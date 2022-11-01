Training and Building Machine Learning Models

Tabular data

If you’re simply interested in computer vision, or some of the more sophisticated and recent data types that ML models can tackle, skip ahead to the Computer Vision section. That said, working with tabular data is helpful to understand how we arrived at deep learning and convolutional neural networks for more complex data types. Let’s begin with this simpler data type.

Tabular data typically consists of rows and columns. Columns are often different data types that correspond to each row entry, which might be a timestamp, a person, a transaction, or some other granular entry. Collectively, these columns can serve as “features” that help the model reliably predict an outcome. Or, as a data scientist, you can choose to multiply, subtract, or otherwise combine multiple columns and train the model on those combinations. For tabular data, there are a wide variety of possible models one can apply, to predict a label, a score, or any other (often synthesized) metric based on the inputs. Often, it’s helpful to eliminate columns that are “co-linear,” although some models are designed to deprioritize columns that are effectively redundant in terms of determining a predictive outcome.

Tabular data continues the paradigm of separating training and test data, so that the model doesn’t “memorize” the training data and overfit—regurgitate examples it has seen, but fumble its response to ones it hasn’t. It even enables you to dynamically shift the sections of the table that you’ll use (best practice is to randomize the split, or randomize the table first) such that test, train, and evaluation sets are all in windows that can be slid or swapped across your dataset. This is known as cross-fold validation, or n-folds validation, where n represents the number of times the table is “folded” to divvy up your training and test sets in different portions of the table.

Source: Wikipedia

A final point about tabular data that we’ll revisit in the computer vision section is that data often has to be scaled to a usable range. This might mean scaling a range of values from 1 to 1000000 into a floating point number such that the range is between 0 and 1.0 or -1.0 and 1.0. Machine Learning engineers often need to experiment with different types of scaling (perhaps logarithmic is also useful for some datasets) in order for the model to reach its most robust state—generating the most accurate predictions possible.

Text

No discussion of machine learning would be complete without discussing text. Large language models have stolen the show in recent years, and they generally function to serve two roles:

Translate languages from one to another (even a language with only minimal examples on the internet) Predict the next section of text—this might be a synthesized verse of Rumi or Shakespeare, a typical response to a common IT support request, or even an impressively cogent response to a specific question

In addition to deep and large models, there are a number of other techniques that can be applied to text, often in conjunction with large language models, including unsupervised techniques like clustering, principal components analysis (PCA), and latent dirichlet allocation (LDA). Since these aren’t technically “deep learning” or “supervised learning” approaches, feel free to explore them on your own! They may prove useful in conjunction with a model trained on labeled text data.

For any textual modeling approach, it’s also important to consider “tokenization.” This involves splitting words in the training text into useful chunks, which might be individual words, full sentences, stems, or even syllables. Although it’s now quite old, the Python-based Natural Language Toolkit (NLTK) includes Treebank and Snowball tokenizers, which have become industry standard. SpaCy and Gensim also include more modern tokenizers, and even PyTorch, a cutting-edge, actively developed Python ML library includes its own tokenizers.

But back to large language models: it’s typically helpful to train language models on very large corpuses. Generally speaking, since text data requires much less storage than high resolution imagery, you can either train models on massive text datasets (generally known as “corpuses,” or if you’re a morbid scholar of Latin, maybe you can write corpora) such as the entire Shakespeare canon, every Wikipedia article ever written, every line of public code on GitHub, every public-domain book available on Project Gutenberg, or if you’d rather writing a scraping tool, as much of the textual internet as you can save on a storage device quickly accessible by the system on which you plan to train your model.

Large language models (LLMs) can be “re-trained” or “fine tuned” on text data specific to your use case. These might be common questions and high quality responses paired with each question, or simply a large set of text common to the same company or author, from which the model can predict the next n words in the document. (In Natural Language, every body of text is considered a “document”!) Similarly, translation models can start with a previously trained, generic LLM and be fine-tuned to support the input-output use case that translation from one language to another requires.

