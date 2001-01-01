This endpoint creates a videoannotation task. Given a series of images sampled from a video (which we will refer to as "frames"), Scale will annotate each frame with the Geometries (box, polygon, line, point, cuboid, and ellipse) you specify.

The required parameter for this task is geometries .

You can optionally provide additional markdown-enabled or Google Doc-based instructions via the instruction parameter.

You may also optionally specify events_to_annotate , a list of strings describing events section to annotate in the video.

If the request is successful, Scale will return the generated task object, at which point you should store the task_id to have a permanent reference to the task.

projectstring The name of the project to associate this task with.

batchstring The name of the batch to associate this task with. Note that if a batch is specified, you need not specify the project, as the task will automatically be associated with the batch's project. For Scale Rapid projects specifying a batch is required. See Batches section for more details.

instructionstring A markdown-enabled string or iframe embed google doc explaining how to do the task. You can use markdown to show example images, give structure to your instructions, and more. See our instruction best practices for more details. For Scale Rapid projects, DO NOT set this field unless you specifically want to override the project level instructions.

callback_urlstring The full url (including the scheme http:// or https:// ) or email address of the callback that will be used when the task is completed.

attachmentsarray of strings An array of URLs for the frames you'd like to be annotated. These image frames are stitched together to create a video. This is required if attachment_type is image and must be omitted if attachment_type is video.

attachmentstring A URL pointing to the video file attachment. Only the mp4, webm, and ogg formats are supported.

attachment_typestring Describes what type of file the attachment(s) are. The only options are image and video.

geometriesobjectrequired An object mapping box , polygon , line , point , cuboid , or ellipse to Geometry objects

annotation_attributesobject See the Annotation Attributes section for more details about annotation attributes.

events_to_annotatearray of strings The list of events to annotate.

linksobject Use this field to define links between annotations. See Links for more details about links.

frame_rateint32 The number of frames per second to annotate.

paddingint32 The amount of padding in pixels added to the top, bottom, left, and right of each video frame. This allows labelers to extend annotations outside of the frames.

paddingXint32 The amount of padding in pixels added to the left and right of each video frame. Overrides padding if set.

paddingYint32 The amount of padding in pixels added to the top and bottom of each video frame. Overrides padding if set.

hypothesisobject Editable annotations that a task should be initialized with. This is useful when you've run a model to prelabel the task and want annotators to refine those prelabels. Review the Segmentation Hypothesis Format for more details.

base_annotationsobject Editable annotations, with the option to be "locked", that a task should be initialized with. This is useful when you've run a model to prelabel the task and want annotators to refine those prelabels. Must contain the annotations field, which has the same format as the annotations field in the response.

can_add_base_annotationsboolean Whether or not new annotations can be added to the task if base_annotations are used. If set to true, new annotations can be added to the task in addition to base_annotations. If set to false, new annotations will not be able to be added to the task.

can_edit_base_annotationsboolean Whether or not base_annotations can be edited in the task. If set to true, base_annotations can be edited by the tasker (position of annotation, attributes, etc). If set to false, all aspects of base_annotations will be locked.

can_edit_base_annotation_labelsboolean Whether or not base_annotations labels can be edited in the task. If set to true, the label of base_annotations can be edited by the tasker. If set to false, the label will be locked.

can_delete_base_annotationsboolean Whether or not base_annotations can be removed from the task. If set to true, base_annotations can be deleted from the task. If set to false, base_annotations cannot be deleted from the task.

metadataobject A set of key/value pairs that you can attach to a task object. It can be useful for storing additional information about the task in a structured format. Max 10KB.

priorityint32 A value of 10, 20, or 30 that defines the priority of a task within a project. The higher the number, the higher the priority.

unique_idstring A arbitrary ID that you can assign to a task and then query for later. This ID must be unique across all projects under your account, otherwise the task submission will be rejected. See Avoiding Duplicate Tasks for more details.

clear_unique_id_on_errorboolean If set to be true, if a task errors out after being submitted, the unique id on the task will be unset. This param allows workflows where you can re-submit the same unique id to recover from errors automatically