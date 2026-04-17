Quality
Scale can provide the core tenet of any dataset with high-quality labels from domain experts.
The Scale Data Engine is trusted by the world's leading ML teams to accelerate the development of their models.
Scale can provide the core tenet of any dataset with high-quality labels from domain experts.
Easily find, categorize, and fix model failures with Scale’s Data Engine. Then, optimize labeling spend with high-value curated data.
Scale’s data engine can support any ML project from lower-volume experiments to high-volume production projects. Scale up, or down, as needed.
Scale delivers the greatest variety and diversity of data to help deliver the greatest value to your model performance.
Customer Case Study
Next Generation AI powered by world-class data.
Generative AI
Powering the next generation of Generative AI
Scale Generative AI Data Engine powers many of the most advanced LLMs and generative models in the world through world-class RLHF, data generation, model evaluation, safety, and alignment.
Data engine is the process of improving machine learning models with high quality, diverse and large datasets powered by experts. Unlock model performance with the Scale Data Engine.
Generative AI Data Engine
After initial pre-training, create complex prompt-response pairs from scratch.
Apply human preferences to model outputs.
Use prompt injection techniques to find vulnerabilities.
Evaluate your model against a set of complex and diverse prompts to find weak points.
Don't just take our word for it