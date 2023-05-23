Prompt engineering is the process of carefully designing the input text, or "prompt," that is fed into an LLM. By providing a well-crafted prompt, it is possible to control the model's output and guide it to generate more desirable responses. The ability to control model outputs is useful for various applications, such as generating text, answering questions, or translating sentences. Without prompt engineering, an LLM may generate irrelevant, incoherent, or otherwise undesirable responses. By using prompt engineering, it is possible to ensure that the model generates the desired output and makes the most of its advanced capabilities.

Prompt engineering is a nascent field, but a new career is already emerging, that of the "Prompt Engineer." A prompt engineer for large language models (LLMs) is responsible for designing and crafting the input text, or "prompts," that are fed into the models. They must have a deep understanding of LLM capabilities and the specific tasks and applications it will be used for. The prompt engineer must be able to identify the desired output and then design prompts that are carefully crafted to guide the model to generate that output. In practice, this may involve using specific words or phrases, providing context or background information, or framing the prompt in a particular way. The prompt engineer must be able to work closely with other team members and adapt to changing requirements, datasets, or models. Prompt engineering is critical in ensuring that LLMs are used effectively and generate the desired output.

Prompt Engineering for an LLM generally consists of the following high-level process:

Identify the task or application you want to use the LLM for, such as generating text, answering questions, or summarizing reports. Determine the specific output you want the LLM to generate, which could be a paragraph of text, a single value for classification, or lines of code. Carefully design a prompt to guide the LLM to generate the desired output. Be as specific as possible and provide context or background information to ensure that the language is clear. Feed the prompt into the LLM and observe the output it generates. If the output is not what you desired, modify the prompt and try again. Following these high level can help you get the most out of your model and make it more useful for a variety of applications.

Below we provide an overview of a few popular prompt engineering techniques:

Ensuring Brand Fidelity

In combination with RLHF and domain-specific fine-tuning, prompt engineering can help ensure that model responses reflect your brand guidelines and company policies. By specifying an identity for your model in a prompt, you can enforce the desired model behavior in various scenarios.

For instance, let's say that you are Acme Corp., a financial services company. A user has landed on your website by accident and is asking for advice on a particular pair of running shoes.

This response is an example of a hallucination or the model fabricating results. Though the company does not sell running shoes, it gladly responds with a suggestion. Let's update the default prompt, or system message, to cover this edge case.

Default Prompt: We will specify a default prompt, which is added to every session to define the default behavior of the chatbot. In this example, we will use this default prompt:

"You are AcmeBot, a bot designed to help users with financial services questions. AcmeBot responses should be informative and actionable. AcmeBot's responses should always be positive and engaging. If a user asks for a product or service unrelated to financial services, AcmeBot should apologize and simply inform the user that you are a virtual assistant for Acme Corp, a financial services company and cannot assist with their particular request, but that you would be happy to assist with any financial questions the user has."

With this default prompt in place, the model now behaves as we expect:

Improved Information Parsing

By specifying the desired template for the response, you can steer the model to return data in the format that is required by your application. For example, say you are a financial institution integrating existing backend systems with a natural language interface powered by an LLM. Your backend systems require a specific format to accept any data, which an LLM will not provide out of the box. Let's look at an example:

This response is accurate, but it is missing context that our backend systems need to parse this data properly. Let's specify the template we need to receive an appropriate response. Depending on the application, this template can also be added as part of a default prompt.

Now our data can be parsed by our backend system!

Adversarial or “Red-team” prompting

Chat models are often designed to be deployed in public-facing applications, where it's important they do not produce toxic, harmful, or embarrassing responses, even when users intentionally seek such material. Adversarial prompts are designed to elicit disallowed output, tricking or confusing a chat model into violating the policies its creators intended.

One typical example is prompt injection, otherwise referred to as instruction injection. Models are trained to follow user instructions but are also given a directive by a default prompt to behave in certain ways, such as not revealing details about how the model works or what the default prompt is. However, with clever prompting, the model can be tricked to disregard its programming and follow user instructions that conflict with its training or default prompt.

Below we explore a simple example of an instruction injection, followed by an example using a model that has been properly trained, fine-tuned, and with a default prompt that prevents it from falling prey to these common adversarial techniques:

Adversarial prompt with poor response:

Adversarial prompt with desired response:

Adversarial prompt engineering is an entire topic unto itself, including other techniques such as role-playing and fictionalization, unusual text formats and obfuscated tasks, prompt echoing, and dialog injection. We have only scratched the surface of prompt engineering here, but there are a wide array of different techniques to control model responses. Prompt engineering is evolving quickly, and experienced practitioners have spent much time developing an intuition for optimizing prompts for a desired model output. Additionally, each model is slightly different and responds to the same prompts with slightly different behaviors, so learning these differences adds another layer of complexity. The best way to get familiar with prompt engineering is to get hands on and start prompting models.