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Events

Connect, engage, and learn from the world's top experts on AI & Machine Learning.

ConferenceAugust 31, 2026

LEAP

One of the world's largest tech and innovation conferences, held in Saudi Arabia, focused on the future of technology and digital transformation.

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ConferenceSeptember 15, 2026

GAIN, Riyadh

The Global AI in Navigation conference in Riyadh bringing together leaders to explore AI applications across key industries.

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ConferenceSeptember 28, 2026

Sibos 2026

SWIFT's flagship annual conference for the global financial community, focusing on payments, securities, cash management, and trade.

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ConferenceSeptember 29, 2026

ITC Vegas

The world's largest insurance innovation conference, bringing together 9,000+ professionals across insurtech, P&C, life, and benefits.

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ConferenceSeptember 29, 2026

Shoptalk Fall

Join thousands of retail change makers in Nashville to strategize, connect, and future-proof your business

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ConferenceOctober 6, 2026

COLM 2026

COLM is an academic venue focused on the study of language modeling.

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ConferenceOctober 12, 2026

AUSA

The primary professional development forum and technology showcase for the U.S. Army and the global defense industry.

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ConferenceOctober 18, 2026

Money 20/20 USA

The only event you need to connect, learn and do business in the world of TradFi and DeFi.

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ConferenceOctober 19, 2026

Operating Partners Forum New York

The PEI Operating Partners Forum is recognized as the premier global event for the community of operating and value-creation professionals

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ConferenceOctober 20, 2026

Milipol Qatar

The Middle East’s leading biennial international exhibition for homeland security and civil defense

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ConferenceOctober 25, 2026

ABA Annual Convention

Get tangible solutions in just three days at ABA Annual Convention.

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ConferenceOctober 26, 2026

FII KSA

The Future Investment Initiative convenes global leaders, investors, and policymakers in Riyadh to shape the future of the global economy.

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ConferenceNovember 1, 2026

CNS Summit

An annual event that brings together visionary leaders from pharma, biotech, and technology

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ConferenceNovember 4, 2026

Future Net North America

A telecom industry event in New York focused on network automation and AI, bringing together CSPs and technology leaders.

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ConferenceNovember 9, 2026

CoRL

An annual academic conference at the intersection of robotics and machine learning, covering theory and practice of robot learning.

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ConferenceNovember 30, 2026

IITSEC

I/ITSEC is the world’s largest modeling, simulation, and training conference

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ConferenceNovember 30, 2026

AWS re:INVENT

AWS re:INVENT will bring together the global cloud community for a week of innovation, learning, and collaboration

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ConferenceDecember 1, 2026

RNDF

The Reagan National Defense Forum (RNDF) is a bipartisan retreat where leaders assess U.S. defense policy and national security in an evolving global landscape.

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ConferenceDecember 1, 2026

FT Global Banking Summit

The FT Global Banking Summit is an elite forum where CEOs and policymakers debate the macroeconomic, regulatory, and tech forces reshaping the future of finance.

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ConferenceDecember 6, 2026

NeurIPS 2026

NeurIPS is the world’s leading academic conference for AI and machine learning, gathering global researchers to share breakthroughs in neural information processing.

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ConferenceDecember 7, 2026

Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2026

Abu Dhabi Finance Week is the MENA region's premier investment summit, uniting global leaders to drive dialogue on AI, asset management, and sustainable finance.

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ConferenceDecember 15, 2026

World Summit AI, Qatar

World Summit AI is a leading global forum uniting tech giants, startups, and researchers to tackle AI’s biggest challenges in governance and real-world deployment.

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ConferenceDate TBD

Dubai AI Festival

A global festival in Dubai where innovation in AI and future technology converge to explore new possibilities and opportunities.

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Past Events

Explore highlights and recordings from our previous events.

August 5, 2026 Webinar

Webinar: How to Operationalize Customer Retention

Explore why the next era of churn prevention runs on experimentation, not prediction — and what that shift means for retention teams.

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July 22, 2026 Conference

NRF Nexus

A select gathering for senior retail leaders across digital, marketing, and technology to connect, share ideas, and shape the future of retail.

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July 7, 2026 Conference

Scale at ICML 2026

Join Scale at ICML 2026. 90% of the world's leading generative AI model builders are powered by Scale.

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June 29, 2026 Conference

Global AI Show, Riyadh

A leading AI conference in Riyadh gathering global experts and industry leaders to advance AI adoption and innovation across sectors.

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June 22, 2026 Conference

Bio International

The world's largest biotechnology convention, bringing together global biotech leaders for four days of programming, networking, and partnering.

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June 17, 2026 Conference

Retail Innovation and Transformation Assembly

An executive assembly focused on retail transformation for the digital age, connecting senior leaders driving innovation in retail.

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