Model Development Challenges % of Respondents 100% 75% 50% 25% 0% Feature Engineering Model Evaluation Model Debugging Hyperparamter Managing Computer Resources Figure 9: Feature engineering is the biggest challenge to model development.

For tabular models, however, feature engineering can require several permutations of logarithms , exponentials, or multiplications across columns. It is important to identify co-linearity across columns, including “engineered” ones, and then choose the better signal and discard the less relevant one. In interviews, ML teams expressed the concern of choosing columns that border on personally identifiable information (PII), in some cases more sensitive data leading toa higher-performing model. Yet in some cases, analogs for PII can be engineered from other nonsensitive columns.

We hypothesize that feature engineering is time-consuming and involves significant cross-functional alignment for teams building recommendation systems and other tabular models, while feature engineering remains a relatively foreign concept for those working on deep learning computer vision systems such as autonomous vehicles.