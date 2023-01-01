This survey was conducted online within the United States by Scale AI from March 31, 2022, to April 12, 2022. We received 2,142 total responses from ML practitioners (e.g., ML engineers, data scientists, development operations, etc.). After data cleaning and filtering out those who indicated they are not involved with AI or ML projects and/or are not familiar with any steps of the ML development lifecycle, the dataset consisted of 1,374 respondents. We examined the data as follows:

The entire sample of 1,374 respondents consisted primarily of data scientists (24%), ML engineers (22%), ML researchers (16%), and software engineers (13%). When asked to describe their level of seniority in their organizations, nearly half of the respondents (48%) reported they are an individual contributor, nearly one-third (31%) said they function as a team lead, and 18% are a department head or executive. Most come from small companies with fewer than 500 employees (38%) or large companies with more than 25,000 employees (29%). Nearly one-third (32%) represent the software/Internet/telecommunications industry, followed by healthcare and life sciences (11%), the public sector (9%), business and customer services (9%), manufacturing and robotics (9%), financial services (9%), automotive (7%), retail and e-commerce (6%), media/entertainment/hospitality (4%), and other (5%).

When asked what types of ML systems they work on, nearly half of respondents selected computer vision (48%) and natural language processing (48%), followed by recommendation systems (37%), sentiment analysis (22%), speech recognition (10%), anomaly detection/classification/reinforcement learning/predictive analytics (5%), and other (17%).

Most respondents (40%) represent organizations that are advanced in terms of their AI/ML adoption—they have multiple models deployed to production and regularly retrained. Just over one-quarter (28%) are slightly less advanced—they have multiple models deployed to production—while 8% have only one model deployed to production, 14% are developing their first model, and 11% are only evaluating use cases.

Group differences were analyzed and considered to be significant if they had a p-value of less than or equal to 0.05 (i.e., 95% level of confidence).