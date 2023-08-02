Products
What is Strategic Projects
at Scale?
Since its inception in early 2023, Scale AI’s Generative AI business unit has experienced unprecedented growth, playing a pivotal role in the broader Generative AI ecosystem by producing the highest quality training data to enhance the performance of the world’s leading LLMs. This data is powered by Scale’s expansive network of human subject matter experts. At the core of this effort is Scale’s Strategic Projects team, which designs and manages the operational processes that transform human intelligence into Human Data, ensuring seamless delivery to our customers.
The age of AI is here. Generative AI has the potential to unseat incumbents, catapult new leaders, or solidify existing moats.
Every industry, from the private sector to public sector is rethinking their strategies to incorporate AI. Despite this explosion in interest, there is no blueprint for organizations to go from inception to deployment for their AI initiatives.
Our products for image annotation, semantic segmentation, 3D point cloud annotation, and LIDAR and RADAR annotation are used by industry leaders and provide world-class accuracy.
Our proprietary Data Engine powers the most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models with high-quality data. We then apply our experience partnering with leading AI companies building these models to help more organizations customize and Apply AI in their organizations.
What is the Scale
New Grad SPL Program?
Scale’s New Grad Strategic Projects Lead Program is a new, first-of-its-kind initiative geared toward integrating top emerging talent into our Strategic Projects team. As an SPL, you will:
Develop a strong technical understanding of state of the art best practices in LLM post training and evaluation.
Build the elegant tools and processes that turn expert human knowledge into high quality LLM training data.
Join a network of the brightest minds in Generative AI and Operations, and kickstart a career in the exploding Human Data industry.
Who should apply?
This program is for new or recent university graduates.
A technical background is required for this role.
Computer Science, Data Science, STEM, Analytics, Statistics
Economics, Operations Research, Engineering
The ideal candidate exhibits grit, ambition, empathy, an entrepreneurial spirit, operational rigour, and exceptional communication skills.
Why does the
New Grad Program
exist?
The process of turning expert human intelligence into high quality training data at scale is both technically and operationally complex. The most successful leaders at the company are those who understand this complexity at the lowest level. Scale’s Human Data leaders of tomorrow will be those who join at the ground floor, master the basics, and naturally grow their careers as the business continues to grow.
Why join the
New Grad SPL Program?
Gain hands-on experience in every facet of Human Data operations
Work with and learn from senior members of our Strategic Projects team
Collaborate with teams across the Generative AI organization – Growth, Product, Engineering, Research, and more
Set the groundwork for a successful career both at Scale AI and in the Human Data industry
What Are Examples of Projects You’ll Work On As a New Grad SPL?
Building a training and evaluation curriculum for prompt engineering targeted at thousands of expert contributors
Developing end-to-end analytics for an entire data pipeline, tracking activation, throughput, quality, and costs
Managing contractor and contributor workforces and building out scalable auditing, screening, and communication strategies
Standing up a growth funnel to onboard hundreds of STEM PhDs onto our platform
New Grad SPL Program Benefits
Accelerated career progression
Those who prove they can reliably deliver high quality training data to our customers see accelerated career progression at Scale. You will be poised to take on larger scope and solve more ambitious problems in the business.
Coaching and Mentorship
You’ll rotate across our different domains of data delivery, from agentic data, to multi-lingual data, to audio and speech data, and more, and work under Scale’s subject matter experts in each domain.
Community
In the program, you’ll form close relationships with other SPLs, and develop bonds that will be preserved throughout your careers at Scale. You’ll also work with researchers at the world’s most prestigious frontier AI labs.
Application Process
1
Resume Screen
2
Recruiter Phone Screen
3
This interview will be modeled off of a real problem you will encounter on the Scale Strategic Projects team. You will need to write SQL during this interview.
4
Onsite
a.
Problem Solving -> This interview will be modeled off of a real problem you will encounter on the Scale Strategic Projects team. You will need to analyze data in a Google Sheet during this interview.
b.
Credos -> In this behavioral interview, we will ensure that you align with Scale AI’s credos.
c.
Hiring Manager -> We’ll use this time to deep dive on an impressive project or initiative that you’ve worked on.