Images

Images are one of the earliest data types on which researchers trained truly “deep” neural networks, both in the past decade, and in the 1990s. Compared to tabular data, and in some cases even audio, uncompressed images take up a lot of storage. Image size not only scales with the width and height (in pixels) but also in color depth. (For example, do you want to store color information or only brightness values? In how many bits? And how many channels?) Handwritten digit detection is one of the simpler images to detect as it requires only comparing binary pixel values at relatively low resolution. In the 1990s, most neural networks were laboriously trained on large sequential computers to adjust the model weights so that handwriting recognition (in the form of Pitney Bowes’ postal code detector in conjunction with Yann LeCun’s LeNet network), and MNIST’s DIGITS dataset is still considered a useful baseline computer vision dataset for proving a minimal baseline of viability for a new model architecture.

More broadly speaking, images include digital photographs as most folks know and love them, captured on digital cameras or smartphones. Images typically include 3 channels, one each for red, blue, and green. Brightness is encoded usually in the form of 8- or 10-bit sequences for each color channel. Some ML model layers will simply look at brightness (in the form of a grayscale image) while others may learn their “features” from specific color channels while ignoring patterns in other channels.

Many models are trained on CIFAR (smaller, 10 or 24 classes of labels), ImageNet (larger, 1000 label classes), or Microsoft’s COCO dataset (very large, includes per-pixel labels). These models, once reaching a reasonable level of accuracy, can be re-trained or fine-tuned on data specific to a use case: for example, breeds of dogs and cats, or more practically, vehicle types.

Video

Video is simply the combination of audio and a sequence of images. Individual frames can be used as training data, or even the “delta” or difference between one frame and the next. (Sometimes this is expressed as a series of motion vectors representing a lower-resolution overlay on top of the image.) Generally speaking, individual video frames can be processed with a model just like an individual image frame, with the only difference that adjacent frames can leverage the fact that there might be overlap between a detected object in one frame and its (sometimes) nearby location in the next frame. Contextual clues can assist per-frame computer vision, including speech recognition or sound detection from the paired audio track.

Audio

Sound waves, digitized in binary representation, are useful not just for playback and mixing, but also for speech recognition and sentiment analysis. Audio files are often compressed, perhaps with OGG, AAC, or MP3 codecs, but they typically all decompress to 8, 16, or 24 bit amplitude values, with sample rates anywhere between 8 kHz and 192 kHz (typically at multiples-of-2 increments). Voice recordings generally require less quality or bit-depth to capture, even for accurate recognition, and (relatively) convincing synthesis. While traditional speech to text services used Hidden Markov Models (HMMs), long short-term memory networks (LSTMs) have since stolen the spotlight for speech recognition. They typically power voice-based assistants you might use or be familiar with, such as Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, and Cortana. Training text to speech and speech to text models typically takes much more compute than training computer vision models, though there is work ongoing to reduce barriers to entry for these applications. As with many other use cases, transformers have proven valuable in increasing the accuracy and noise-robustness of speech-to-text applications. While digital assistants like Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant demonstrate this progress, OpenAI’s Whisper also demonstrates the extent to which these algorithms are robust to mumbling, background interference, and other obstacles. Whisper is unique in that it can be called via API rather than used in a consumer-oriented end product.

3D Point Clouds

Point clouds encode the position of any number of points, in three-dimensional Cartesian (or perhaps at the sensor output, polar) space. What might at first look like just a jumble of dots on screen typically can be “spun” on an arbitrary axis with the user’s mouse, revealing that the arrangement of points is actually three-dimensional. Often, this data is captured by laser range-finders that spin radially, mounted on the roof of a moving vehicle. Sometimes a “structured light” infrared camera or “time-of-flight” camera can capture similar data (at higher point density, usually) for indoor scenes. You may be familiar with similar cameras thanks to the Wii game console remote controller (Wiimote), or the Xbox Kinect camera. In both scenarios, sufficiently detailed “point clouds” can be captured to perform object recognition on the object in frame for the camera or sensor.

Multimodal Data

It turns out the unreasonable effectiveness of deep learning doesn’t mandate that you only train on one data type at a time. In fact, it’s possible to ingest and train your model on images and audio to produce text, or even train on a multi-camera input in which all cameras capturing an object at a single point in time are combined into a single frame. While this might be confusing as training data to a human, certain deep neural networks perform well on mixed input types, often treated as one large (or “long”) input vector. Similarly, the model can be trained on pairs of mismatched data types, such as text prompts and image outputs.