Customize, Evaluate, and Deploy AI Agents
Deploy mission-tailored AI agents from concept to combat in record time with Donovan. Put advanced AI capabilities in the hands of warfighters when and where they need it most.
System Prompt
You are a military intelligence analyst. Analyze documents accurately and always cite sources.
Knowledge Base
Active Pipeline
Output Preview
Based on GDELT event data from Q4 2024, the situation in the specified region shows escalating activity with 3 key flash points identified...
Agent Factory
Use Donovan’s integration with SGP to build and customize AI agents with a no-code interface by accessing data sources, creating knowledge bases, leveraging state-of-the-art models, assigning agent instructions, and connecting agents to existing systems and tools.
Test & Evaluate
Compare model responses and performance metrics from leading models to determine which model is best suited for your mission and workflow - backed by rigorous testing frameworks that prioritize reliability, security, and alignment with DoD AI readiness goals.
Agent Arsenal
Discover AI Agents optimized for mission-critical workflows
GDELT Agent
Exhaustive Search
Artillery Capabilities
Flashpoint Chat
Mission Analyst
Address Extraction
Agent Arsenal
Discover and operationalize AI agents and applications designed to force-multiply your organization - aligned with DoD AI ethics principles and engineered for accountability, speed, and scale.
Foundation of AI Agents
Discover the core building blocks that power effective mission-ready AI agents.
Donovan Applications
Donovan Assistants
Donovan Agents
Models
Building Blocks
Evaluations
Data Flywheel
Monitoring & Insights
Guardrails & Redteaming
Achieve AI Overmatch
Our adversaries aren’t waiting to field AI systems. Ensure decisive advantage with the most advanced, mission-ready AI capabilities the U.S. has in its toolkit.
AI Expertise
Scale works with the leading commercial foundation model providers and bring lessons learned to our public sector engagements.
Model Performance
One of Scale’s core competencies is model fine-tuning. Scale can customize model specific to your use-case or leverage pre-existing models like Defense Llama.
Time to Value
Access no-code tools to customize AI agents on your own without reliance on external developers.
Flexibility
Select your preferred method for agent and model deployment and hosting. Seamlessly embed Donovan with your existing applications and tools.
Traceability
Transparent detailed reasoning helps users understand the steps and resources AI agents used to arrive at an answer.
Model Agnostic
Leverage your preferred cloud and model provider with Donovan. Select models that account for mission parameters like cost, speed, and expert capabilities.
Trusted & Secure
Donovan is available on classified and air gapped networks.
Unclassified/CUI GovCloud
DISA IL4 and FedRAMP High Authorized
Classified Networks
Field-ready on secure government networks
Cloud Agnostic
Kubernetes containerized platform