identifier of the annotation.

type : The string cuboid indicating this is a cuboid annotation.

parent_id (optional): The id of a parent annotation.

stationary (optional): A boolean indicating whether the object is stationary or not.

label (optional): A string representing the label of the object.

path : An object that defines the path of the cuboid annotation, with the following fields: timestamps: The timestamps of the keyframes of the cuboid path. values: An array of arrays containing the [dx, dy, dz, px, py, pz, roll, pitch, yaw] components of the cuboid at each path timestamp

attributes (optional): An array of AttributePath objects that define the attributes of the annotation and per-sensor attributes.

activations (optional): An array of objects that defines the per-sensor activations of the annotation in frameless scenes. There is one object per sensor, and each object contains the following fields: sensor_id The unique identifier of the sensor for which the cuboid is activated. timestamps : An array of timestamps (in microseconds) for each cuboid activation. durations : An array of durations (in microseconds) for each cuboid activation. cuboids (optional): An array of arrays containing the [dx, dy, dz, px, py, pz, roll, pitch, yaw] components of a computed cuboid for each activation timestamp.

projections (optional): An array of objects that define per-sensor projections of the annotation, with the following fields: sensor_id: The unique identifier of the 2D sensor for which the cuboid is projected. timestamps: An array of camera timestamps for each cuboid projection. boxes: An array of arrays containing the [x, y, width, height] components of the 2D bounding box of the object in the image. It could contain undefined if the box could not be projected or was deleted by the user. confirmed (optional): An array of boolean values indicating whether a value is confirmed or not by a user. cuboids (optional): An array of arrays containing the [dx, dy, dz, px, py, pz, roll, pitch, yaw] components of the cuboid for each projection timestamp.



2D Box Annotation

The Box2DAnnotation type represents a 2D bounding box annotation in the scene. It has the following fields:

id : The unique identifier of the annotation.

type : The string box_2d indicating this is a box annotation.

parent_id (optional): The id of a parent annotation.

stationary (optional): A boolean indicating whether the object is stationary or not.

label (optional): A string representing the label of the object.

attributes (optional): An array of AttributePath objects that define the attributes of the annotation and per-sensor attributes.

sensor_id: The unique identifier of the sensor if the annotation is sensor-specific.

path : An object that defines the path of the box annotation, with the following fields: timestamps: The timestamps of the path. values: An array of arrays containing the [left, top, width, height] components of the box.



2D Polyline Annotation

The Polyline2DAnnotation type represents a 2d polyline annotation in the scene. It has the following fields:

id : The unique identifier of the annotation.

type : The string polyline_2d indicating this is a polyline annotation.

parent_id (optional): The id of a parent annotation.

stationary (optional): A boolean indicating whether the object is stationary or not.

label (optional): A string representing the label of the object.

attributes (optional): An array of AttributePath objects that define the attributes of the annotation and per-sensor attributes.

sensor_id: The unique identifier of the sensor if the annotation is sensor-specific.

path : An object that defines the path of the polyline annotation, with the following fields: timestamps: The timestamps of the path. values: An array of arrays containing the [[1st timestamp's x_0, y_0, x_1, y_1, ..., x_n, y_n], [2nd timestamp's x_0, y_0, ...]] vertices of the polyline per timestamp



2D Polygon Annotation

The Polygon2DAnnotation type represents a 2D polygon annotation in the scene. It has the following fields:

id : The unique identifier of the annotation.

type : The string polygon_2d indicating this is a 2D polygon annotation.

parent_id (optional): The id of a parent annotation.

stationary (optional): A boolean indicating whether the object is stationary or not.

label (optional): A string representing the label of the object.

attributes (optional): An array of AttributePath objects that define the attributes of the annotation and per-sensor attributes.

sensor_id: The unique identifier of the sensor if the annotation is sensor-specific.

path : An object that defines the path of the polygon annotation, with the following fields: timestamps: The timestamps of the path. values: An array of arrays containing the [[1st timestamp's x_0, y_0, x_1, y_1, ..., x_n, y_n], [2nd timestamp's x_0, y_0, ...]] vertices of the polygon.



