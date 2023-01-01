Donovan

AI-powered decision-making for defense.

AFRL
ChatGPT is a great research capability, but Scale AI’s production ready platform not only learned from decades of intelligence collection but also explains how and when it received its mission-critical intelligence. That’s an operational imperative to earn commander trust.

Morgan Bishop

Computer Scientist, Air Force Research Laboratory

airborne
To achieve decision advantage over adversaries in competition and conflict we must be able to condition, transform and aggregate data at the speed of war. LLMs are critical to our Corps vision of data centric warfare. We are thrilled to partner with the CDAO and Scale AI, in our data centric approach and operationalize this capability in our Scarlet Dragon series of exercises as we continue to refine our ability to out decide, out think and out perform any adversary.

COL Joe O’Callaghan

Fire Support Coordinator, XVIII Airborne Corps

CIA logo
The U.S. intelligence community has spent an enormous amount of resources on collection but the sheer volume that returns is a huge problem. Scale’s LLMs are the tool that will allow the IC to finally and fully exploit all of that intelligence that has been collected.

Michael Burns

Deputy Director of Analysis, Central Intelligence Agency

Trusted

Trusted by Federal Agencies and World Class Companies

Deploy In Weeks, Not Months

  • Donovan ingests your organization’s data wherever it is – cloud, hybrid, or on prem – and no matter the type: emails, intelligence reports, orders, satellite imagery, and more.

Achieve AI Overmatch

Trusted & Secure

AWS GovCloud

DISA IL4 and FedRAMP High accredited

SC2S SIPR

Available on classified networks

Infrastructure agnostic

Kubernetes containerized platform

Large Language Model Providers

Cohere: Co:mmand

AI-Enhanced Mission Effects

Intelligence

Processing & Alerting at Mission Scale

Get consistent updates and follow developments on topics of interest to make decisions on the latest reporting.

Advanced Summary & Translation

Gain an understanding of operational highlights from unstructured documents. Reduce the cycle time required to translate, review, and discover relationships across thousands of documents.

Operations

Enhanced Course of Action Generation & Decision Making

Generate courses of action, close decision loops faster, and make informed decisions.

Advanced Summary & Translation

Gain an understanding of operational highlights from unstructured documents and convert orders into NATO format in selected languages.

Learn More About Our Work

