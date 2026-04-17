Scale appoints Francis deSouza as the new CEO
Learn more
Products
Solutions
Research
Resources
Log in
Book demo
Book demo
Scale AI
Blog
Company updates and technology articles from Scale AI.
Global
The Cost of Control: Untangling the Myth and Realities of Sovereign AI
Company
Scale AI Appoints Francis deSouza as CEO to Lead Next Phase of Company’s Growth
Public Sector
National AI: Strategy to Infrastructure
Company
From Partnership to Execution: Scale AI Joins the Genesis Mission Consortium
All
Testing & Evals
Robotics
Global
Defense
Autonomous Vehicle
Experts
Policy
Company
Customers
Partnerships
Product
Research
Healthcare
Enterprise
Public Sector
Podcast
Data
Company
All
Testing & Evals
Robotics
Global
Defense
Autonomous Vehicle
Company
Search...
⌘K