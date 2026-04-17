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Donovan

Deploy specialized AI Agents for mission-critical workflows.

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Product Overview

Customize, Evaluate, and Deploy AI Agents

Deploy mission-tailored AI agents from concept to combat in record time with Donovan. Put advanced AI capabilities in the hands of warfighters when and where they need it most.

J1 Agent/Agent Factory
DraftDeploy
AssistantToolsSettings

System Prompt

You are a military intelligence analyst. Analyze documents accurately and always cite sources.

Knowledge Base

GDELT Event Data
DoD Policy Documents
Theatre Operations DB
Llama 3.3 70B Instruct

Active Pipeline

GDELT ConnectorSource
Knowledge BaseRetrieval
RerankerFilter
Llama 3.3 70BLLM

Output Preview

Based on GDELT event data from Q4 2024, the situation in the specified region shows escalating activity with 3 key flash points identified...

Agent Factory

Use Donovan’s integration with SGP to build and customize AI agents with a no-code interface by accessing data sources, creating knowledge bases, leveraging state-of-the-art models, assigning agent instructions, and connecting agents to existing systems and tools.

Models/Compare Models
Model 1
Scale Gemma 7B Instruct
Model 2
Llama 3.1 70B Instruct
Compare Metrics
Compare Responses
MetricGemma 7B
WinnerLlama 70B
Factual accuracy0.810.91
Hallucination rate0.240.14
Context recall0.710.79
Latency p951.4s2.1s

Test & Evaluate

Compare model responses and performance metrics from leading models to determine which model is best suited for your mission and workflow - backed by rigorous testing frameworks that prioritize reliability, security, and alignment with DoD AI readiness goals.

Agent Arsenal

Discover AI Agents optimized for mission-critical workflows

Search for agents and applications...
AllIntelligencePlanningAnalysisReports

GDELT Agent

Multi-tool analysis of global events and tabular intelligence data

Exhaustive Search

Discover all relevant documents across knowledge bases

Artillery Capabilities

Analyze capabilities and produce mission announcements

Flashpoint Chat

Real-time intelligence analysis and threat monitoring

Mission Analyst

Analyze mission data and craft detailed operational reports

Address Extraction

Extract location data from unstructured intelligence text

Agent Arsenal

Discover and operationalize AI agents and applications designed to force-multiply your organization - aligned with DoD AI ethics principles and engineered for accountability, speed, and scale.

Why Scale

Foundation of AI Agents

Discover the core building blocks that power effective mission-ready AI agents.

Donovan Applications

Donovan Assistants

Donovan Agents

Models

Building Blocks

Evaluations

Data Flywheel

Monitoring & Insights

Guardrails & Redteaming

  • Access fresh intelligence with Donovan’s prebuilt data connectors.
  • Securely interact with your documents via local upload, cloud, or API.
  • Leverage data connectors to external databases like GDELT.
Ingest Data
Why Scale

Achieve AI Overmatch

Our adversaries aren’t waiting to field AI systems. Ensure decisive advantage with the most advanced, mission-ready AI capabilities the U.S. has in its toolkit.

AI Expertise

Scale works with the leading commercial foundation model providers and bring lessons learned to our public sector engagements.

Model Performance

One of Scale’s core competencies is model fine-tuning. Scale can customize model specific to your use-case or leverage pre-existing models like Defense Llama.

Time to Value

Access no-code tools to customize AI agents on your own without reliance on external developers.

Flexibility

Select your preferred method for agent and model deployment and hosting. Seamlessly embed Donovan with your existing applications and tools.

Traceability

Transparent detailed reasoning helps users understand the steps and resources AI agents used to arrive at an answer.

Model Agnostic

Leverage your preferred cloud and model provider with Donovan. Select models that account for mission parameters like cost, speed, and expert capabilities.

Supported Environments

Trusted & Secure

Donovan is available on classified and air gapped networks.

Unclassified/CUI GovCloud

DISA IL4 and FedRAMP High Authorized

Classified Networks

Field-ready on secure government networks

Cloud Agnostic

Kubernetes containerized platform

The future of your industry starts here

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