Donovan
AI-powered decision-making for defense.
“ChatGPT is a great research capability, but Scale AI’s production ready platform not only learned from decades of intelligence collection but also explains how and when it received its mission-critical intelligence. That’s an operational imperative to earn commander trust.”
Morgan Bishop
Computer Scientist, Air Force Research Laboratory
“To achieve decision advantage over adversaries in competition and conflict we must be able to condition, transform and aggregate data at the speed of war. LLMs are critical to our Corps vision of data centric warfare. We are thrilled to partner with the CDAO and Scale AI, in our data centric approach and operationalize this capability in our Scarlet Dragon series of exercises as we continue to refine our ability to out decide, out think and out perform any adversary.”
COL Joe O’Callaghan
Fire Support Coordinator, XVIII Airborne Corps
“The U.S. intelligence community has spent an enormous amount of resources on collection but the sheer volume that returns is a huge problem. Scale’s LLMs are the tool that will allow the IC to finally and fully exploit all of that intelligence that has been collected.”
Michael Burns
Deputy Director of Analysis, Central Intelligence Agency
Donovan ingests your organization’s data wherever it is – cloud, hybrid, or on prem – and no matter the type: emails, intelligence reports, orders, satellite imagery, and more.
AI Expertise
We work with the leading commercial foundation model providers (e.g. Open AI, Anthropic, Cohere) and bring that expertise to our federal engagements.
Continuous Improvement
Our Data Engine provides the infrastructure and expertise needed to continually improve model performance with human feedback.
Flexibility & Speed
We are not tied to a particular cloud, foundation model, or analyst tool and can take models from pilot to production in weeks, not years.
Multimodal
We support both text-based data such as emails and intelligence reports as well as visual data such as satellite imagery or other sensor data.
Traceability
Have confidence in the model's answers. Donovan provides citations and responses are transparently linked to authoritative sources.
Agents
Make data-driven decisions. Donovan is able to use tools, query databases, and hit API endpoints to pull the right information for your outcome.
Supported Environments
Trusted & Secure
AWS GovCloud
DISA IL4 and FedRAMP High accredited
SC2S SIPR
Available on classified networks
Infrastructure agnostic
Kubernetes containerized platform
Partnerships
Large Language Model Providers
Cohere: Co:mmand
Use Cases
AI-Enhanced Mission Effects
Processing & Alerting at Mission Scale
Get consistent updates and follow developments on topics of interest to make decisions on the latest reporting.
Advanced Summary & Translation
Gain an understanding of operational highlights from unstructured documents. Reduce the cycle time required to translate, review, and discover relationships across thousands of documents.
Enhanced Course of Action Generation & Decision Making
Generate courses of action, close decision loops faster, and make informed decisions.
Advanced Summary & Translation
Gain an understanding of operational highlights from unstructured documents and convert orders into NATO format in selected languages.
Autonomy Table Stakes: DOD’s Data Layer
Learn how Scale provides the critical data layer in the software stack which will bring autonomy efforts out of the labs, into production, and onto the battlefield.
Scale Achieves FedRAMP ‘In Process’ Designation for its AI Data Platform
Scale achieved the ‘In Process’ designation for its AI Data Platform by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), a crucial milestone in the FedRAMP certification process.
Why is ChatGPT so good?
OpenAI applied reinforcement learning with human feedback (RLHF) to enhance ChatGPT. Understand the role RLHF plays in enhancing large language models and how to implement it.
How much better is OpenAI’s newest GPT-3 model?
We evaluate davinci-003 across a range of classification, summarization, and generation tasks and show where it outperforms the prior version and where it still has room to improve.
Artificial Intelligence: The Next Level of Defense
The State of AI for National Security