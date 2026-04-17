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Data Engine

Collect, Curate, and annotate data. Train models and evaluate. Repeat.

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The Best In The Business

The Scale Data Engine is trusted by the world's leading ML teams to accelerate the development of their models.

Quality

Scale can provide the core tenet of any dataset with high-quality labels from domain experts.

Cost Effective

Easily find, categorize, and fix model failures with Scale’s Data Engine. Then, optimize labeling spend with high-value curated data.

Scalability

Scale’s data engine can support any ML project from lower-volume experiments to high-volume production projects. Scale up, or down, as needed.

Diversity

Scale delivers the greatest variety and diversity of data to help deliver the greatest value to your model performance.

TIME

Customer Case Study

TIME and Scale partnered to transform media publishing workflows with generative AI experiences built for a global audience.

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Powering Frontier AI

Next Generation AI powered by world-class data.

Generative AI

Powering the next generation of Generative AI

Scale Generative AI Data Engine powers many of the most advanced LLMs and generative models in the world through world-class RLHF, data generation, model evaluation, safety, and alignment.

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AI Text Generator
WHAT IS THE DATA ENGINE

The One-Stop-Shop For Building AI

Data engine is the process of improving machine learning models with high quality, diverse and large datasets powered by experts. Unlock model performance with the Scale Data Engine.

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Generative AI Data Engine

Generation

After initial pre-training, create complex prompt-response pairs from scratch.

RLHF

Apply human preferences to model outputs.

Red Teaming

Use prompt injection techniques to find vulnerabilities.

Evaluation

Evaluate your model against a set of complex and diverse prompts to find weak points.

DATA INPUTS

Supported Annotation Types

Scale Text

  • Document Processing
  • Natural Language Processing
  • Transcription
  • Content & Language

Scale Image

  • Electro Optical
  • Infrared
  • Transcription

Scale Video

  • Full Motion Video
  • Natural Language Processing

Scale 3D Sensor Fusion

  • LiDAR
RESOURCES

Learn More About The Data Engine

Human feedback

Blog

Why Is ChatGPT So Good?
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Guide

Guide to Data Annotation
Guide: Computer Vision

Guide

Guide: Computer Vision
Guide: Training & Building Models

Guide

Guide: Training & Building Models

Don't just take our word for it

The future of your industry starts here

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