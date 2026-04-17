Deploy mission-tailored AI agents from concept to combat in record time with Donovan. Put advanced AI capabilities in the hands of warfighters when and where they need it most.

J1 Agent / Agent Factory Draft Deploy Assistant Tools Settings System Prompt You are a military intelligence analyst. Analyze documents accurately and always cite sources. Knowledge Base GDELT Event Data DoD Policy Documents Theatre Operations DB Llama 3.3 70B Instruct Active Pipeline GDELT Connector Source Knowledge Base Retrieval Reranker Filter Llama 3.3 70B LLM Output Preview Based on GDELT event data from Q4 2024, the situation in the specified region shows escalating activity with 3 key flash points identified... Agent Factory Use Donovan’s integration with SGP to build and customize AI agents with a no-code interface by accessing data sources, creating knowledge bases, leveraging state-of-the-art models, assigning agent instructions, and connecting agents to existing systems and tools.

Models / Compare Models Model 1 Scale Gemma 7B Instruct Model 2 Llama 3.1 70B Instruct Compare Metrics Compare Responses Metric Gemma 7B Winner Llama 70B Factual accuracy 0.81 0.91 Hallucination rate 0.24 0.14 Context recall 0.71 0.79 Latency p95 1.4s 2.1s Test & Evaluate Compare model responses and performance metrics from leading models to determine which model is best suited for your mission and workflow - backed by rigorous testing frameworks that prioritize reliability, security, and alignment with DoD AI readiness goals.