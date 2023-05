General

Scale Converge: The Future of eCommerce & Retail with AI

Last week we hosted Scale Converge, to showcase the latest advances in AI and ML for eCommerce and online marketplaces. We brought together technical leaders to hear from the people and companies leading the eCommerce and retail industry forward. It was an event full of thoughtful conversations that examined the advancements made, the challenges that still lie ahead, and what we can expect in the years to come.

Jun 30th, 2021