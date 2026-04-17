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Our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions.

We provide high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models and enable enterprises and governments to build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact.

Scale headquarters in San Francisco

Headquarters: San Francisco, CA

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Powering the world's leading AI

What we do

Data at Scale

High-quality training data, annotations, and RLHF to power the world's most advanced AI models.

Evaluations

Rigorous model evaluations and red-teaming to measure, benchmark, and improve AI performance.

Applied AI

Full-stack AI systems that help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee reliable AI.

By the numbers

Scale at a glance

AI Decisions

15B

Human decisions to train AI models.

Contributors

$1B

Paid to contributors globally.

Valuation

$29B

Employees

1,000+

Founded

2016

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Scale office
Scale office
Scale office
Scale office

Scale In The News

Francis deSouza speaking at the HumanX conference
Bloomberg

Scale AI Names Google Cloud Executive Francis deSouza as New CEO

Portrait of Francis deSouza
Axios

Scale AI hires Google Cloud COO Francis deSouza as new CEO

Mayo Clinic building in Rochester, Minnesota
CNN

One of the world’s most prominent hospitals is testing how AI can revolutionize health care

Axios

Scale AI CEO Jason Droege pushes 'reliability' reality

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