Testimonials
With a background in consulting, I really wanted to break into tech. Scale offered the intense, fast-paced environment I was looking for in my next opportunity. Working at Scale, I have experienced growth I would have never found elsewhere while working with the most intelligent and driven group of professionals I have ever met.
Callum Parks
Strategic Projects Lead, Scale AI
Coming from a product background, I was excited by the chance to work more hands-on with leading AI developments and transformative technologies. That’s what drew me to the New Grad SPL role at Scale. The experience was defined by rapid learning, close collaboration with exceptional peers and mentors, and the chance to take ownership of high-impact work from day one. As an SPL, you get to lead high-impact projects, dive into new problem areas, and contribute to fast-paced, meaningful work. Scale is a place that challenges you to think bigger, move faster, and grow in ways you don’t expect. I now have sharper skills, stronger conviction, and a clearer sense of direction in my career.
Dorothy Zhu
Strategic Projects Lead, Scale AI
Scale provided me with the opportunity to utilize my engineering background while working a business-driven role in AI development, and my career has taken a huge step because of it. The SPL role has allowed me to build on many of the soft skills I previously lacked, as well as develop conviction in my project management instincts. The work itself has been incredibly rewarding. Seeing my own projects be used to improve the LLMs I utilize everyday has empowered me at a very early point out of college, and makes me excited for my future. Scale is a one-of-a-kind environment filled with incredibly sharp and driven people, and that’s apparent within the work culture. The SPL role has helped prepare me to face any situation head-on, and has left me with a newfound sense of confidence and pride in my work.
Gregory Sarandi
Strategic Projects Lead, Scale AI
Coming from a data science and business management background, I was drawn to the New Grad SPL role for its unique mix of technical depth and entrepreneurial mindset. I’ve had the opportunity to lead high-impact initiatives that touch every part of the business, from leading scalable high-performance data pipelines to shaping strategy and product alongside cross-functional teams. The fast pace and breadth of challenges have accelerated my growth and made me think beyond execution - balancing speed, precision, and long-term impact in every decision. It’s a rare environment where you're empowered to take ownership, move fast, and see the real-world impact of your work on the frontier of the AI and data industry every day!
Julia Leviev
Strategic Projects Lead, Scale AI
I’m currently Chief of Staff of Scale’s GenAI department, and previously, I was an Engagement Manager. In both roles, I’ve worked closely with New Grad SPLs, and I am constantly wowed by their creativity and grit as they push the boundaries of next-generation AI models. Scale is an amazing place to work, and in the Strategic Projects track, you will learn quickly and rapidly advance your career alongside brilliant, ambitious peers who will become your lifelong friends.
Lucy Ogaz
Chief of Staff, Gen AI, Scale AI
I’m currently leading Scale’s speech/audio data initiatives. Prior, I led a couple of our growth teams, cofounded our International Public Sector Business Unit and opened Scale’s offices in the Middle East, and led a few projects. SPLs are the tip of the spear for everything we do here at Scale - there are few roles at Scale and in the broader tech world where you get to touch every part of a business and be at the front lines of advancing AI. I couldn’t be more excited for this program and the people in it.
Michael Chen
Head of Delivery, Audio & Speech, Scale AI
At Scale, I've led delivery projects across nearly every data type, and I currently head our Reasoning Pod, developing and executing strategies across Growth and Delivery for frontier reasoning data. Throughout my time here, I've collaborated closely with many SPLs, and it's clear to me they're truly at the heart of our success. SPLs are uniquely positioned at the forefront, directly influencing and shaping every aspect of GenAI Operations. Exceptional SPLs exert significant leverage, delivering outsized impacts and securing critical wins that are often visible across Scale. The New Grad SPL role is incredibly dynamic and rewarding, offering rapid learning and growth opportunities while tackling some of the most exciting and cutting-edge problems in AI today. I’m very excited about this new program and can't wait to welcome all the amazing SPLs who will be joining!
Jad Faraj
Head of Delivery, Reasoning, Scale AI
I’m building the Moonshots Team which executes on 10x bets across the company. Last year, I drove revenue and managed teams of operators for multiple customers and use cases. At Scale, opportunities don't just exist, they come at you fast. If you're ready to embrace the challenge, the New Grad SPL program offers unmatched growth. I'm excited to help SPLs become high-impact operators and unlock their full potential.
Vi Yang
Product and Operations Lead, Moonshots, Scale AI
