Data Engine

Collect, curate, and annotate data. Train models and evaluate. Repeat.

set alt
Try Platform

Trusted

The Best In The Business

  • openai
  • meta
  • microsoft
  • toyota
  • general-motors
  • adept
  • carper
  • cohere
  • stability
  • nuro
  • etsy
  • instacart
  • square
  • pinterest
  • luminar

Trusted by the world’s most ambitious AI teams.Meet our customers

  • Quality

    Scale can provide the core tenet of any dataset with high-quality labels from domain experts.

  • Cost Effective

    Easily find, categorize, and fix model failures with Scale’s Data Engine. Then, optimize labeling spend with high-value curated data.

  • Scalability

    Scale's data engine can support any ML project from lower-volume experiments to high-volume production projects. Scale up, or down, as needed.

  • Diversity

    Scale delivers the greatest variety and diversity of data to help deliver the greatest value to your model performance.

CASE STUDIES

Learn More About Our Customers

FEATURES

Our Data Engine

RLHF

Powering the next generation of Generative AI.

Scale Generative AI Data Engine powers the most advanced LLMs and generative models in the world through world-class RLHF, data generation, model evaluation, safety, and alignment.

Learn More
Label My Data
AI Text Generator

Data Labeling

The best quality data to fuel the best performing models.

Scale has pioneered in the data labeling industry by combining AI-based techniques with human-in-the-loop, delivering labeled data at unprecedented quality, scalability, and efficiency.

Learn More
Label My Data

Data Curation

Unearth the most valuable data by intelligently managing your dataset.

Scale’s suite of dataset management, testing, model evaluation, and model comparison tools enable you to “label what matters.” Maximize the value of your labeling budget by identifying the highest value data to label, even without ground truth labels.

Learn More
Curate My Data
Create Dataset
MS COCO
  • Overview
  • Charts
  • Slices (12)
  • Autotags
Models
  • Jobs
  • Guides
  • Docs
Other Products

MS COCO

ds_bwm61zzb8mjksanms4wg
img1
img2
img3
img4
img5
img6
img7
img8
MS COCO
See All Insights

ITEMS

123289

SLICES

12

AUTOTAGS

0

MODEL RUNS

2

Object Class Distribution

Ground Truth

Search
Showing 20 of 80 Results

What is the data engine

The One-Stop-Shop For Building AI

  • After initial pre-training, create complex prompt-response pairs from scratch.

  • Apply human preferences to model outputs.

  • Use prompt injection techniques to find vulnerabilities.

  • Evaluate your model against a set of complex and diverse prompts to find weak points.

Data Inputs

Supported Annotation Types

Scale Text

  • classification iconClassification
  • named entity recognition iconNamed Entity Recognition
  • transctiption iconTranscription

Scale Audio

  • classification iconClassification
  • transctiption iconTranscription

Scale 3D Sensor Fusion

  • cuboid iconCuboid

Scale Video

  • bounding box iconBounding Box
  • classification iconClassification
  • cuboid iconCuboid
  • multi geometry iconEllipse (Multi-Geometry)
  • lines and splines iconLines & Splines
  • point iconPoint
  • polygon iconPolygon
  • semantic segmentation iconSegmentation

Scale Image

  • bounding box iconBounding Box
  • classification iconClassification
  • cuboid iconCuboid
  • multi geometry iconEllipse (Multi-Geometry)
  • lines and splines iconLines & Splines
  • point iconPoint
  • polygon iconPolygon
  • semantic segmentation iconSegmentation

RESOURCES

Learn More About The Data Engine

“One of the things we love about Scale is the fact that we can fully label the world. We can label 2D bounding boxes, 3D bounding boxes, but also semantic segmentation, including in 3D, to understand as much as possible, including scenarios we don’t foresee today.”

Adrien Gaidon

Machine Learning Lead, Toyota Research Institute

“Scale has made it easier for us to gather annotations at a good price point. The UI is simple to navigate, and the built in worker evaluation pipeline and batch options saves us time and helps enforce best practices so that we can get high-quality training data.”

Cassandra Ung

Software Engineer, Square

"Our collaboration with Scale began with more and more targeted labels for 2D and 3D data, progressed to HD map labeling, and today extends to dataset management and curation. Identifying and labeling edge cases helps us train more robust and generalizable models for our delivery robots in the real world."

Jack Guo

Head of Autonomy Platform, Nuro

"After training for years to do this research, it was frustrating how much time I was spending just annotating data. Working with Scale freed up my time to work on the parts of research that require my expertise."

Caleb Weinreb

Neuroscience Post-Doc, Harvard Medical School

“Scale already provided quality annotations to our perception team, so it was a natural extension to use their platform and solve adjacent pipeline problems of data selection and model performance debugging. The powerful search capabilities and easy-to-use tools made it easy for us to get started with our existing library of annotations.”

Oliver Monson

Sr. Manager, Data Operations, Velodyne LiDAR

Get Started Today

Try the Platform