Our mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications

San Francisco

HEADQUARTERS

600

EMPLOYEES

$603M

INVESTMENT

2016

FOUNDED

7.7B

Annotations To Date

1B+

2D and 3D Scenes Labeled

Customers

We are proud to be trusted by leading companies to provide a data-centric, end-to-end solution to manage the entire ML lifecycle. Combining cutting edge technology with operational excellence, we help teams develop the highest-quality datasets because better data → better AI.

Our Investors

  • accel
  • coatue
  • durable
  • foundersfund
  • greenoaks
  • indexventures
  • spark capital
  • thrive capital
  • tiger global
  • wellington management
  • y combinator
  • dragoneer

Careers

Join us as we continue to accelerate the development of AI applications.