2D Point Annotation

The Point2DAnnotation type represents a 2d Point annotation in the scene. It has the following fields:

id : The unique identifier of the annotation.

type : The string point_2d indicating this is a point annotation.

parent_id (optional): The id of a parent annotation.

stationary (optional): A boolean indicating whether the object is stationary or not.

label (optional): A string representing the label of the object.

attributes (optional): An array of AttributePath objects that define the attributes of the annotation and per-sensor attributes.

sensor_id: The unique identifier of the sensor if the annotation is sensor-specific.

path : An object that defines the path of the point annotation, with the following fields: timestamps: The timestamps of the path. values: An array of arrays containing the [[1st timestamp's x, y], [2nd timestamp's x, y]] point coordinates



Polygon Annotation

The PolygonAnnotation type represents a polygon annotation in the scene. Polygon has the invariant that the points are on a plane. It has the following fields:

id : The unique identifier of the annotation.

type : The string polygon indicating this is a polygon annotation.

parent_id (optional): The id of a parent annotation.

stationary (optional): A boolean indicating whether the object is stationary or not.

label (optional): A string representing the label of the object.

attributes (optional): An array of AttributePath objects that define the attributes of the annotation and per-sensor attributes.

sensor_id (optional): The unique identifier of the sensor if the annotation is sensor-specific.

path : An object that defines the path of the polygon annotation, with the following fields: timestamps: The timestamps of the path. values: An array of arrays containing the [[1st timestamp's x_0, y_0, x_1, y_1, ..., x_n, y_n], [2nd timestamp's x_0, y_0, ...]] vertices of the polygon.



Topdown Polygon Annotation

The TopdownPolygonAnnotation type represents a topdown 2D polygon annotation with elevation data. Points in a topdown polygon don’t need to lie on a plane. It has the following fields:

id : The unique identifier of the annotation.

type : The string polygon_topdown indicating this is a polygon annotation.

parent_id (optional): The id of a parent annotation.

stationary (optional): A boolean indicating whether the object is stationary or not.

label (optional): A string representing the label of the object.

attributes (optional): An array of AttributePath objects that define the attributes of the annotation and per-sensor attributes.

sensor_id (optional): The unique identifier of the sensor if the annotation is sensor-specific.

path : An object that defines the path of the polygon annotation, with the following fields: timestamps: The timestamps of the path. values: An array of arrays containing the [[1st timestamp's x_0, y_0, x_1, y_1, ..., x_n, y_n], [2nd timestamp's x_0, y_0, ...]] vertices of the polygon.



Polyline Annotation

The PolylineAnnotation type represents a polyline annotation in the scene. It has the following fields:

id : The unique identifier of the annotation.

type : The string polyline indicating this is a polyline annotation.

is_closed (optional): Whether or not this annotation is closed. If true, the first and last vertices will be connected to represent a “3D polygonal loop”

parent_id (optional): The id of a parent annotation.

stationary (optional): A boolean indicating whether the object is stationary or not.

label (optional): A string representing the label of the object.

attributes (optional): An array of AttributePath objects that define the attributes of the annotation and per-sensor attributes.

sensor_id (optional): The unique identifier of the sensor if the annotation is sensor-specific.

path : An object that defines the path of the polyline annotation, with the following fields: timestamps: The timestamps of the path. values: An array of arrays containing the [[1st timestamp's x_0, y_0, x_1, y_1, ..., x_n, y_n], [2nd timestamp's x_0, y_0, ...]] vertices vertices of the polyline.



