Data Labeling: The Authoritative Guide

To create high-quality supervised learning models, you need a large volume of data with high-quality labels. So, how do you label data? First, you will need to determine who will label your data. There are several different approaches to building labeling teams, and each has its benefits, drawbacks, and considerations. Let's first consider whether it is best to involve humans in the labeling process, rely entirely on automated data labeling, or combine the two approaches.

1. Choose Between Humans vs. Machines

Automated Data Labeling

For large datasets consisting of well-known objects, it is possible to automate or partially automate data labeling. Custom Machine Learning models trained to label specific data types will automatically apply labels to the dataset.

Establishing high-quality ground-truth datasets early on, and only then can you leverage automated data labeling. Even with high-quality ground truth, it can be challenging to account for all edge cases and to fully trust automated data labeling to provide the highest quality labels.

Human Only Labeling

Humans are exceptionally skilled at tasks for many modalities we care about for machine learning applications, such as vision and natural language processing. Humans provide higher quality labels than automated data labeling in many domains.

However, human experiences can be subjective to varying degrees and training humans to label the same data consistently is a challenge. Furthermore, humans are significantly slower and can be more expensive than automated labeling for a given task.

Human in the Loop (HITL) Labeling

Human-in-the-loop labeling leverages the highly specialized capabilities of humans to help augment automated data labeling. HITL data labeling can come in the form of automatically labeled data audited by humans or from active tooling that makes labeling more efficient and improves quality. The combination of automated labeling plus human in the loop nearly always outpaces the accuracy and efficiency of either alone.

2. Assemble Your Labeling Workforce

If you choose to leverage humans in your data labeling workforce, which we highly recommend, you will need to figure out how to source your labeling workforce. Will you hire an in-house team, convince your friends and family to label your data for free, or scale up to a 3rd Party labeling company? We provide a framework to help you make this decision below.

In-House Teams

Small startups may not have the capital to afford significant investments in data labeling, so they may end up having all the team members, including the CEO, label data themselves. For a small prototype, this approach may work but is not a scalable solution.

Large, well-funded organizations may choose to keep in-house labeling teams to keep control over the entire data pipeline. This approach allows for much control and flexibility, but it is expensive and much work to manage.

Companies with privacy concerns or sensitive data may choose in-house labeling teams. While a perfectly valid approach, this can be difficult to scale.

Pros: Subject matter expertise, tight control over data pipelines

Cons: Expensive, overhead in training and managing labelers

Crowdsourcing

Crowdsourcing platforms provide a quick and easy way to quickly complete a wide array of tasks by a large pool of people. These platforms are fine for labeling data with no privacy concerns, such as open datasets with basic annotations and instructions. However, if more complex labels are needed or sensitive data is involved, the untrained resource pool from crowdsource platforms is a poor choice. Resources found on crowdsourcing platforms are not trained well and lack domain expertise, often leading to poor quality labeling.

Pros: Access to a larger pool of labelers

Cons: Quality is suspect; significant overhead in training and managing labelers

3rd Party Data Labeling Partners

3rd Party data labeling companies provide high-quality data labels efficiently and often have deep machine learning expertise. These companies can act as technical partners to advise you on best practices for the entire machine learning lifecycle, including how to best collect, curate, and label your data. With highly trained resource pools and state-of-the-art automated data labeling workflows and toolsets, these companies offer high-quality labels for a minimal cost.

To achieve extremely high quality (99%+) on a large dataset requires a large workforce (1,000+ data labelers on any given project). Scaling to this volume at high quality is difficult with in-house teams and crowdsourcing platforms. However, these companies can also be expensive and, if they are not acting as a trusted advisor, can convince you to label more data than you may need for a given application.

Pros: Technical expertise, minimal cost, high quality; The top data labeling companies have domain-relevant certifications such as SOC2 and HIPAA.

Cons: Relinquish control of the labeling process; Need a trusted partner with proper certifications to handle sensitive data

3. Select Your Data Labeling Platform

Once you have determined who will label your data, you need to find a data labeling platform. There are many options here, from building in-house, using open source tools, or leveraging commercial labeling platforms.

Open Source Tools

These tools are free to use by anyone, with some limitations for commercial use. These tools are great for learning and developing machine learning and AI, personal projects, or testing early commercial applications of AI. While free, the tradeoff is that these tools are not as scalable or sophisticated as some commercial platforms. Some label types discussed in this guide may not be available in these open-source tools.

The list below is meant to be representative, but not exhaustive so many great open source alternatives may not be included.

CVAT : Originally developed by Intel, CVAT is a free, open-source web-based data labeling platform. CVAT supports many standard label types, including rectangles, polygons, and cuboids. CVAT is a collaborative tool and is excellent for introductory or smaller projects. However, web users are limited to 500 MB of data and only ten tasks per user, reducing the appeal of the collaboration features on the web version. CVAT is available locally to avoid these data constraints.

: Originally developed by Intel, CVAT is a free, open-source web-based data labeling platform. CVAT supports many standard label types, including rectangles, polygons, and cuboids. CVAT is a collaborative tool and is excellent for introductory or smaller projects. However, web users are limited to 500 MB of data and only ten tasks per user, reducing the appeal of the collaboration features on the web version. CVAT is available locally to avoid these data constraints. LabelMe : Created by CSAIL, LabelMe is a free, open-source data-labeling platform supporting community collaboration on datasets for computer vision research. You can contribute to other projects by labeling open datasets and label your data by downloading the tool. Labelme is quite limited compared to CVAT, and the web version no longer accepts new accounts.

: Created by CSAIL, LabelMe is a free, open-source data-labeling platform supporting community collaboration on datasets for computer vision research. You can contribute to other projects by labeling open datasets and label your data by downloading the tool. Labelme is quite limited compared to CVAT, and the web version no longer accepts new accounts. Stanford Core NLP: A fully featured NLP labeling and natural language processing platform, Stanford's CoreNLP is a robust open source tool offering Named Entity Recognition (NER), linking, text processing, and more.

In-house Tools

Building in-house tools is an option selected by some large organizations that want tighter control over their ML pipelines. You have direct control over which features to build, support your desired use cases, and address your specific challenges. However, this approach is costly, and these tools will need to be maintained and updated to keep up with the state-of-the-art.

Commercial Platforms

Commercial platforms offer high-quality tooling, dedicated support, and experienced labeling workforces to help you scale and can also provide guidance on best practices for labeling and machine learning. Supporting many customers improves the quality of the platforms for all customers, so you get access to state-of-the-art functionality that you may not see with in-house or open-source labeling platforms.

Scale Studio is the industry-leading commercial platform, providing best-in-class labeling infrastructure to accelerate your team, with labeling tools to support any use case and orchestration to optimize the performance of your workforce. Easily annotate, monitor, and improve the quality of your data.



