About
Our mission is to develop reliable AI systems for the world's most important decisions.
We provide high-quality data and full-stack technologies that power the world's leading models and enable enterprises and governments to build, deploy, and oversee AI applications that deliver real impact.
Headquarters: San Francisco, CA
Trusted by
Powering the world's leading AI
What we do
Data at Scale
High-quality training data, annotations, and RLHF to power the world's most advanced AI models.
Evaluations
Rigorous model evaluations and red-teaming to measure, benchmark, and improve AI performance.
Applied AI
Full-stack AI systems that help enterprises and governments build, deploy, and oversee reliable AI.
By the numbers
Scale at a glance
AI Decisions
15B
Human decisions to train AI models.
Contributors
$1B
Paid to contributors globally.
Valuation
$29B
Employees
1,000+
Founded