Points Annotation / Keypoints

Both LidarTopdown 3D points and LidarAnnotation keypoints are represented by this

id : The unique identifier of the annotation.

type : The string points indicating this is a point annotation.

parent_id (optional): The id of a parent annotation.

stationary (optional): A boolean indicating whether the object is stationary or not.

labels (optional): An array of strings representing the label of each point, respecting the index of each point.

attributes (optional): An array of AttributePath objects along with an additional point_index field .

sensor_id (optional): The unique identifier of the sensor if the annotation is sensor-specific.

paths : An object that defines the path of the point annotation, with the following fields: id: Unique identifier for each point within the annotation (optional in old files). timestamps: The timestamps of the path. values: An array of arrays containing the [x, y, z] coordinates of the points.

projections (optional): An array of arrays containing objects that define per-sensor projections of the annotation, with the following fields: sensor_id: The unique identifier of the 2D sensor for which the cuboid is projected. timestamps: An array of camera timestamps for each cuboid projection. points: An array of arrays containing the [x, y] components of the 2D bounding box of the object in the image. It could contain undefined if the point could not be projected or was deleted by the user. confirmed (optional): An array of boolean values indicating whether a value is confirmed or not by a user. positions (optional): An array of arrays containing the [x, y, z] components of the point for each projection timestamp.



Event Annotation

The EventAnnotation type represents an event. It has the following fields:

id : The unique identifier of the annotation.

type : The string event indicating this is a event annotation.

parent_id (optional): The id of a parent annotation.

label (optional): A string representing the label of the object.

attributes (optional): An array of AttributePath objects that define the attributes of the annotation and per-sensor attributes.

start: The timestamp of the start of the event.

duration (optional): The duration of the event

sensor_id: The unique identifier of the sensor if the event is sensor-specific.

Labeled Points Annotation (LSS)

The LabeledPointsAnnotation interface represents an annotation of labeled points in a lidar sensor.

id: A unique identifier for the annotation.

type: The string labeled_points indicating this is a cuboid annotation.

parent_id (optional): The id of a parent annotation.

label: a string representing the label assigned to the points in the annotation.

is_instance: a boolean value indicating whether the annotation represents an instance or a class.

labeled_points: an array of objects representing the labeled points grouped by sensor and frame.

Each object contains: sensor_id: the unique identifier for the sensor containing the labeled points. sensor_frame (optional):the frame number of the sensor, if the sensor has frames. point_ids: a Uint32Array containing the indices of the labeled points in the sensor frame.



Localization Adjustment Annotation

The LocalizationAdjustmentAnnotation represents a PosePath applied a scene to fix localization issues or convert from ego to world coordinates.

id : The unique identifier of the annotation.

type : The string localization_adjustment indicating this is a localization adjustment annotation.

parent_id (optional): The id of a parent annotation.

poses : A PosePath object that defines the poses of the adjustment.

Camera Calibration Annotation

The CameraCalibrationAnnotation represents .

id : The unique identifier of the annotation.

type : The string camera_calibration indicating this is a camera calibration annotation.

sensor_id : The unique identifier of the camera

time_offset (optional): Timestamp offset to apply to the camera. This is used if the camera timestamps are obviously not correct, but can be corrected with minor timestamps changes.

parent_id (optional): The id of a parent annotation.

poses : A PosePath object that representing the diff between the initial camera and calibrated camera extrinsics. These poses should be applied after the current camera extrinsics are applied.

intrinsics: Intrinsics for the calibrated camera

Object Annotation

The ObjectAnnotation represents an object within a scene, serving as a way to group related annotations associated with a specific object.

id : The unique identifier of the annotation.

type : The string event indicating this is an event annotation.

parent_id (optional): The id of a parent annotation.

label (optional): A string representing the label of the object.

attributes (optional): An array of AttributePath objects that define the attributes of the annotation and per-sensor attributes.

Link Annotation

The LinkAnnotation represents a link between two annotations. This used to represent relationships between two annotations.

id : The unique identifier of the annotation.

type : The string link indicating this is a link annotation.

label: A string representing the label of the object.

is_bidirectional: Whether this link is a bidirectional relationship

from_id : The id of the annotation that this links from

to_id: The id of the annotation this links to

parent_id (optional): The id of a parent annotation.

attributes (optional): An array of AttributePath objects that define the attributes of the annotation and per-sensor attributes.

Group Annotation

The GroupAnnotation represents a group to which multiple child annotations can belong to, via parent_id.